People on Bikes: Worst Day of the Year Ride

With last week’s headlines about the decline in biking still bouncing around my head, I rolled over to North Rosa Parks Way on Sunday to remind myself that Portland is a still a cycling city. And I was not disappointed!
Yes it was a bit of a stacked deck because it happened to be on the route of the Worst Day of the Year Ride, but still. N Rosa Parks has evolved in a real bright spot of our bikeway network (more on that in a separate post) and I was happy to see this big annual ride routed onto it.
I saw a healthy mix of riders. Check them out below and see what fun little nuggets you can discover. I love this People on Bikes series because it gives us an opportunity to learn about what Portland bike riders really look like — and there are often little nuggets you can see in these images that you’d never notice if just passing by. (Hint: Take a closer look at the leg tattoo on the guy riding the Cinelli and tell me if you know what the message is a reference to.)
Keep riding Portland and hope to catch you out there soon.
I am surprised how many bikes without racks there are in this collection. I guess that is the difference between a recreational ride an the ‘commute’ collections I am used to
Always happy to see another with a variation of that tat. Just got mine at the end of 2021 above my knees, my artist was clever enough to make it an ambigram that reads “still riding” in the right-side up direction, and “shut u p legs” from my POV when riding.
The e-bike revolution is here…a lot of people can’t ride regular bikes its obvious.
There’s been a steady increase in disc brake bikes in the photo series, mostly mechanical with 6″ discs. Still not very many ebikes. No junky bikes, so the other (poorer) 90% still don’t participate.