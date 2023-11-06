Comment of the Week: Parking and bike lanes in neighborhoods

The comment thread under Friday’s 33rd Ave bike lane story was among the strongest I’ve seen. The expertise that many BP commenters share sometimes goes beyond the original story, and the comments themselves end up being a whole new information source. That’s what happened with this thread.
One theme running through the comments was the city’s obligation (or rather, lack of obligation) to provide parking for private vehicles in public spaces.
Half of the comments were strong enough to be the “Comment of the Week,” I went with Keith’s for a few reasons. One, he’s read the other comments in the thread and is adding to the conversation. Keith is well-informed about local and state policy. And finally, he steps back from the immediate issue and looks at the big picture.
Portland is making a difficult transition to becoming a city which relies less on cars. Can we improve how we’re going about this so that cycling doesn’t have a big bulls-eye on it’s back?
I also thought it was interesting that Keith’s comment aligned with an editorial by Jonathan back in 2012 where he wrote, “Despite Portland planners’ dreams, most people still own cars and they need a place to put them… This increased demand on neighborhood parking has a lot of real consequences — many of which have come up in bike-related projects.”
Here’s what Keith had to say:
I agree with Woodsong’s comment about an agency in chaos. PBOT has historically had its problems, but it is clearly entering a new phase and beginning to spiral out of control.
Quickly following the SW Broadway debacle, we have another! This is disturbing on multiple levels – many articulated in the preceding comments. I’ll add a couple more.
First, PBOT is quick to point out that it doesn’t have sufficient funding to implement planned bicycle infrastructure projects in the TSP and In Motion plans, but then has no qualms about wasting it by installing a facility and then taking it out! Your tax dollars at work.
Second, the policy to not require off-street parking is appropriately intended to reduce housing cost (as with the 4-plex in the story), but the city (and state that now mandates this approach) has failed to recognize how this will only make on-street parking removal for active transportation needs more difficult politically and practically.
The transition to a car-free society will take time, and we need neighborhood parking strategies to deal with this issue so we don’t inadvertently create political roadblocks to providing the active transportation infrastructure that is essential for us to become car-free.
Thank you for your insights, Keith. A lot of other comments in this thread touch this same subject and are worth reading.
Even in Dutch and Danish cities with bike mode share at 40-50% of trips, the majority of trips over 5 km are via the bloody car. This is the kind of comment that only someone who wants to add fuel to the SUV culture war fire would make.
http://www.aviewfromthecyclepath.com/2019/08/the-car-free-myth-netherlands-is-great.html
Medium-long trips in the Netherlands:
I read that and did not think Keith is making a statement about what he wants and/or what he believes will happen. To me, it sounds like a general comment about wanting to reduce driving. Guess I don’t read things as literally as you do.
I want this too, but the conditions necessary to make a significant dent in driving are currently utterly unimaginable in Portland.
To you, maybe. But not to me. And I’m not alone. In fact, it’s very easy to see and simple to do. I think your comment reflects the incredible amount of timidity Portland leaders have displayed in the past decade or so. I think people would be shocked how quickly narratives and perspectives on transportation could shift if we were able to actually make a bold move or two without shooting ourselves in the foot every damn time we try.
Even the most efficient cars use more road space than other surface transportation. They need width and length and safe following distance to move. Most of the time they aren’t moving but a lot of cars inflexibly take up road space all the time for parking.
If there were no on-street parking a city would have little need for dedicated bike infrastructure. Imagine NE Ainsworth without car parking. One parked car per block is enough to impede the right of way.
These “impeded rights of way” help slow car traffic.
While slower traffic on a road like that is good for when someone gets hit, for a road to feel safe to ride on it doesn’t really matter if traffic is going 25 or 35. Both are going to come up behind me and get road rage-y and unsafe pass, and that’s the kind of thing that scares people off of using the road at all.
This applies to the 33rd ave. case, where you suggested speed bumps and a (posted) 20mph speed limit. It’s on a hill. I’m probably moving 10-15mph up there and with a speed limit of 20 the cars are going to be moving 25-30 (at best!). With no bike lane, I’ll take the sidewalk like I do today.
Incrementalism does not work. Cities that are more successful than us have been less appeasing of motor vehicles (eg. Sadik-Kahn’s NYC, Hidalgo’s Paris). In PDX we are not on course for a reduced-car society, and never will be while we facilitate car usage as we do now. PBOT’s most optimistic transportation goals, in the unlikely event that they can even be met, still involve more motor vehicles on our streets than ever before (see PBOT strategic plan). I am not advocating for a bicycle dictatorship. We need to make healthy decisions as a group of people living together in a city. We need to find a way to have city-wide conversations about the reality of our transportation, health, economy, etc. Sadly, our current methods of communication and information exchange are making this less and less likely.
Perhaps bikes and transportation are too intertwined with other massive societal issues to be resolved separately. Providing ongoing parking for Black families does almost nothing to redress historic and current inequities. But it is something tangible, and PBOT works in the silo of transportation, with few other outlets for equity, so it is understandable why it comes to this. Maybe parking for under-served families is a better option than a bike lane, maybe not. It just shows how unserious, how un-joined-up, our society is about true, broad equity.
I am tired and tired and tired of organizational plans and narratives describing how we can have our cake and eat it. There will always be “political roadblocks” put up by people who don’t want to lose privileges. Agonizing over our language and approach does not create them. This does not mean that bicycle advocates should be belligerent or entitled. It does mean that societal choices cannot expect to please everyone all the time, and we should not delude ourselves about where we we are currently headed. We will not reduce motor vehicle use without making it less pleasant to use motor vehicles. Nothing else can compete with the ease-of-use of our created system of motordom and its unpaid, externalized costs and damages that are beyond calculation.
Parking requirement #1
People who park on public streets pay fees based on the size of their vehicle that are transfered as incentives to people who do not park on the street (minus admin fee). People who pay are socioeconomically matched to people who receive payments.
Given all the mistakes of process that this project seems to have left out in the middle…perhaps it was the “only way” in “today’s Portland” it could have been accomplished.
Humans make errors. It brings to mind a similar very visible project – with an important network connection need. Turn your clocks back to 1998…a bike lane was proposed in “east Vancouver” [west of Grand Blvd]…the project manager got the support of the neighborhood association for the striping + parking removal in a public meeting but “someone” forgot to invite the small business association in the middle of the corridor. So long story short: the $5k striping project turned into a $300ks urban uplift (complete street project with ramps, traffic calming and pedestrian street lights + a new park (squared off an old highway intersection)). Perhaps the retention of the bike lanes will result in other missed traffic safety / place making improvements being made.
From a birds-eye view, this residential neighborhood looks to be a better than typical place to implement a swapping of on-street vehicle storage for protected bike lanes: postwar homes with attached 2 car garages and driveways with parking bays or garages with rear alley access and both. (Planned and designed for off street car storage vs 1800s/1900 homes.)
This process of transition is not easy even in the best of times and with the best of public processes. Our neighborhood (1910s/30s era residential Vancouver WA) went through a >15 year series of angst ridden public processes (3 eras) to exchange street parking for protected bikes lanes. Some interesting takeaways so far: bike traffic volumes are often now similar to the motor vehicle flows (reflecting a heavy pent up demand for direct and secure regional bike routes) and even vocal anti bike lane project protesters have been seen cycling on the protected bikes lanes now. Perhaps 33rd Avenue will have a similar future…