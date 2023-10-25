Here’s what’s on tap at Bike Happy Hour tonight

Can’t wait to see everyone at Bike Happy Hour this afternoon. I’m back from New York City and in need of some Portlandness.

As always, meet on SE Ankeny between 27th and 28th from 3:00 pm until later to hang with bike-minded people in a fun and inclusive space where everyone is welcome. We’ll either be on the patio, or across the street at Ankeny Tap & Table if the weather is wet and/or terrible (note that we’ll start downstairs this time to try that space out — instead of upstairs which isn’t ADA accessible).

So what’s on tap tonight (besides great beers from Gorges and other yummy drinks and food from Ankeny Tap)?

— The mic will be open all night. Feel free to step up and share your project, a call for volunteers, a poem, a song, a question about BikePortland, Whatever!

Council candidate Chris Olson.

— Around 5:15 or so, I’ll hand it over to another city council candidate who wants to meet the Happy Hour crowd. Chris Olson wants to represent District 2 and currently works in communications for a local healthcare nonprofit that reaches underserved populations. I have never met him, but in keeping with tradition, I’m offering any candidate for local elected office the opportunity to share a short stump speech. Learn more about Chris on his website.

— I’ll be happy to share impressions from riding in NYC for a week. Ask me anything!

— Bike Loud PDX will launch their new Bike Loud Action Mix event at Happy Hour (starts at 6:00). This is a spot for folks who are sick of complaining on the internet and want to take concrete steps to make biking better and streets safer in Portland. Tap into the Bike Loud brain trust and see your ideas and projects come to life; or join an existing campaign and add your skills and voice to the movement. More details here.

— A Bike Happy Hour regular and active member of the local bike community will hold a safe space and supportive circle for victims of verbal, physical, and mental abuse by others people in the community. See graphic he posted today (below) for more information.

— And who knows what else?! Feel free to come in costume since this is our last meet-up before Halloween! And, and in case you were wondering, dogs and families are always welcome.

I can’t wait to see everyone. See you on the street!

https://bikeportland.org/bikehappyhour

10 Comments
David Hampsten
David Hampsten
1 day ago

Your front picture, to the uninitiated like me, seems to show a bunch of rather gloomy and grim-faced people, not at all happy.

Paul H
Paul H
1 day ago
Reply to  David Hampsten

While there’s certainly a couple of prominent scowls, go around the crowd, look closely, and tally up the smiles vs frowns.

squareman
squareman
1 day ago
Reply to  David Hampsten

Also, don’t mistake an engrossed face for a grim face.

Matt
Matt
1 day ago
Reply to  David Hampsten

You should smile more! You’re prettier when you smile!

I’m amazed that you felt the need to write and post this comment. Literally and unambiguously superficial of you.

Anyway, ever heard of RBF? I have it, for one. Just because I’m scowling doesn’t mean I’m upset.

Fred
Fred
17 hours ago
Reply to  Matt

If you knew David, you’d know that his comment comes with a huge dollop of sarcasm. I read it and laughed, since I guess I thought I understood the context. Remember that text is a context-lite form of communication.

Dave Fronk
Dave Fronk
1 day ago
Reply to  David Hampsten

I mean, you’re in the comment section pretty often here, this should come as no shock.

Lisa Caballero (Assistant Editor)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Assistant Editor)
22 hours ago
Reply to  David Hampsten

You want a bunch of grinning idiots?

Fred
Fred
1 day ago

Geez – what’s with the “inexcusable violent threats”? Sounds incredibly grim and I’m really sorry if anyone feels threatened b/c of a predilection for cycling.

As a regular cyclist, I’m used to being yelled at, honked at, and even spat at, by people driving or riding in cars but especially in light trucks and SUVs. I once was hit on the back by a can of Mountain Dew, thrown by someone riding in a white SUV. It hurt like hell, but I was more scared than angry b/c I almost lost control and crashed at speed.

Let us know if we can do anything to support you.

Craig
Craig
19 hours ago

Curious how many bike thieves will be circling the bike rack outside this event…

Vans
Vans
16 hours ago
Reply to  Craig

Depend’s on how stupid they are…..

