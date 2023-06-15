Weekend Event Guide: Black liberation, silent ride, opera, and more

The Black Liberation Ride is Saturday. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our weekly selection of rides and events worth your time. Please note, it’s Pedalpalooza time! That means there are tons of rides every day. See them all here. (Also note that rides usually leave 30 minutes after the posted meet-up time.)

Friday, June 16th

26″ or Die – 5:30 pm at Something Cycles (Lower E Burnside)

Honing in on the nostalgia for 26-inch wheeled bikes (especially off-road capable ones), the nice folks at Something Cycles want to show you some “cutty” routes up to north Portland. More info here.

PDX Unity Ride – 7:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

The Unity Ride is a collective that is building a community of queer and trans-friendly folks through a shared love of riding bikes. Route is a nine mile loop through southeast and then back up northeast. All LGBTQ+ folks and allies welcome! More info here.

Saturday, June 17th

Black Liberation Ride – 10:00 am at Irving Park (NE)

It’s back! This annual ride is back to celebrate Juneteenth by bike. All Black and Brown Portlanders are invited to show up and show out with a route that goes from Irving Park to Lillis Albina Park for the big Juneteenth event. More info here.

Adaptive Biketown Ride – 11:00 am at Kerr Bikes (On Esplanade near OMSI)

If you are a rider with a disability or just don’t feel comfy on a two-wheeled bike, this is where you can gain confidence and who knows — maybe even some new friends who love to bike the way you do. More info here

Silent ASL Ride – 1:00 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)

I could not be happier for Chris Balduc, one of the co-leaders of this ride. Chris loves riding, but often feels shut out of the socializing aspect many of us take for granted because he’s deaf. He told me at Bike Happy Hour last night how excited he is to build a community of people who use sign language. Note that this will be a signing-only ride so please don’t speak. All are welcome if you want to learn basic ASL, just respect the space! More info here.

Pon Unas Cumbia’s – 6:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

Get ready to pedal and dance to throwback Cumbia tunes as you join this mellow and loud group ride up to Cathedral Park to watch the sunset. More info here.

The Opera Ride – 7:30 pm at Irving Park (NE)

You don’t have to know the meaning behind opera music to be moved by its visceral beauty. So just imagine rolling through the city on bicycles with opera music wafting through the air. Sublime! More info here.

Sunday, June 18th

Meet Portland Bicycling Club – 9:30 am at Eastbank Esplanade (Hawthorne Bridge)

Get to know this great group of cyclists on a meet-and-greet ride that will take you through the city and then loop down to Sellwood. More info here

50 Parks Exploration Ride – 1:00 pm at Overlook Park (N)

Portland has so many cool parks and “park-like spaces” — but they do you no good unless you know where they are and take time to visit. This will be a faster-paced ride that will cover around 35 miles, so be prepared. More info here.

Mental Health Normalization Ride – 6:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

If you need a space to process your stuff, where you know you will be surrounded by people who understand and appreciate you, and take consent and body autonomy seriously, this is the ride for you. More info here.