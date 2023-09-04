Comment of the Week: The best moments of life

Happy Labor Day!

This week we feature a sweet comment that seemed appropriate for the last lazy, long weekend of summer. If you haven’t gotten out yet, there is still another day—enjoy some of it on a bike!

Here’s what SD wrote:

I couldn’t do one kid without a cargo bike or two kids without an e-cargo bike. The secondary market for these has really picked up making them more affordable. This summer, I saw a lot more around.

I’m not exaggerating when I say that the times I’ve spent riding my kids around on a bike are some of the best moments of my life. There is so much to see and talk about and the simple joy of being outside together is the best.

There are probably a good number of cargo bikes that would be great for carrying kids sitting in garages that should be sold to people who want them. True, they don’t work for every trip, but there are so many trips that are done by car out of habit rather than necessity.