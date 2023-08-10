Weekend Event Guide: Bridges, nakedness, cider, and more

Riders near the Blumenauer Bridge at last year’s World Naked Bike Ride. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our weekly selection of rides and events worth your time. Please note, it’s Pedalpalooza season. That means there are tons of rides every day. See them all here. (Also note that rides usually leave 30 minutes after the posted meet-up time.)

Friday, August 11th

Cider Ride – 5:00 pm at Swift Cider HQ (NE)

Portland’s cider status is legit. Join this ride and sample all the ciders worth drinking as you roll with cider makers and cider lovers from Swift Cider to Rev Nat’s Taproom. More info here.

Midnight Mystery Ride – 11:30 pm at Billy Rae’s Dive (NE)

A longtime Portland tradition saddles up for another late night adventure full of warm air and magical vibes. More info here.

Saturday, August 12th – Day of Nakedness

Note: There are nine naked bike rides on this day, culminating with the Big One: The World Naked Bike Ride. See them all here.

Loteria Go Community Bike Ride – 10:00 am at Su Casa Super Mercado (NE)

PBOT’s latest community ride promises to be super fun and there will even be a few prizes (including a TriMet annual pass). Goal of the ride is to explore the new bike infrastructure on 162nd Ave. More info here.

Lily and Aaron’s Bike Move – 1:00 pm at Doe Donuts (NE)

Moving by bike is a proud Portland tradition and Lily is one of its most veteran practitioners. You’ll be amazed at how bike-power can move an entire apartment’s worth of stuff and your heart will be full with the barn-raising feel of the community coming together to help each other. More info here.

Celebration of Life for Jeanie Diaz – 4:00 to 6:00 pm at The Redd (SE)

Friends and family will come together to remember and celebrate the life of Jeanie Diaz, the beloved youth librarian and mother of two who was killed by a driver last month. More info here.

Sunday, August 13th

Bridge Pedal (all day all over the place)

It’s the annual ride and rite of passage for true Portlanders that will give you access to amazing views usually reserved for car drivers. Take back your city by bike! More info here.

Bi’s on Bikes – 10:00 am at Waterfront Park (SW)

Open to anyone Queer, questioning and gender expansive, this ride will cover some classic Portland riverfront path miles and end with a BYOBrunch at Sellwood Riverfront Park. Costumes admired, but not required. More info here.

Rivendell Ride – 12:00 pm at Lords Luggage (SE)

There was a guy named John and his partner Darby who used to own a Rivendell-loving bike shop in Portland. They are gone now but they still love Portland and miss their friends. Their fans also miss them. This ride will be a reunion of those people and anyone else who loves bikes and/or bike shops. More info here.

Beginner Bike Skills Clinic – 2:00 pm at Robertson Life Sciences Building (S)

Learn all the basics you need to be a confident and proficient rider with a wonderful (and totally professionally certified) coach and human named Viv. For people 16+. Younger coaching available if parents are present. More info here.

Voting, the Government, and You – 2:30 pm at Portland City Hall (SW)

Civics nerds unite at this ride that will help you understand how to navigate Portland’s government and will feature STAR (score than automatic runoff) voting experts who will try and convince you to sign the petition to get STAR on the ballot next year. More info here.



