Monday Roundup: Hating cars, auto-besity, Colombian bike love, and more

Welcome to the war on cars: “In the span of only a few weeks, I went from proverbial Prius Lover to Car Destroyer… And I started to wonder… had I been radicalized? (CNET)

Second to soccer: Colombia, already known as a pioneer of the open streets movement, is equally enamored with serious road cycling thanks to a mix of culture and topography. (NY Times)

Transgender policy: The UCI (global sanctioning body of competitive cycling) has announced a new policy that bans transgender women from competing in women’s racing categories. The decision has sparked a mix of praise and outrage. (UCI)

It’s not helping: One women’s racing advocate says the transgender ban from the UCI is useless because there are many more pressing issues faced by women racers. (A Quick Brown Fox)

“Nobody wins”: From a matter of fairness to folks fixing for a fight, there was a wide range of reaction to the UCI’s announcement. (Cycling Weekly)

Not all good news: VanMoof was poised to be the Tesla of e-bikes, but now it looks like this high-end brand is taking steps to the VC-funded trash heap. (TechCrunch)

A fitting moniker: Some officials in Paris have had enough of the absurdly-sized SUVs on their streets and want to cure “auto-besity” by charging fines to their drivers. (Guardian)

Muscle cars are the new cigarettes: Automakers routinely market cars in ways that glorify and normalize reckless, dangerous, and deadly behaviors. Now we have some stats to help make the case for regulation. (IIHS Auto Safety)

Bikes are best: Bicycle riding has roared back stronger than driving in London post-COVID, thanks to infrastructure and… well… just people exercising common sense perhaps? (Forbes)

