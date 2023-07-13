Weekend Event Guide: Sober cycling, Porch Fest, no pedals, and more

The Oak Grove Festival is the perfect excuse to discover the Trolley Trail. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our weekly selection of rides and events worth your time. Please note, it’s Pedalpalooza time! That means there are tons of rides every day. See them all here. (Also note that rides usually leave 30 minutes after the posted meet-up time.)

This week’s guide is sponsored by Gorge Pass, your affordable transit ticket to carfree bike adventures in the Columbia River Gorge.

Friday, July 14th

Bike Play: Jurassic Bike — 6:30 pm at Abernethy Elementary School (SE) (*Same time/place through the weekend)

The 14th annual Bike Play is dino-themed and sure to be another memorable performance. It’s a Pedalpalooza must-do! Costumes encouraged. More info here.

Saturday, July 15th

Mississippi Ave Street Fair — All day on N Mississippi Ave

One of Portland’s best carfree street fairs is back and looks to be better than ever. Live music, tons of great shops and people. And getting their by bike is best! More info here.

Oak Grove Festival Ride — 10:30 at Milwaukie Bay Park (SE)

The little town of Oak Grove is right on the Trolley Trail and so their annual festival is a perfect excuse to meet up for a bike ride. More info here.

Backdoor Ride — 10:45 pm at Shaku Bar (NE)

If you like the urban wilderness, especially late at night when it’s most fun to explore, this is the ride for you. More info here.

Sunday, July 16th

Overlook N’hood Porch Fest — All day (N)

Get on your bike and roll through the Overlook Neighborhood where you’ll find great live music at nine different houses. It’s the highest use of front yards and porches we can imagine. More info here.

Fiber Arts Ride — 10:30 am at Alberta Park (NE)

“Calling all knitters, crocheters, spinners, weavers, sewers, and menders to flock together…Pack a portable project and get to know fellow fiber enthusiasts!” More info here.

Look mom! No Pedals! — 3:00 pm at Woodlawn Park (NE)

A ride for little kiddos who prefer balance bikes! Route will be 100% in parks and play areas, so these tremendous tykes can enjoy their bikes in peace. More info here.

Riders in Recovery — 4:30 pm at Starbucks South Waterfront

A strictly non-alcoholic ride for sober souls where bumpin’ tunes, turning pedals, and friendly vibes will provide the intoxication. More info here.

Intro to BikeCamping Clinic — 5:00 pm at Cyclepath Bike Shop (2436 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd)

Cyclepath will host two gear and riding experts at the shop for a night of insights, tips, and networking that will get you ready to roll on your next big adventure. More info here.



