Prom-goers assembled at Colonel Summers Park in Southeast. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Last Friday, hundreds of Portlanders got gussied-up for the annual Bike Prom. Hosted by Dead Baby Bike Club, it was an epic night of dancing, hanging with friends, and lube wrestling! I wasn’t able to stay for the wrestling, but here are some glamour shots and a bit of the fun that was had…

Don’t miss all the great rides happening during Pedalpalooza. The big festival of free bike fun will be going strong through August. Check out the official ride calendar here.