Meet creators of ‘Urban Trails Network’ at Bike Happy Hour this week

Last week’s crowd on the patio. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

What’s up this week at Bike Happy Hour? I’m glad you asked.

So far we’ve got two special guests confirmed who will help us have a conversation about the exciting Urban Trails Network concept we shared last week. Two of the four creators of that plan, Mark Raggett and Nick Hodge, will join us. Mark is a 20-year veteran of the City of Portland Bureau of Planning & Sustainability who currently works at GBD Architects. He and Nick, along with two other co-workers, developed this concept as a side project and they’re glad to have finally set it free into the community.

Around 5:15 or so I’ll hop on the mic for a little chat with Mark and Nick and we’ll have a Q & A.

And our invitation to local political candidates is also open. So if you’re running for Portland City Council or mayor, I’ll be happy to give you some time on the mic — even if you’ve already stopped by!

And the mic will be open to anyone who has something to share (within reason, I reserve the right to cut people off). So, if you’re working on something cool and need help, or if you have an idea for a BikePortland story, or just something cool you think everyone should know about, step up and grab the mic.

Please let me know if you have something special to share at Happy Hour or if you have an idea about a fun theme! This is a community space that’s open to everyone.

Note that the weather is likely to be rainy and not great for the patio, so we’ll be at our alternate location across the street at Ankeny Tap & Table. We might be on the main floor instead of upstairs because it’s ADA accessible and has better air flow.

See you on Wednesday!

Bike Happy Hour – Every Wednesday All Year Long

3:00 to 6:00 pm

Gorges Beer Co / Ankeny Tap – SE Ankeny & 27th (On the “Rainbow Road plaza!)

$2 off drinks (includes non-alcoholic and coffee from Crema)

BikeHappyHour.com – “See you Wednesday!”