People on Bikes: 44th annual Seattle to Portland ride

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
0

People on Bikes is a series where we share portraits of people riding. See more from this series in the archives.

5,500 people biked into Portland this weekend for the 44th annual Seattle to Portland ride. STP, as it’s known by locals, is such an institution around here it’s almost a rite of passage. The ride is a fundraiser for its organizer, Cascade Bicycle, a large cycling advocacy nonprofit group based in Washington.

The 200+ mile route comes right by my house near Peninsula Park in north Portland as riders pedal the last four miles before the big finish line party at Holladay Park in the Lloyd. Every year I walk to the corner and watch them roll in. It’s always an inspiration to see so many beautiful people of all shapes, sizes, colors, and ages roll by.

Check out the photo gallery below to see what a few of them looked like about four miles from the finish line.

If you like these images, check out more from our People on Bikes series.

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

People on Bikes: 44th annual Seattle to Portland ride

Pedalpalooza Photo Gallery: Bike Play XIV – Jurassic Bike

Major overhaul of SE 92nd and Lincoln in the works

New Oregon law reduces fines, penalties for bicycle DUI

Featured Story

Truck driver does ‘rolling coal’ on riders, and one of them is a bike cop

You love to see it!