People on Bikes: 44th annual Seattle to Portland ride

5,500 people biked into Portland this weekend for the 44th annual Seattle to Portland ride. STP, as it’s known by locals, is such an institution around here it’s almost a rite of passage. The ride is a fundraiser for its organizer, Cascade Bicycle, a large cycling advocacy nonprofit group based in Washington.

The 200+ mile route comes right by my house near Peninsula Park in north Portland as riders pedal the last four miles before the big finish line party at Holladay Park in the Lloyd. Every year I walk to the corner and watch them roll in. It’s always an inspiration to see so many beautiful people of all shapes, sizes, colors, and ages roll by.

Check out the photo gallery below to see what a few of them looked like about four miles from the finish line.

