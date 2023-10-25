Here’s what’s on tap at Bike Happy Hour tonight

Can’t wait to see everyone at Bike Happy Hour this afternoon. I’m back from New York City and in need of some Portlandness.

As always, meet on SE Ankeny between 27th and 28th from 3:00 pm until later to hang with bike-minded people in a fun and inclusive space where everyone is welcome. We’ll either be on the patio, or across the street at Ankeny Tap & Table if the weather is wet and/or terrible (note that we’ll start downstairs this time to try that space out — instead of upstairs which isn’t ADA accessible).

So what’s on tap tonight (besides great beers from Gorges and other yummy drinks and food from Ankeny Tap)?

— The mic will be open all night. Feel free to step up and share your project, a call for volunteers, a poem, a song, a question about BikePortland, Whatever!

Council candidate Chris Olson.

— Around 5:15 or so, I’ll hand it over to another city council candidate who wants to meet the Happy Hour crowd. Chris Olson wants to represent District 2 and currently works in communications for a local healthcare nonprofit that reaches underserved populations. I have never met him, but in keeping with tradition, I’m offering any candidate for local elected office the opportunity to share a short stump speech. Learn more about Chris on his website.

— I’ll be happy to share impressions from riding in NYC for a week. Ask me anything!

— Bike Loud PDX will launch their new Bike Loud Action Mix event at Happy Hour (starts at 6:00). This is a spot for folks who are sick of complaining on the internet and want to take concrete steps to make biking better and streets safer in Portland. Tap into the Bike Loud brain trust and see your ideas and projects come to life; or join an existing campaign and add your skills and voice to the movement. More details here.

— A Bike Happy Hour regular and active member of the local bike community will hold a safe space and supportive circle for victims of verbal, physical, and mental abuse by others people in the community. See graphic he posted today (below) for more information.

— And who knows what else?! Feel free to come in costume since this is our last meet-up before Halloween! And, and in case you were wondering, dogs and families are always welcome.

I can’t wait to see everyone. See you on the street!

— https://bikeportland.org/bikehappyhour