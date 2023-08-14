Comment of the Week: a dark warning about the politics of climate change

I’ve got ten dollars says the words “stochastic” and “sous vide” have never before been used together to make a point. But with today’s temperature predicted to reach 103 degrees, maybe now is a good time to talk about cooking ourselves.
It was hard not to notice the sense of urgency in last week’s comments. Not only were there a lot of them, but gosh, what a selection of strong, informed and passionate writing. SD’s comment came in late yesterday, and even among that crowd it grabbed me by the lapels and made me pay attention.
SD writes in agreement with fellow commenter 9watts, that climate change doesn’t get the emphasis it deserves in Portland transportation discussions. I’ve noticed that too. But it’s anxiety about climate collapse that might be fueling the urgency of our debates.
Here’s what SD wrote:
Climate collapse and heat adaptation should be in the forefront of PBOT’s mission. They should leverage this heavily in reshaping infrastructure to prioritize rational human movement in Portland. Heat islands are a large part of PBOT’s infrastructure.
The emphasis on linear climate changes such as increasing temperature over time or sea level rise are easy to grasp and support with data but do not capture the likely possibility of stochastic changes that will occur as specific elements that buffer climate collapse.
We should be pulling out all of the stops now while we are not yet in complete crisis. Instead, we have self-interested people in decision-making positions, like Mapps, that are more interested in a mundane, forgettable political career than trying to use their agency to find solutions, prepare Portland and create resiliency.
Sous vide for steak is 130ºF. We aren’t far off from fatal temperatures. It is a real possibility that children today or their children will die from heat related causes or starvation.
… And children today are dying due to climate disruption. Yes, we realize that’s a dark note to end on, but it feels appropriate given our situation.
Thank you SD and everyone else who commented last week. You can read SD’s comment under the original post.
We should be organizing around national-scale transformational change (e.g. a global green new deal) but instead liberal prepper nonsense and useless localist environmentalism* dominate climate organizing in the rich north.
Noam Chomsky and Robert Pollin on the climate crisis and they ways liberals and “leftists” rationalize self-defeating incrementalism:
Researchers say there’s now a 66% chance we will pass the 1.5C global warming threshold between now and 2027. The chances are rising due to emissions from human activities and a likely El Niño weather pattern later this year.
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-65602293
* a focus on miniscule local GHG reductions (that are quickly overwhelmed by increased emissions elsewhere) is rationalized away as “movement building” while people in the global south die. localist environmentalists are going “movement build” all the 3 C.
I would like to get to know you better, Pierre. You (at least your username) are fairly new to the bikeportland pages, but I think we agree on a lot. I’ve been saying a lot of this stuff here for more than a decade, but have pretty consistently been talked over by Watts /Clear-Eyed Realist and his prior incarnations with his Panglossian Techno Optimism.
But quite apart from this tiny if lively corner of the digital world, I think these issues deserve a wider airing. One thing I will disagree with you about is the role of local/individual actions. I have never and won’t claim that ‘by themselves these actions will save the planet.’ That is a silly trope and not really fair or interesting. But what I think individual actions have going for them is that those who engage in them with sincerity can’t help but learn something, probably lots. And once you learn those things—some stuff is easy, some stuff is hard, but by gosh I can actually take charge here and influence the shape and size of my ecological footprint—it is that much harder for windbags to tell you it is too late, or individual actions won’t scale, or it is too difficult, don’t worry your pretty little heads, experts will take care of this for you.
There is power in experiencing what it feels like to grapple with these issues on your own or with others.
Bottom Line Up Front, there needs to be an existential change to meet the threat we have before us.
Do we even want to change?
Are we going to be ready to change our lifestyle drastically before “Lord of the Flies” isn’t fiction?
As Americans are we able to turn our back on all the things that swamp our electric grid? Do we need all the endless consumerism?
Is it time to embrace a more self sustaining rural (or whatever the new hybrid will be called) lifestyle where one is not focused on making money to buy things and give it to the government who redistributes it to wage war more brutally, but rather one where small groups of a few hundred people work (with their hands) in a co-op to produce the food and clothing they need and trade excess with other co-ops? Do we really need the giant tanker ships to move consumerism junk across the oceans spreading pollution and even more C02 in the seas and air?
Do we as a society really need the jobs that so many of us do which basically just push paper (or electrons) around and create value out of our imagination rather than in the food we eat? Do we think even more technology like robots, robot cars, landscape littering windmills, 6G then 7G will save us?
It’s all about the soil and the way in which regenerative agriculture can actually reverse the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere.
https://rodaleinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/Rodale-Soil-Carbon-White-Paper_v8.pdf
Here’s a good smorgasbord of articles if you’re interested in adding C02 back into the ground…..
https://www.ecowatch.com/?s=regenerative+agricultural
and a quick introduction to the Carbon Underground….
https://content.sierraclub.org/grassrootsnetwork/team-news/2019/12/carbon-underground-putting-co2-back-soil
I grew up in a commune (different than a co-op I realize, but similar) and we grew our own food and ate our own animals. I was 12ish before we even had a microwave. We did not put a strain on the grid. Are urbanites and by extension all the corporate farming which is destroying our C02 depositories by the minute, willing to give things up for a generation or two in order to stabilize the environment and then go from there to see what we can make of the world?
I don’t see why the focus is for all of us to live the exact same lifestyle as before except that the cars are electric while 10% bike and we still buy all the nonsense that modern society requires of us. That’s not going to save us. We have to fundamentally change our behavior in order to weather this coming storm.
Crux of the issue – and the answer is a pretty clear no.
“Will we ever find the political will?”
No.
I think breathing life-shortening forest fire smoke and living through weeks of scorching temperatures (and equivalent ecocide-associated “weather” in other regions) a solid majority of ‘murricas will want to do something. I’m guess this will happen in the 30s but would love to be surprised.
A solid majority of Americans will want someone else to do something. They’re not going to give up their lifestyles.
If you care about climate change and live in the Westernized 1st world, stop having children.
Some day I hope you will explain why you are here.
You alternate between pissing in our cheerios and lobbing zingers at us from the sidelines. Where do you stand? What are you about? How do you grapple with the difficult choice we all or most of us face here, now?
Do you enjoy bikeportland (what specifically?) or just like jeering? I agree with some of your suggestions, like population is important. But your tone is pretty off-putting.
Sometimes Middle of the Road Guy says what I want to say only more succinctly. i can’t speak for MotRG but I come hear to say my piece, what is in my gut when I read something. It’s rarely fully thought out but it’s what my gut says to my fingers to write.
I’ve of course been scolded by folks running the joint, so I’ve mostly kept my gut to myself knowing it’s not welcome because I don’t always follow the thoughts of the majority here.
That is fair. And good to know.
But jeering from the sidelines and engaging in a conversation where, if it goes well, everyone comes away having learned something new, seen their ideas in a different light, are in my experience, worlds apart. The one is static: I know a fact that will make you wince, or show you to be a fraud, while the other is dynamic, the outcome uncertain, challenging.
One liners are funny on TV or on a bumper sticker, but when the subject is complex, nuanced, fraught (as I think this one is) one liners don’t really advance the conversation but feel static and aggressive to me.
“ I don’t always follow the thoughts of the majority here.”
i think the phrase used to be echo chamber.
I never understood that critique. What do the majority here believe, as you see it? I recognize groupthink when I see it, but the conversations here have never to me resembled that. I don’t think of my comments here as easily falling either inside or outside this implicit line.
Hi Gut,
My take on commenting from the gut is that there is a difference between public and private spaces, albeit one that has been almost obliterated over the past 20 years by social media and cell phones.
The BikePortland comment threads are public. Tens of thousands of people might put eyes on your comment. Respecting an audience and treating them with courtesy is a fundamental value with me. This means you don’t waste their time. You don’t walk on stage unprepared.
BP welcomes diversity of opinion, it is very important to Jonathan. So spend some time with your gut, try to understand where it is coming from, pull your thoughts together and try your best to write something that is worthy of other people’s attention.
If everyone just stopped having children all of our problems would eventually go away. I think our goal should be to prevent that from happening.
The original discussion was about traffic deaths. The City of Portland may be able to prevent some or all of those deaths. Nothing it does on the climate front will make enough difference to reduce deaths from global warming. Worse, this reflects one of the focus group tested talking points from the highway industry. That is the claim that we need wider and faster highways to reduce emission causing traffic congestion. Inb short the argument apparently is that PBOT should prioritize reducing emissions over making roads safer. I don’t buy it.
Climate change and environmental protection In Portland has taken a back seat because voters here have elected ideologues and passed very flawed tax measures both overly obsessed with racial and social “justice” instead of efficiency and fiduciary responsibility. Instead of those elected and the people they hire (City of Portland & Multnomah County) providing basic essential services they have elected to virtual signal and allow disorder and poor city services.
We now have a dysfunctional city with record setting crime and one that doesn’t even have the skill set to water newly planted trees. Until we return to PRAGMATIC progressivism Portland is bound to continue its current downward trajectory.
https://www.wweek.com/news/2023/08/09/trees-planted-by-the-city-in-east-portland-two-years-ago-are-dead-because-the-city-didnt-water-them/