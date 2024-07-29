Comment of the Week: How a $100 bike changed one person’s life

This week, reader “dw” wrote a comment which, as someone pointed out, was “nearly a guest BP article.” That’s true, and it was also an inspiring story.
Writing in response to our post about how Oregon has chosen to spend its $197 million in federal climate change funds on cars, dw talked about how riding a bicycle, and then an e-bike, ushered in a set of needed lifestyle changes which had always seemed out of reach.
Cycles of dieting, exercise — those strategies never stuck. But then dw bought a $100 bike, and here’s what happened next:
I also have a $3000 “luxury” ebike”, as my coworkers like to joke, that I spend about $200 a year on maintenance for. I’ve had mine for a little over 2 years and have put 10,000 miles on it.
I had a set of recurring mental and physical health issues that basically all boiled down to “lifestyle changes” for treatment. I went through cycles (no pun intended) of getting my diet under control, failing to get any exercise, feeling terrible physically, falling into a depression spiral, then letting the diet go because I felt like none of it really mattered so I might as well have Oreos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
After not riding a bike since I was a kid, I ended up buying a used craigslist bike from some guy in Tigard for like $100 just because people riding bikes around my neighborhood looked like they were having a pretty good time. It hadn’t occurred to me that a bike could be a useful tool for transportation until I realized I could ride to Freddies in 10 minutes. I still drove to work, but basically every day for a month before/after work I was out riding to get all my errands done; riding to the grocery store, the barber, my favorite coffee place, the post office with a jank package-carrying setup on my no-rack 70’s road bike.
Toward the end of the that month I realized that I felt better than I had in years – and I made the connection that the bike was tricking me into getting exercise without having to “fit” it into my day.
The ebike has taken my radius of what I can accomplish – including commuting to and from work – and expanded it by several times. I still sometimes ride my analog bike to work, but anything above 65 degrees has me showing up to work a wet, sweaty mess to work. So I like that I can get some movement in my day without sweating like a hog. I can also cycle in my civilian clothes. I can carry tons of stuff up hills no problem. It really has replaced about 99% of my car trips. The only reason I still have my lil 08 fit is because it’s paid off and the registration + insurance is cheaper than what I’d pay for a rental whenever I drive. If/when it craps out I probably won’t buy another car.
I think ebikes open up utility cycling to an even wider range of body types, fitness levels, and lifestyles. As a public health intervention, I can’t think of a better way to get people moving than to make it fun, useful, and something they already do. Aka getting around.
I’ll end with a repetition of Lois’ point: Why in the (rapidly overheating) world are we NOT making this a no-cost/low-cost option for more people?
Thank you dw. You can read dw’s comment, along with many other strong comments, under the original post.
Thanks for reading.
From someone who is a curmudgeon about e-bikes, mostly b’cuz what I mostly see around town are very expensive bikes being rode around town by people who probably have 2 very expensive SUVs at home, this is a beautiful & inspiring story.
Although, if I’m being honest I also do see some folks who probably spent their Covid-19 pandemic stimulus check on their e-bike.
I love my ol’ skool pedal bikes & I probably always will. I’m sure I’ll slow down over the years & my range will get smaller, but so long as I’m able, I’ll go find a hill to struggle up so I can coast down the other side & say ‘WHEEEE!” a. big toothless ear to ear grin all the way down.
The development and mass-production of e-bikes is one of the most transformative technologic advances of our time. It could unlock massive shifts in the way people live and travel that would substantially reduce planet cooking gases. Is it largely overlooked because it is such an obvious solution?
Not sure if this is sarcastic or not, but e-bikes seem unlikely to transform much of anything. There are a lot of them out there now, and what, precisely, is changing?
100% sincere.
Sincerely,
Sir Sincerity