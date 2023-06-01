Weekend Event Guide: Pride, Pedalpalooza Kickoff, Pioneer Century, and more

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our weekly selection of rides and events worth your time.

This week’s guide is sponsored by the Pioneer Century Ride, this Saturday June 3rd. Choose from three routes (33/63/103 miles) that will take you on quintessential rural Oregon backroads in the shadow of Mt. Hood. Online registration available through today (Thursday, 6/1) at midnight. Otherwise, you can register on-site. Register here.

Thursday, June 1st

Pedalpalooza Kickoff Ride – 5:30 pm at Alberta Park (NE)

This is it! The big ballyhoo to kickoff three months of free bike fun. Rolls out at 6:30 pm and route heads south to the waterfront. More info here.

Friday, June 2nd

Cully Neighborhood Bike Fair – 2:15 to 5:15 pm at Rigler Elementary School (NE)

The Portland Bureau of Transportation hosts this event that’s great for families and anyone looking to get their bike tuned up for cycling season. Come get free swag, get help teaching the kids how to ride, and other fun activities. More info here.

Pride Ride! – 4:00 pm at Director’s Park (SW)

Join The Street Trust on this fun annual ride that celebrates Pride Month and World Bicycle Day. Ride is led by drag queen Poison Waters and is an easy, 1.5-mile route that ends with a dance party. More info here.

Saturday, June 3rd

Ride the Dirt Wave at Klootchy Creek Trails – All weekend in the Coast Range

Two days of riding on excellent singletrack and flow trails at an up-and-coming MTB destination right off Highway 26 before the Cannon Beach/Seaside turnoff. Affordable prices get you guided rides and other hospitality. More info here.

Pioneer Century – All day in Canby

One of our region’s classic event rides, hosted by the Portland Bicycling Club. Three routes to choose from and all the gorgeous views and hospitality you could dream of. More info here

Irvington Yard Sale Ride – 9:00 am at Irving Park (NE)

Meet up with bikey folks and then traverse the beautiful streets of Irvington to find treasures galore. Meet up for tacos at the end to share your loot. More info here.

New to Portland Walk – 4:00 pm at PSU Library (SW)

Nonprofit Oregon Walks has organized a group walk aimed at folks who want to learn more about downtown Portland. Led by PSU student. More info here.

Oregon City Loop – 5:30 pm at Something Cycles (E Burnside & 8th)

Join Some Sorta Cycling Club as they roll south for a loop to Oregon City for a food cart dinner and then back again. This is an intermediate ride. More info here.



Sunday, June 4th

Stub Stewart MTB Ride – 9:30 am at Stub Stewart State Park

NW Trail Alliance and River City Bicycles invite you for a social shred session on the excellent trails out at Stub. They’ll be grillin’ and chillin’ after a morning or riding. Make a day out of it! More info here.

They Should Call it Van-cool-ver – 10:00 am at Posie’s Bakery & Cafe (N)

Looking for a bit more serious of a ride, but with a fun group of folks who like discovering new places? Roll out with Selzter.CC an, “inclusive, moderately-paced cycling club,” as they roll north and discover the charms of Lacamas Lake in Vancouver. More info here.

Asian Snacks and Friendship Ride – 10:00 am at Buckman Field (SE)

This ride was so popular it has come roaring back with a new route that will hit Asian-American-owned businesses that sell yummy snacks and treats. Easy route. Picnic at the end! More info here.

Practice Biking on a Carfree Street – 2:00 – 4:00 pm on SW Bond Avenue

This novel get together is organized by a certified cycling instructor and BikeLoud PDX volunteer who wants to help you gain confidence in your biking skills — just in time for Pedalpalooza. Practice turning, signaling, shoulder checks, and more. Organizer is even willing to help teach your 9-15 year old kids how to ride. More info here.