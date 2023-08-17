Weekend Event Guide: Bike lane art, Asian solidarity, denim vests, and more

Sunday’s Art in the Bike Lane ride will hunt down stylish sharrows and bike lane characters while celebrating this quirky Portland tradition. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our weekly selection of rides and events worth your time. Please note, it’s Pedalpalooza season. That means there are tons of rides every day. See them all here. (Also note that rides usually leave 30 minutes after the posted meet-up time.)

Friday, August 18th

Denim Vest Friday Ride – 5:00 pm at Baerlic Brewing (NE)

Nothing says Portland bike punk like a patched-up denim vest. If that’s your aesthetic, or if you’re like me and merely aspire to be that cool, this is the ride for you. Also will be a patch exchange. More info here.

Opera Ride – 7:00 pm at Oregon Park (NE)

Imagine pedaling in a group next as a carefully curated dramatic playlist with interspersed dialogue reverberates off the walls and surfaces. Then at the end there’s food and live music. Yeah. More info here.

Friday Night Ride – 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

A big weekly community ride that goes late and is guaranteed to please. More info here.

Saturday, August 19th

River City Bicycles Cyclocross Clinic – 9:30 am at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Cross is coming and RCB has your back. Let their extremely fast and extremely nice staff show you all the tricks you’ll need to have the most fun possible this season. More info here.

Pedal to Paddle – 9:30 am at Beaumont Middle School (NE)

Join Columbia Slough Watershed Council for a ride to Whitaker Ponds Nature Park where you’ll get to dip in the water and view wildlife from one of their boats. More info here.

Behind the Bollards Ride – 10:30 am at Ankeny Tap & Table (SE)

The local chapter of Strong Towns wants to recruit you into their cabal of tactical urbanists who are dedicated to placing bollards everywhere in the name of safe and sane cities. Bollards will be installed on this ride (paper ones, but still!). More info here.

Ride With a Buddy Group Ride – 11:00 am at Kerr Bikes and Boats (SE)

Adaptive Biketown is hosting this ride aimed at getting more folks onto the paths under their own power. Come out and reserve one of their amazing bikes that can help almost anyone feel confident enough to ride. More info here.

Asian Solidarity Ride – 4:30 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

“Love in Public” is the mantra for this ride that will center the experiences of Asian and Pacific Islanders and their ongoing struggle to feel safe and seen in public spaces. More info here.

Sunday, August 20th

Ride Westside Ride – 10:30 am at Hillsboro Farmer’s Market (WashCo)

This 20-mile loop (you can cut it in half if you want) will introduce you to the good/bad/ugly of bike infrastructure in Hillsboro. More info here.

Tree Hugger Ride – 10:30 am at Arbor Lodge Park (N)

Let the Arbor Lodge Tree Team take you on a tour of amazing trees while you learn about what makes them so special. Hugging encouraged. More info here.

Art in the Bike Lane – 2:00 pm at Clinton City Park (SE)

The 3rd annual edition of this ride will explore cool bike lane characters in southeast. Come dressed as your fave character and snap a portrait at the photo booth. Special guests and costume contest at the end! More info here.

No Contact Cat – 2:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

A good, old-fashioned alley cat bike race and scavenger hunt that will raise money for a really good cause. Participants will grab pics of iconic Portland landmarks and complete tasks for extra points. More info here.

Mask First: Gateway Connections – 6:00 pm at Gateway Discovery Park (NE)

Mask First, Then Helmet is a cycling club that believes immunocompromised people are being left out of group bike rides when folks don’t wear masks. This fully-masked ride will be inclusive of all ages and abilities. More info here.

