Pedalpalooza Photo Gallery: Bike Play XIV – Jurassic Bike

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

This year’s Bike Play (the 14th annual!) is really fun. It’s a bike-inspired version of the classic dinosaur thriller, Jurassic Park and the Bike Play crew really nailed it.

I’ll update this post with a bit more details when I can. I don’t have much time right now (it’s Saturday!), so for now I just wanted to share my photo gallery from Friday night’s performance. I also want to encourage you to go see it yourself! There are two performances left, tonight and Sunday. Both meet at Abernethy Elementary School (2421 SE Orange) at 6:30 pm, with the show starting at 7:00. Bring a picnic and something to sit on. And enjoy the show!

More photos below…