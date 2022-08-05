Get your bike ready for Parkways at PBOT’s East Portland Neighborhood Bike Fair this Sunday

Get ready to ride together! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

A map of this month’s Sunday Parkways route. (Source: PBOT)

How excited are you for August’s Sunday Parkways in east Portland?

At the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s East Portland Neighborhood Bike Fair this Sunday (8/7), you can get set up with everything you’ll need to hit the streets on August 21st and have a blast at the final Sunday Parkways of the summer.

The Bike Fair will be held at Lincoln Park Elementary on SE 135th Ave and SE Lincoln Street from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. At the event you can expect to find bike-related resources for kids and adults, safe riding lessons and tips, as well as basic bike repair. And it’s all free!

Portland’s bike share service Biketown, which is amping up its outreach efforts, will also be there to help get people started using their electric bikes and sign up for the free Biketown for All program if they qualify.

As we often point out in our east Portland coverage, this area hasn’t always received the attention it deserves with regard to infrastructure for people biking, walking and rolling. But that’s changed in recent years. Advocates point out there is still work to be done, but with active transportation investments in projects like East Portland in Motion, the exciting developments on 82nd Ave, and an ever-growing network of neighborhood greenways, there’s serious cycling momentum in this part of the city.

Now we need to make sure people actually get out there and ride. Events like this Bike Fair are a solid step in that direction.

Whether you plan to do Sunday Parkways or not, roll over the Bike Fair to get yourself and your bike ready to ride. Find out more and let PBOT know you’re coming here.