Monday Roundup: Paradox of car ownership, degrowth, and more

Why we need cars: This is a really good look at why, for some low-income earners, owning a car just might be worth the negative externalities. (Vox)
Woom kids bike recall: Handlebars could detach from some models of woom Bikes sold in the USA between 2018 and 2021. A recall applies to about 84,000 bikes. (CPSC)
Safer vehicles: There are several proposals from the federal government that would make U.S. cars and trucks safer, but they need to hear from you before the auto industry waters them down even more. (Streetsblog USA)
Congestion pricing timeline: We can be excited that New York City is finally moving forward relatively fast with congestion pricing, and we can also lament that it took so damn long. (Vox)
Exploding e-bikes: I feel like after the recent fire in New York City it’s only a matter of time before the federal government does something major to fight this “exploding e-transportation problem.” (The Atlantic)
Degrowth is an answer: I’m convinced that we need to stop default growth assumptions and start to seriously scale back the size and speed of our lives if we want to save the planet. (New Yorker)
Tire pollution: Particulate matter from rubber tires is a very real source of pollution — as much if not more than from tailpipe emissions — and we should promote tires from less toxic materials and hasten government regulation. (Washington Post)
Car violence in UK: Most of the text in this story is (rightfully) about the victims, but we need to talk more about the causes and consequences of dangerous driving if we want to see this type of common crash curtailed. (Guardian)
Extend and pretend: Noted freeway fighting economist Joe Cortright says, “The Rose Quarter will be a zombie project, utterly un-funded, but technically not dead, because ODOT (and its enablers) pump millions into keeping it on life support.” (City Observatory)
Bike bubble burst: A strong market for used bikes is just one reason why one bicycle industry expert thinks sales of new bikes has declined. (Bicycle Retailer)
Cone protest: Anti-car activists found a brilliant way to disable driverless cars in San Francisco. (Guardian)
“Degrowth” is the new buzzword for those who are afraid to use the words “efficiency” and “conservation” because some rich westerner might feel a tiny amount of guilt. Agency-free environmentalism has always been far more popular than environmentalism with agency (and guilt and sacrifice) in fantastically rich and narcissistic western nations.
Hey, don’t you know those hippie communist eco-terrorists are gonna take your truck and burgers away?
Dangit! That’s so Un-American! You should be able to choke the world on your exhaust and choke your arteries at the same time!
I mean, seriously dude, the manufacturers of statins and ACE inhibitors need to make a buck too!
Meanwhile ODOT defers maintenance all over the state and leaves it’s dangerous orphaned highways like Powell to rot. How many more people will die because ODOT is spending money on this instead of basic safety and maintenance projects? The entire 82nd budget is $200 million this money could make Powell significantly safer.
And of course their website touts safety as the first reason for the project.
When they originally made that claim in 2017 everyone called them out for it because one person had died along that stretch in the last decade and it was a person trying to cross the freeway. Almost all the crashes along there are fender benders because the current design causes people to slow down and drive safer. Unironically while they wait for the next 7 years to complete this “safety” project dozens will die on their other more dangerous highways and when they’re done this stretch will be more dangerous since speed is a factor in most fatal car crashes.
ODOT does what the legislature tells them to. Want different priorities? Talk to your state representative and senator.
I don’t think it’s that simple. ODOT uses that same excuse… but ODOT leadership uses their position as experts and lobbyists to convince lawmakers what is best and what they should vote for. Then ODOT turns around and says, “We’re just doing what the legislature told us!”. ODOT could have vast influence to turn the Leg in a different direction — one that favors transit and bicycling — but they don’t choose to exert that influence because they are still lost in the status quo of highway expansion megaprojects.
In most states there is a huge symbiotic between state legislators and state DOTs – often the legislative politicians are themselves either funded by contractors, contractor lobbyists, or are related to contractors – and so while it is true that the bureaucrats at the DOT have major control over the message and what propaganda is released, they know full well what their recipients want to see and generally that’s what they deliver. This relationship clearly works at the federal level. The strongest local resistance tends to come from those who will see no tangible benefit from highway contracts.
“I don’t think it’s that simple…”
No doubt you’re right about the feedback loop effect, and ODOT is a legitimate subject matter expert, so such communication is appropriate.
Nonetheless, our elected officials are the decision makers, and when the legislature takes an interest, ODOT responds.
On a purely practical level, for how many decades have we been trying to lobby ODOT directly to change their ways without much noticeable effect?
My representatives are against it I can’t vote for representatives in every district though now can I? Khan Pham in particular has been a great advocate for either shutting this down or changing it significantly. Before I moved in 2018 my previous representatives were also against it.
And Jonathan is right ODOT could propose a major statewide maintenance and safety project but they choose not to. My representatives can’t vote for something that doesn’t exist.
The article on poor people’s dependence on cars they can’t afford highlights the central problem of inequality. But it is actually worse than the Vox article captures. Car dependent mobility also generates inequality.
Catherine Lutz has written eloquently about the ways automobility hurts the poor disproportionately. Carjacked is her book; she also has articles about this, including this one which I’ve mentioned here before:
Catherine Lutz. 2014. “The U.S. car colossus and the production of inequality.” AMERICAN ETHNOLOGIST, Vol. 41, No. 2, pp. 232–245.
from the abstract:
“I ask how the car-dependent mobility system of the United States not only reflects but also intensively generates the inequalities that characterize U.S. society. I propose that “compulsory consumption” and the automobile’s centrality to the current regime of accumulation can help account for this.”
and from the article itself:
“This material allows insight into the several significant pathways by which the car produces or amplifies inequality in the United States and, potentially, elsewhere. I argue that the car system not only reflects inequality but also actively produces it, massively redistributing wealth, status, well-being, and the means to mobility and its power. While declining wages, rising corporate control of the state, and rising costs of higher education and health care are also crucial to these redistributions, understanding the car system’s special and deeply consequential inequality-producing processes is key to any attempt to solve a number of problems. Prominent among the problems that the U.S. car system exacerbates are inequality of job access, rising wealth inequality, and environmental degradation and its unequal health effects.”
Car access as a means to overcome poverty is a bit of a can of worms, but I do think it’s worth having an entirely different mindset when it comes to auto lending. Subprime auto lenders are insanely predatory, often forcing people into a very expensive cycle of bad loans on bad cars that get repossessed only to be lent back out for the cycle to start again. And even conventional car dealerships operate in pretty horrendous ways to convince people to agree to terms that are horrible (longer terms, higher rates, more add-ons that they maybe don’t need) by focusing only on the monthly payment. Having much tighter regulations on lending standards in the auto industry is very much needed, and part of this could mean programs to provide more favorable lending terms to low-income people who need a car.
But I do find it somewhat difficult to be fully on board with the idea that anyone needs to own a car. Am I supposed to be on board with the idea that lower-income people ought to be working two or three jobs as car driving “independent contractors” while tech billionaires count money on their beach front estates? Or that rampant greed in the housing industry driving poorer folks out of the city and into the urban fringe is good? Approaching the milieu of social problems facing low-income Americans and saying “having better access to a car will help this” misses the mark. Ensuring better access to healthy food and close-in housing could do more than reforming the auto lending industry to help the lives of people struggling to get by, and would have a myriad of other positive benefits too
Not trying for a “gotcha” here, I’m just curious on your thought process. Of the two solutions you mention here, better access versus reforming auto lending, which of them do you think are more likely to happen first or at all?
In the “Why we need cars” Vox article, it was mentioned very briefly in passing as a quote, but the whole thing really just boils down to “we made it impossible to live without a car in [most of] this country” which obviously impacts the poorest people the most. Yes we need programs in the short term (like mentioned in the article) to help struggling people with car ownership, but that’s just it. A short term solution.
I struggle to be optimistic that we will ever solve this problem. Maybe others don’t, I don’t know. Other countries are not uniquely different from the US such that public transit actually works there. Density is really not the problem here, simple lack of investment is the problem. We put all our eggs in the car ownership basket and we are seemingly committed to it.
Really, we have to find ways to stop increasing car dependence. Build public transit, make it actually competitive. Before anyone brings up the EV canard, they are not a solution. Not only are they just as (if not more) dangerous to humans, but their lifetime emissions are only marginally better. I saw some analysis recently (sorry, no citation here) where they were only like 20% better than an ICE because of manufacturing, and that only grows to like 40% better if your energy source is magically zero emissions. Like, that’s “a lot” but not if we keep having more people driving, and it’s nowhere near the transformative change we need. And that’s leaving aside the other emissions and pollutants like tire and brake dust mentioned on this post too. EVs seem like a distraction to me. Like, sure lets work on that but it’s not really a solution to much that would impact our lives or the climate.
I dunno. Rant over. Put a Max down McGloughlan already and get us some more dedicated BRT lanes already!