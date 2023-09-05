Monday Roundup: Utopia, hiking without driving, vigilantes, and more

Hope you enjoyed the long weekend. It was just OK for me, since I tested positive for Covid on Saturday morning. Luckily I have a very mild case so far with just aches in my head and body. Hoping it passes soon, but looks like I’ll miss another Bike Happy Hour on Wednesday.

But I’m not too sick to work, so here goes…

Below are the stories you should read, from sources you can trust:

They’re in the money: Portland-based tech company Ride with GPS has landed a $3 million investment. (GeekWire)

No more shared e-scooters: Major news in Paris as that city has banned private companies from deploying e-scooter fleets. Important to note that the problem isn’t with e-scooters themselves (which are still allowed), but the model of companies renting them. (NPR)

Whose streets?: One of the reasons I love controversial issues like congestion pricing is because they force us to debate fundamental questions over what types of road users should have the cheapest access to right-of-way. (NY Times Opinion)

Carfree > tax-free: Montreal is enjoying the fruits of carfree streets throughout their city because they had the guts to go big during Covid and the foresight to make the public street spaces permanent. If we give downtown businesses a tax holiday (like Wheeler and City Council want to do), we should require them to submit a carfree street plan to qualify. (The Star)

Workers unite: With all the strikes and labor momentum in Portland these days, it’s notable that bike share workers in New Orleans have voted to unionize. (Truthout)

Adventure without driving: To bag all 100 of the highest peaks in the Pacific Northwest in one season is an amazing accomplishment. But to do it by bike like three Washingtonians just did? That’s extraordinary. (OPB)

It’s bike bus season: School has started, so what better time to read this in-depth piece on the Portland bike bus craze and how you can start one at your kids’ school. (Portland Monthly)

Bike theft vigilantes: A volunteer group in Finland have banded together to recover almost 1,300 stolen bikes in the past year as police have said the crime isn’t a high priority. Sounds like Portland! (BBC)

America’s failure, part 1: A school district in Philadelphia doesn’t have enough school bus drivers so they’re paying parents up to $300 per month to drive their kids to school in the family car. (WHYY)

America’s failure, part 2: Another sign that the Democratic establishment is clueless when it comes to transportation and climate: Biden, like Obama before him, is eager to subsidize the most unhealthy form of transportation ever invented. (Bloomberg)

Can utopia be bought?: It’s the most tech-bro thing ever to give up on cities and try to build one from scratch. Even so, note that the folks behind this effort want to build the same type of city every one of Portland’s adopted plans calls for. Good luck! (Guardian)

Thanks to everyone who shared links this week!