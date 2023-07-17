Monday Roundup: Hating cars, auto-besity, Colombian bike love, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…
Welcome to the war on cars: “In the span of only a few weeks, I went from proverbial Prius Lover to Car Destroyer… And I started to wonder… had I been radicalized? (CNET)
Second to soccer: Colombia, already known as a pioneer of the open streets movement, is equally enamored with serious road cycling thanks to a mix of culture and topography. (NY Times)
Transgender policy: The UCI (global sanctioning body of competitive cycling) has announced a new policy that bans transgender women from competing in women’s racing categories. The decision has sparked a mix of praise and outrage. (UCI)
It’s not helping: One women’s racing advocate says the transgender ban from the UCI is useless because there are many more pressing issues faced by women racers. (A Quick Brown Fox)
“Nobody wins”: From a matter of fairness to folks fixing for a fight, there was a wide range of reaction to the UCI’s announcement. (Cycling Weekly)
Not all good news: VanMoof was poised to be the Tesla of e-bikes, but now it looks like this high-end brand is taking steps to the VC-funded trash heap. (TechCrunch)
A fitting moniker: Some officials in Paris have had enough of the absurdly-sized SUVs on their streets and want to cure “auto-besity” by charging fines to their drivers. (Guardian)
Muscle cars are the new cigarettes: Automakers routinely market cars in ways that glorify and normalize reckless, dangerous, and deadly behaviors. Now we have some stats to help make the case for regulation. (IIHS Auto Safety)
Bikes are best: Bicycle riding has roared back stronger than driving in London post-COVID, thanks to infrastructure and… well… just people exercising common sense perhaps? (Forbes)
Person from Hillsboro killed while bicycling down the Oregon Coast.
https://yachatsnews.com/hillsboro-bicyclist-killed-in-collision-with-log-truck-near-gleneden-beach/
From that article, “…was riding south on his bike “when for unknown reasons it contacted the side” of an empty log truck driven by…”
Unknown reasons, such as a dangerous pass by the driver? We’ll never know the whole story because the only statement we have is from the driver.
The UCI decision reminds me of this article from years ago:
https://bikeportland.org/2015/12/10/local-transgender-racer-told-she-cant-race-mens-championship-event-170078
Can you imagine having your life plans randomly upset like by seemingly arbitrary decisions like this?
I’ve no doubt that the UCI is making a good faith effort to resolve a controversy that involves the competing interests of two justifiably aggrieved parties. Being inclusive is easy, unless the arena is, by definition, based on exclusion.
But the effect on trans racers has got to be difficult: a back and forth seesaw of varying institutional decisions that can elevate or drop one’s standings in the time it takes to sign a document. Not to mention being a lightning rod for culture warriors and right-wing hate grifters.
Just to start, since it matters to be clear and concise, especially given our current social arena. Transwomen are Women.
The UCI, and subsequent USAC, decision at the very least prevents your example by opening the “mens” series of cats to all gender and sex expressions, social or physiological. What I do not see addressed with this change is how the UCI will address the safety of participating athletes that have been thrust into the open series. Transphobia is very clearly rampant in our society, ignoring this until it becomes an issue during an event is utterly unacceptable.
What is the safety concern the UCI or USAC should be mitigating for, hard to tell what you’re referencing?
If there are transphobes allowed to compete alongside trans athletes, there needs to be a clearly defined baseline plan to keep trans athletes safe, and clearly stated consequences for those that disregard this and directly or indirectly attempt to harm a fellow athlete.
This is not an instance where we “see what happens and then decide” and is part of the responsibility that the UCI/USAC takes on when they dictate who competes where. It is wildly evident that there are many strong feelings regarding this change, not provisioning for the likelihood for those emotions to become physical altercations, direct or indirect, is patently an excersize in negligence of athlete safety.
How do we determine who the transphobes are?
Also, have there been riders (transphobes?) within the ranks that would be racing on the UCI or USAC elite schedule who have said they are going to endanger a new competitor?
I don’t think we or the UCI needs to define transphobia, in order to be proactive with safety regulations and reassurance that those regulations will be enforced. I have not waded into the depths of what has been said outright or inferred by athletes, but these are ultimately distractions from my concern for rider safety. Being proactive with these regulations falls inline with the UCI’s safeguarding standards. Should the regulations exist, it would be good of the UCI to reiterate them, as making this change adds a lot of uncertainty for athletes, as Charley initially pointed out with the see-saw analogy. The UCI Code of Ethics was last revised 5.5.2023, if the UCI feels this meets safety needs for trans athletes they needs to make that clear, if they or the athletes do not, they need to enter into transparent discussions for revision, and get them revised.
It seems like transphobes are just as likely to be in the men’s and women’s divisions, no?
Yes. Cis men are also much more physical with their expressions of aggression than cis women.
How come nobody ever says Transmen are Men?
I certainly do, as transmen are men, but it often doesn’t apply to the “debate” people are insistent on pushing.
The article I linked to is just a memorable example of how organizations have shifted trans competitors in and out of categories over time, and the UCI decision reminded me of that article because people are yet again being shifted around.
Contra your comment, there’s nothing about that example that can be “prevent(ed)”, given that it already happened. Furthermore, that the same thing (people being shifted around against their will) is happening again.
Very true, I agree many have been disrupted by this change. The current rule would allow current trans athletes to compete at the level Molly wished to compete, preventing them from working towards that very specific goal and have it disrupted, which I was not clear in stating. And credit to your comment, there is nothing holding them from making a change again to disrupt these athletes more with zero notice, so I was incorrect to suggest that there would be any prevention.
Charley, re-reading my comment, the opening statement may be interpreted as attempting to call you out for not making a statement yourself. I want to be clear I did not write it to do that, it is directed publicly to those that may come read it now or later. I try my best to unabashedly show support where and to whom I am attempting to support, and to make that support clearly stated and in a way that hopefully removes any doubts regarding my stance.
I think the best solution to trans athletes in sports would be to simply stop sorting sports based on gender. If we accept that gender and physical sex characteristics are different and that we get to choose our gender, pronouns etc. then why are we still trying to use it as a rigid athletic category?
My local races we sort by age but I’m sure there are tons of other ways, sort by BMI or some lung measurement or how big your leg muscles are or how tall you are, or your weight etc.
Point is athletic sports is always a balance of the genetic lottery you drew, the work you’ve put in to being fit and the skill for the sport. The genetic lottery is never even or fair but we don’t need to use gender identification as the class system.
Personally I think a better solution would be to wean society off of paid sports entirely. Can you imagine what we might accomplish as a society if so much money, time and energy weren’t sunk into the pit that is organized sporting events? Creating out of thin air groups of people who organize and then reward people to play games has always been a bit ridiculous.
What’s wrong with using biological sex as the determining factor?
Maybe that biological sex is not binary:
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/sex-redefined-the-idea-of-2-sexes-is-overly-simplistic1/
That sounds like an argument for the complete elimination of female divisions, then. Attempting to gender/sex people is inherently discriminatory, because someone is going to fall somewhere in between the lines.
I have no skin in the game one way or the other, but here’s an article about that I read recently:
https://www.theatlantic.com/culture/archive/2022/09/why-elite-sports-should-remain-separated-by-sex/671594/
Regarding the “fairness” issue, the NCAA has found a two-to-one disparity in funding for men’s versus women’s sports in US colleges. Where’s the outrage over this?
https://www.npr.org/2022/06/24/1107242271/the-ncaa-says-that-funding-for-women-in-college-sports-is-falling-behind
It’s like I’m reading a replay from you the last time this subject came up. Do you have any new perspectives this time?
You’re free to ignore any commentary you find irrelevant or repetitious. Hope this helps.
The How I Became a Car-Destroyer article particularly resonates with me, although I am more of a Strong Townsman based off the fuckcars chart he posted.
I remember a year ago I was lamenting to a fellow advocate that I was worried I had been radicalized by NJB and Strong Towns. That their arguments sounded good but I was at the end of a day a computer engineer and not an urban planner. I played cities skylines and tried out the strong towns logic and it made the game way too easy. No heavy use of imminent domain or really mid game at all. None of the scaling issues with traffic I usually ran into, causing a long mid game as I tore my growing city apart to put in public transit. Slowing cars down really is effective, as it makes the alternative and more effective transit options such as light rail more competitive. The cims just want to go places as quickly as possible. But a video game is just a video game. What I lacked was a good counter argument that could convince me I was wrong, and it is possible to scale with car dependent development patterns. Unfortunately, I still haven’t heard a good argument against the strong towns logic. Even my suburban local government seems plenty aware of the changes it needs to make to have a future. The only thing holding everything back is a populace who sacrificed so much for their car, they don’t want to give it up.
I do hate the term orange pilled tho.
After that incel black pill garbage, identifying as a some “woke” warrior against the status quo leaves a bad taste in my mouth. I’d like to focus less on the self serving identity jumbo and more on the practical real world results.
London ≠ City of London
See the tiny little C in this map of London and Greater London:
Urbanist confirmation bias is the epitome of cringe.
I understand all of those words, but I have no idea what your actual point is.
Less subtext and more text, please?