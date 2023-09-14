Mayor Wheeler comes out as council’s biggest advocate for cycling

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler spent about an hour Tuesday night at the monthly meeting of the city’s Bicycle Advisory Committee. For someone who’s political brand is almost never associated with cycling (or transportation more broadly, for that matter), he came off as by far the most bike-centric person on the current Portland city council.
Can he be a useful ally to bike advocates in his final 15 months in office? Comments he made Tuesday night make that seem like a very good possibility.
In Portland’s form of government, where a specific member of council is assigned to the transportation bureau, it might seem odd for the Mayor — who does not have it in his portfolio — to pop into the BAC meeting. Why was he there? Because he was making good on a promise after being invited to attend back in May by a former chair of the committee, David Stein.
Stein was at last night’s meeting and was one of several people to ask Mayor Wheeler questions. What we heard during the conversation was someone who clearly understands the value and necessity of making bicycling better in Portland, and someone whose perspective has been shaped by first hand experience. Taken altogether, he’s the strongest cycling spokesperson on council by a long shot.
“I support separated bike lanes. And I know they work. There’s no question in my mind,” Wheeler said at one point, in comments spurred by recent testimony from bike advocates at city council pushing for more protected bike lanes. And then Wheeler continued, sharing a story of a bike ride he took to the coast:
“I’ll give you an example: I ride my bike on Highway 30 and I’ve ridden it all the way to the coast and then south and it’s nothing short of terrifying. You can’t see behind you because you don’t know when somebody’s going to reach for their cell phone or do something else as they’re speeding past you at 65 miles an hour… So, separated and protected bike lanes, from my perspective, are the gold standard. We know that in cities, when they invest in those, ridership increases.”
Then Wheeler shared about a ride he did using the bike share system in Vancouver, British Columbia last month. He rode on Vancouver’s carfree, waterfront path around False Creek and Granville Island. “It was very easy, very convenient, and very safe. I was just so impressed with the separated bike lanes and plenty of secure parking areas. What was most notable about it was how heavily used it was by people from all walks of life.”
“If we are serious about getting people out of their automobiles and onto bicycles,” he continued, sounding more like a bike advocate than an elected official. “It has to be worthwhile for people… You’re not going to be able to browbeat people, so it just has to be a good value proposition.”
On the note of enticing people onto bikes, Wheeler said he also experienced a carfree zone near a beach and popular park in Vancouver where there was a free bike valet and food carts. “So it’s not just a means of transportation, it’s actually an economic development tool, and it’s also a community engagement and gathering tool, and I was really impressed with that. I’d like us to do more of that.”
“So can I get your promise that you’ll propose something like that to the council?” one of the BAC members asked.
“I will defer to the commissioner who’s in charge of PBOT [Portland Bureau of Transportation] and if he proposes it I’ll work with him on it,” Wheeler replied, apologizing for Portland’s current form of government (which will change for good next year so transportation will be the purview of the entire council, not just one commissioner).
While Wheeler can’t spearhead cycling initiatives, he can bring attention to it in other ways (remember former Mayor Tom Potter rode his bike in Critical Mass) and the mayor has broad influence on the city budget. And with PBOT’s budget problems being very high-profile this year, there’s no doubt Wheeler can be a helpful ally to PBOT Commissioner Mingus Mapps. In the coming weeks, Mapps will lay out his ideas for how to stabilize PBOT’s finances as they stare down harrowing cuts to their (already slashed) discretionary budget. One big part of the negotiations will be PBOT asking for a larger piece of the city’s General Fund — a highly competitive pot of money which currently accounts for less than 2% of PBOT’s entire budget, an absurdly low amount given the importance of providing mobility services to the entire city.
It appears Wheeler might already have Mapps’ back when that request comes. At Tuesday night’s BAC meeting, Wheeler said, “We need to figure out what the new funding mechanism is for PBOT… We’re working on a couple of strategies right now that I hope to highlight during this upcoming budget process on at least a temporary boost to PBOT so they can continue the work they do now.”
And then came the hint that Wheeler might support Mapps’ General Fund ask: “I think we need to take a good hard look at the resources we already have in our city budget, and in some of our partnership budgets, and ask, ‘Is there more we can be doing collaboratively to keep PBOT making the kinds of investments that they’re making?'”
Bike advocates had a lot to feel good about after the BAC meeting. But while it’s clear Wheeler supports their needs and issues, he also made it clear cycling will not be one of his top priorities in his final 15 months in office.
“There are 150 issues that people would like me to address on any given day and I’m going to be focused on homelessness, public safety, and the economic recovery of our city,” Wheeler said, “The good news is I have four other extremely qualified commissioners who can work with me to help lead in these other areas.”
Now it’s up to advocates to do everything they can to lobby Wheeler while he’s still around. The fact that he won’t run for re-election makes it more likely he’ll stick his neck out for cycling.
Well, I don’t believe him. Actions speak louder than out of nowhere seeming words, so if he sticks to it, that will be cool. But he’s been mayor for a lot of years now, it makes no sense for this to pop up all of a sudden. It seems like legacy polishing – trying to make us remember him as a pro-cycling mayor.
But, again, if he actually makes anything of this and does something (as mentioned, he can’t do much directly), I’m not going to pretend it didn’t happen nor that it that outweighs all the other stupid stuff he’s done (looking at you parking fee torpedoing). He gets no benefit of the doubt from me. 15 months is long enough to do something substantial, so if he means it, I expect something. Like you said, not running means maybe he’ll be bold. Who knows.
COTW
Sounds promising but I’m not holding my breath for PBL’s akin to a functioning progressive city like Vancouver , BC . Unfortunately Portland is in a bit of a free fall economically with businesses leaving along with high income individuals due to the high taxes and low quality of services being provided to taxpayers. Portlanders have opted to tax others heavily with poorly designed and executed taxes (PCEF, Homeless Tax, Preschool Tax, Metro Affordable Housing bond, etc) as well as a support a lot of wasteful and non essential city spending. Until the city can significantly cut much of its wasteful expenditures and these new taxes can be re-directed to essential services such as public safety and transportation I don’t foresee much improvement. Worth trying for PBL’s but the $$ has to come from somewhere.
I guess you need content to publish but at this point, Why does anyone take anything Ted says with more than a laugh.
He has not singlehandedly ruined the city but he gave it a college try.
He also gives good talks about police, housing, drugs, crime etc.
He does absolutely nothing about any of those problems.
Remember the July 1 tent camping ban?
He REALLY REALLY meant it that time. Is it now the end of September that is the REAL official deadline? He will get really mad this time I’m sure.
His stance on cycling is the same performative mess. He REALLY REALLY thinks cycling is important now after he has been in office 7 years?
Did we really need another Ted Talk?
He’s buttering up the BAC so they don’t see it coming when he creates the first tolled bike lane as part of his economic recovery initiative
Did he mention anything about reducing space allocated for cars, or is he living in the “alternate physics” world where there’s space for everything if you throw enough committees at it?
Yes this seems to be the big gap for many progressives who “totally support bikes and public transit”. They don’t realize that means taking away a relatively minuscule amount of driving space for the associated improvements to those modes.
JFC, bar is so low I almost tripped over it. So a bunch of folks filled city hall over traffic violence and suddenly Ted is a bike guy? I don’t think we’ll get far with “I think we need to…” “we need to figure out how” WHO IS THE “WE” HERE, TED? YOU’RE THE MAYOR FFS! WHO IS WE? WE’RE THE ONES DYING OUT HERE, NOT YOU.
Cycling in PDX needs all the advocates it can get because the new ACS 2022 mode share stats show that only 3.2% of Portlanders commuted to work by bicycle (within the margin of error of last year’s 2021 print).
https://data.census.gov/table?q=S0801&g=160XX00US4159000&tid=ACSST1Y2022.S0801
Interestingly, work from home (WFH) dropped by 18% but almost none of the people who started commuting again used a bicycle (6%). 33% of the people who stopped working from home used public transportation and 32% used a motorvehicle. These data suggests that the sharp drop in cycling mode share is persisting even as more people start working away from home again.
Many of the orgs desperately trying to bring people back to the office will subsidize motor vehicle use in some way, like paying for parking or public transportation. At the same time, the roads are still not yet that pre-pandemic daily cloister-flock that would make driving painfully longer and more irritating, and the ongoing crime and mental health problems can make opting for a lockable moving cage over more open modes a fairly easy decision for many. All carrot in the wrong direction and no stick to the right one. So this disparity is not surprising.
Ted (2) Wheeler
If a mayor mired in the 7th year of a tedious tenure, who’s political brand is almost never associated with cycling, spouts some agreeable points regarding the importance of cycling and bike infrastructure and thereby becomes the council’s biggest advocate for cycling while deferring on any tangible action, then Portland currently has a more woefully inept and shamefully silent city council on the scourge of vehicular violence and the importance of non-automotive transportation than previously imagined,
Who needs concerted and immediate action prompted by the council – or even just an announced plan from any of them regarding reducing road violence or increasing bike mode share – when they can just as easily congregate at a Sunday Parkways for a sun-kissed photo op?
Glad this disaster of a mayor isn’t running again.
7
Ok great but where have you been all these years?
Mayor Wheeler, I hope he proves us all “wrong” on our reaction to his strong support of cycling with PBLs in this article based on 7 years as mayor.
As a 20+ year professional planner in mobility and infrastructure, I have seen progressive design / safety pilot projects go from stalled by a ‘departmental gatekeeper’ to being implemented just by a single community leader (mayor or transportation director, etc.) going on vacation…leaving their car-head ‘local A to B’ blinders on to have an experience that challenged their perceptions on a ‘shelved’ proposal. So fingers crossed…the pledge of support has been accepted.