Weekend Event Guide: Climate Strike, low ridin’, fancy women, and more

The kids are coming for the climate. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Time to make a plan for weekend fun. Check out our picks below for the best things to do. Note: Times posted are usually meet-up times. For roll-out times, see link for more info.

Friday, September 15th

Portland Youth Climate Strike – 11:00 am at City Hall (SW)

The kids know what’s up because it’s their world to live in. Join this rally and march and demand that Oregon Governor Tina Kotek declare a climate emergency — before it’s too late! More info here.

El Grito Ride Low Rider Edition – 6:30 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)

The Cycle Homies are it again and the vibe for this five-mile ride is “low and slow.” Free Biketown rides available and the after-party will feature DJs, food, and drinks. More info here.

Saturday, September 16th

Harvest CX Race #3 – All day at Washougal MX course (Washougal, WA)

Day one of a double-header cyclocross weekend is just over the river at a motocross venue where you can get rad and challenge yourself with one of the coolest courses on the calendar. More info here.

BEEcycle Ride – 1:00 pm at Peninsula Park (N)

If you love plants and want to learn about pollinator gardens and get your hands dirty, join this ride. They have donated plants and permission to plant them at two houses. More info here.

Kidical Mass Ride to the Swifts – 5:45 pm at Jamison Square (NW)

The swifts are flying at Chapman school and this fun Portland tradition is in full swing. Grab the kids and friends and sit on the grassy slopes while this natural phenomenon unfolds. More info here.

Sunday, September 17th

Harvest CX Race #4 – All day at Washougal MX course (Washougal, WA)

Day two of a double-header cyclocross weekend is just over the river at a motocross venue where you can get rad and challenge yourself with one of the coolest courses on the calendar. More info here.

Hop Head Hundred – All day in Independence, OR

This 20, 60, or 100-mile supported ride is a fundraiser for Oregon’s scholastic MTB team. More info here.

Hillsboro Fancy Women Bike Ride – 10:00 am at Decadent Creations Bakery (Hillsboro)

This is a local edition of a global ride to bring women together on bikes with style and grace and beauty of all types. Expect a very short ride and a very social pace. More info here.

Ride to the River, Floatie Edition – 1:00 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

Summer is not over! And Sabspalooza will prove it to you with this ride to Sellwood Riverfront Park to float in the Willamette. More info here.



Diabetes Ride – 5:00 pm at Ladds Circle Park (SE)

A ride for anyone with diabetes or supporting someone with diabetes. Come and find your people! More info here.