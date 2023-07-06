Weekend Event Guide: Single parents, Grilled by Bike, Pupperpalooza, and more

This good boy is excited for Pupperpalooza. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our weekly selection of rides and events worth your time. Please note, it’s Pedalpalooza time! That means there are tons of rides every day. See them all here. (Also note that rides usually leave 30 minutes after the posted meet-up time.)

This week’s guide is sponsored by Cyclepath Bike Shop, your home for excellent service and a friendly, welcoming community of bike lovers.

Friday, July 7th

Single Parents Ride – 5:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

Meet other solo parents who are just as bike-minded as you are. Expect a short loop ride that is easy for the little ones to pedal along. More info here.

Tasty Sampler of the West Hills – 6:00 pm at Poet’s Beach (SW)

If you like climbing and descending, this is the ride for you. There will be swim stops at the start/finish to help you cool down. More info here.

Saturday, July 8th

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton & 41st (multiple meet-up spots)

This ride has become a local institution because it is great for all ages and abilities and it attracts a wonderful group of humans. More info here.

Kids Water Play Ride – 10:30 am at Vestal Elementary (NE)

Grab your squirt guns and super soakers and play with other kids and parents after a short, three mile ride that will end in the shade of Normandale Park. More info here.

Grilled by Bike – 2:00 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

Follow your nose to this gathering of bike grillers and chillers. Bring something to grill. Be amazed by the way people integrate BBQ capabilities onto their bikes. More info here.

Bowie Deep Dance Cuts Ride – 3:00 pm at Solar System Stage (SE)

A ride to remember the great artist that will feature Bowie’s dance mixes. Come early to hear live Bowie songs performed on stage. More info here.

Sunday, July 9th

Portland Tour – 9:00 am at Wilshire Park (NE)

Get to know Portland Bicycling Club on this ride that will explore bike-friendly routes in the metro area. This will be an intermediate road ride (13-15 mph) with a distance of 23 miles. More info here

Pupperpalooza – 2:00 pm at Peninsula Park (N)

It’s the 4th annual Corvidae Bike Club dog-friendly bike ride. Strap up your furry friend and join other dog lovers on a tour of dog-friendly spots. More info here.

Read, Ride, and Write – 3:00 pm at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

Bring a pad of paper, something to write with, and your words. On this ride, let cycling inspire you and read your poem to others and/or hear people read their poems out loud. More info here.



