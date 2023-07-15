Pedalpalooza Photo Gallery: Bike Play XIV – Jurassic Bike

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

This year’s Bike Play (the 14th annual!) is really fun. It’s a bike-inspired version of the classic dinosaur thriller, Jurassic Park and the Bike Play crew really nailed it.

I’ll update this post with a bit more details when I can. I don’t have much time right now (it’s Saturday!), so for now I just wanted to share my photo gallery from Friday night’s performance. I also want to encourage you to go see it yourself! There are two performances left, tonight and Sunday. Both meet at Abernethy Elementary School (2421 SE Orange) at 6:30 pm, with the show starting at 7:00. Bring a picnic and something to sit on. And enjoy the show!

More photos below…

Haley Hessler as Sassy the dinosaur.
Lindsay Liden as the Child.
Lisa Gilham as Brent.
Noelle Eaton as Elly the Dinosaur.
L to R: Kelsey Rankins as Sharon, Scott Weidlich as Jeff, and Ashley Hollingshead as Brooks the biker.
L to R: Jenny Bunce as Frankie and Kelsey Rankins as Sharon
Jenny Bunce as Frankie
Jenny Bunce as Frankie
Haley Hessler as Sassy the dinosaur.
L to R: Lindsay Liden as the Child and Hans Ellis as Allen Grand Avenue.
L: Kris Mahoney-Watson as Dr. John Handlebar
R: Emilie Weidlich, the director and miscellaneous bike-osaur.

