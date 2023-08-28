Comment of the Week: Two views of on-street parking

Every once in a while a pair of comments are a perfect foil for one another. Both are reasonable, you nod in agreement with each of them … and then you notice they express opposite opinions.
That was the case with a pair of comments by TakeTheLane and dw, each writing in response to our Paved Paradise book review. I understand where each of them is coming from. Last week, happenstance brought them within inches of one another, today I’m putting them right next to each other. Why? Because their conflict is exactly what the book is about. It’s the problem parking experts grapple with. Although I didn’t emphasize him in the review, economist Donald Shoup figures prominently in the book. And Shoup‘s book was titled, The High Cost of Free Parking.
TakeTheLane goes first:
Perhaps residents of these structures built without off street parking should receive “free” public transit passes for each person. The cost could be included in the rent, or condo fees. This could help encourage residents to not own cars that take up all of the on street parking in a neighborhood. I take great offense when someone who is not visiting my immediate neighbors or me takes the parking spot under the shade trees that I take care of, and leaves their car there for days at a time. This did not happen before the multiplexes were built in my neighborhood. For 25 years I have lived 6 blocks from where the (new to me) Yellow Max Train line was built and on street parking is diminishing quickly.
And now dw:
This book is definitely on my list. I think that off-street parking, and the discourse it spawns when it comes to changing the status quo, is so fascinating.
There seems to be this black-and-white view that if you live somewhere with scarce parking you can’t own a car. I feel like taking away off-street parking can still influence the behavior of “I’m never giving up my car” people. When buying new cars, they are incentivized to buy a smaller car that is easier to park. I own a Honda Fit and when I do choose to drive, never have trouble parking because it’s so small. Households might also go for one car and a cargo bike instead of 2 or 3 cars if parking is constrained. Cars are bad but smaller cars are less bad.
You might also end up parking further away, which makes biking and transit more attractive options. I park 5-6 blocks away on the street but the bus stop is right across the street and the bike room is just downstairs. Even for folks who won’t or can’t stop driving everywhere, that 6 block walk is probably a good thing – they’re at least interfacing with their neighborhood on foot, rather than just through a windshield. Street parking directly adjacent to apartment entrances and spots in garages should be reserved for handicap-only IMO. Some people legitimately can’t walk 6 blocks and we should be planning for that.
I guess what I’m getting at is that we should be framing these policy issues as reducing driving rather than reducing car ownership. Most folks are not opposed to replacing car trips if the alternatives are more convenient than driving, but still prefer the security blanket of car ownership. I think most folks are on board with driving less, but not giving up their cars entirely.
It is important to BikePortland to provide an outlet for varying opinions, thank you TakeTheLane and dw for sharing yours. You can read what everyone thinks under the original post.
“I take great offense when someone who is not visiting my immediate neighbors or me takes the parking spot under the shade trees that I take care of, and leaves their car there for days at a time.”
What other private property can people leave for free on public land and feel offended when that space is not available? Remember, in some cities on-street parking was illegal until 1950. In some cities one is required to show proof of a private parking space prior to purchasing an auto.
Take the Lane represents the majority of people in the US (and Portland) who feel some ownership and entitlement to specific pieces of public land. Is there a difference between moving a utility shed into a park and calling it “your space”? When violence erupts over a public curb-adjacent street space, it is surprising to people. It highlights the demand for such a space and hints at the vast amount (e.g., pavement, air quality, sprawl, safety) everyone sacrifices to subsidize just one person.
It’s not your parking space, and if those trees are planted between the sidewalk and road they are not your trees.
I own an EV (1st generation leaf) that I mostly use for trips that replace someone else’s car use. I love parking in shady spots directly in front of a homeowner’s house for extended periods of time. The more parking congestion in inner PDX neighborhoods, the better!
PS: Several neighbors have designated disability spaces in front of their homes so don’t @ me about this. I also support wholesale designation of many thousands of the best and most convenient parking spaces for people with disability.
While I agree with you that people should feel free to use on-street parking, no matter whose house it’s in front of, when you say “ I love parking in shady spots directly in front of a homeowner’s house for extended periods of time” [emphasis in original], I’m guessing you mean for days or weeks on end? If this is in Portland (a fair assumption, given the website name here), you’re in violation of Portland City Code 16.20.170(A):
Something implicit here is that the people who live in said multiplexes (and are parking in that spot) are not considered to be you or your neighbors. I find this to be incredibly sad, that just because someone lives in a newer apartment that they are somehow not apart of your community of neighbors. I rent, and I might rent my entire life based on how expensive it is to buy. TakeTheLane is saying that because of this, I am less entitled to public space that they view as their own. This needs to be called out as what it is – ridiculous.
Yep Blum. Implicit here also is the exclusion of “new” people, different uses and buildings to a neighborhood, a symptom of the nature of our zoning codes (all the yellow) that excludes most mixed uses from the vast majority of Portland proper. When we limit neighborhoods to light density residential, we make housing more expensive and require people to travel longer distances for things they both want and could easily get in their neighborhood (e.g., restaurants, laundry etc). That also increases the demand for cars because 1) neighborhoods are much less dense and 2) people have to travel further to get their needs met and often have cars to do this.
Yeah the American tendency to strongly segregate uses that are actually pretty compatible from each other is extremely frustrating. It’s stupid that people can’t open cafes, bakeries, or bookstores on quiet residential streets where they could conceivably do quite well.
One offshoot to this topic is the situation where people put basketball hoops for their kids in parking strips, so they can play basketball in the street. It’s not legal, but to me the more there are, the better the street is to live on.
I’ve seen heated NextDoor posts from people who’ve parked in front of them and had parents or kids ask them if they can park somewhere else. The drivers were offended–“It’s a public street, they can’t reserve it…” and there was almost no support for leaving the space clear, even when there were other spaces a few feet away.
They were right that it’s public, and can’t be reserved, but I felt like the people pushing that were the same people in other posts ranting about renters in new apartments (or even neighbor in the house next door) taking up the curb space in front of their houses that they feel should rightfully be only theirs, and off limits to anyone else.
I’m not seeing where they’re expressing opposite opinions. A little help, please? Maybe two specific pull-quotes? Or otherwise elucidate your interpretation?
Are there really so many cars being left for “days at a time” in neighborhoods where the car-owner does not live? This sounds like an exaggeration, right along with the shade tree they “tend to”. I’ve lived amongst these older long-time homeowners. I’ve seen and experienced their entitlement, harassment, and crocodile tears. There is no good reason why renters and condo owners should concede public street parking to people who will no doubt profit immensely from the sale of their property bought 25 years ago.That Max nearby increased their property value.The businesses nearby increased their property value. Let’s call this comment what it really is: gatekeeping.They reap the benefits of Portland’s growth but don’t want to sacrifice anything to make it more livable for a generation who contribute to it.They bought their property years ago and think everything about Portland needs to change except for their private little million dollar oasis. “Can’t those people just take transit so I continue to have plenty of space for my two cars, boat, camper, and all my kids and grandkids’ cars? Someone add a Max pass to their rent/HOA fees while I look forward to a lavish retirement.”