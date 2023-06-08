Weekend Event Guide: Columbia County century, Salmonberry, knitting, and more

Escape the city and find desolate backroads like this one on the Columbia Century. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our weekly selection of rides and events worth your time. Please note, it’s Pedalpalooza time! That means there are tons of rides every day. See them all here.

Friday, June 9th

PDX Unity Ride – 6:30 pm at Wilshire Park (NE)

In honor of Pride, this month’s ride has been named “Keep Portland Queer’d” and organizers welcome all LGBTQ+ folks and allies. Expect a 10-mile ride with a store/ice-cream stop half-way through. More info here.

Sunset PaddlePalooza – 7:30 pm at Green Anchors (N)

You know we love some pedal-to-paddle action, so check out this ride if you want to get on the water! And they’ll even provide you a kayak and gear if you RSVP soon enough! More info here.

Saturday, June 10th

Red R Criterium – all day on Swan Island (N)

Fast road racing action is back! Roll down to Swan Island to see all the exciting action in these multi-lap events where racers battle for prizes and cash, in addition to victory. See our coverage of this event from 2021 to taste the flavor. More info here.

Columbia Century Challenge – all day in Scappoose

Head north and discover the fantastic cycling in the wild and wooly backroads far beyond Highway 30. More info here.

Cyclepath Bike Shop Ride – Meet at the shop (NE Brazee & MLK Jr. Blvd)

Join a few folks who are training for the Skull 120 race for a shakedown ride on the 20-mile Forest Park/Skyline Rd loop. This will be a “no drop” ride. More info here.

Salmonberry Trail Work Party – 10:00 am at Public Coast Farm (Washington County)

Get involved with the exciting Salmonberry Trail project as volunteers clear the final segment of vegetation along the railroad corridor to complete the first major segment of this rail-to-trail project. More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am Clinton/41st, 10:10 Clinton/26th, 10:30 am East end Tillikum Bridge (SE)

Join a friendly group of folks and get some shopping done at a local outdoor market downtown. Simple, social, fun. More info here.

Knit in Public Ride – 10:00 am at Starlight Knitting Society (SE)

If you’re fit to knit then this ride will be lit. Bring your knitting kit and check out local fabric stores while you make impromptu knit pit stops. More info here.

Sunday, June 4th

Ride Westside #3 – 9:30 at Beaverton 1st Street Dining Commons

Roll down to Tigard and then take TriMet back (if you want) with the burgeoning Ride Westside crew. Route will take you on a mix of Fanno Creek path and bike-friendly neighborhood streets. More info here.

Four City Loop – 9:30 am from Sellwood Park

Join experienced riders from Portland Bicycling Club on a 22-mile, intermediate-paced ride that will acquaint you with Milwaukie, Oregon City, and Gladstone. More info here.

Cycle Cats Do Forest Park – 9:30 am at Vera Katz

Check Forest Park off your biking bucket list and/or see it with fresh eyes as you roll en masse with the Cycle Cats. Join the group for food cart lunch in St. Johns following the ride. More info here.

Adoptees of Color Ride – 5:00 pm at Oregon Park (NE)

This ride is for adoptees of color to connect, share space, and enjoy riding bikes together! Bike ride is open to all BIPOC Adoptees. Allies and supporters, please respect this intentional community space. More info here.