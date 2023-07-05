Comment of the Week: Compromise would be OK with me on 82nd Ave

Welcome to the Comment of the Week, where we highlight good comments in order to inspire more of them. You can help us choose our next one by replying with “comment of the week” to any comment you think deserves recognition. Please note: These selections are not endorsements.
The comment thread into our report on the first 82nd Avenue project district workshop, is another example of top-notch, informed discussion about active transportation trade-offs. This is what people read the BikePortland comment section for.
Reader “DW” wrote a long, thoughtful comment which argued for not getting ahead of your audience. It was one of the best calls for moderation that I’ve ever read in our comments section. He makes the point that how, and in what order, we arrive at our transportation solutions matters, that tactics are important.
Here’s what DW wrote:
I have spent a lot of time thinking about 82nd ave. I share the view that it’s okay if they prioritize better sidewalks and dedicated bus lanes over building bike lanes.
Here’s my two cents;
PBOT/Trimet have burned a lot of political capital doing very unpopular projects in the last few years. As an example, people are absolutely losing their minds over the Division upgrades. For what it’s worth, I personally think they are great. My bus commute sped up 25%, I use the bike lanes a ton, and I even feel safer driving my car on it. That’s not popular opinion though. The unfortunate reality is that not many people are currently using those bike lanes. While I see more and more people on them as time goes on, I suspect it will be a few years before there’s an appreciable volume of bike traffic on Division.
People see that the street is more complicated (humans hate change), connect that with empty bike lanes and feel personally attacked because they’re “just trying to drive to x.” The harm that cars cause to our city is a huge gap in perspective for even a lot of very progressive people. In the same way that politicians, like Rene Gonzales, espousing anti-homeless/law and order rhetoric did well in the last election, I fear that it’s only a matter of time before Portland elects a “rip out the bike lanes” mayor.
I see a huge practical benefit in making big transit and safety improvements while still taking into account how the street is currently used – which is overwhelmingly by cars.
Speaking of how the street is used – take a cruise down 82nd on the 72 some day. Or just look at Google Maps. Most properties are explicitly car-oriented development. Many businesses are fronted by large parking lots and drive-thrus. It’s lousy with car dealerships and auto shops too. These are already cause a lot of conflicts for people walking. “Protected” bike lanes would have to have frequent and large gaps to accommodate access to the properties along the street.
If I was redoing 82nd in my Cities:Skylines game I’d just delete the car-oriented stuff and replace it with mixed-use buildings that front to the sidewalk. I’m sure that will happen in real life, but it will take decades if not a generation. The city can’t just cut off access to all those business – even if the commenters on Jonathan Maus dot com think they should be able to.
Upgrading sidewalks and transit service will have a tangible and immediate benefit to the people who are already using the street outside of a car. Upgrading parallel greenways with diverters and crossings is a great solution to provide bike access and another sorely-needed North/South bike connection.
Sometimes we have to compromise projects we should build in order to get projects we can build.
Thank you DW. Read DW’s comment and the entire discussion under the original post.
This entire argument is based on the premise that people are “losing their minds” over the Division redo, when in reality it’s probably just a small, vocal minority. There’s no way to measure this without polling the whole neighborhood/city but that’s always the case with these kinds of projects. Most people either feel positively, neutral, or skeptical (but can be convinced with persuasive/empathetic conversation) about streetscape projects. Not “losing their minds.”
It’s also asserting that perfect (a bike lane unencumbered by driveways) should be the enemy of good.
Anyway, if Portland is serious about increasing cycling mode share, direct cycling routes are of the utmost importance: http://www.aviewfromthecyclepath.com/2011/02/importance-of-direct-cycle-routes.html
(All “counterarguments” to why we shouldn’t just copy the Dutch approach are addressed here: http://www.aviewfromthecyclepath.com/2011/02/all-those-myths-and-excuses-in-one-post.html)
As I commented in the original post, 82nd has more than enough room for protected bike lanes, bus lanes, AND trees, if you just remove the center turn lane.
(Sidewalks not pictured, but only because they’re not included in PBOT’s right-of-way measurement. Existing sidewalks would still remain, and could even be expanded into the property line)
Anyone not advocating for a design with bike infrastructure is not serious about making Portland a cycling city. But to be fair, in most cases it comes from a place of ignorance (not being aware of best practices when designing transportation networks that encourage cycling), rather than being anti-bike.
You have a good point here – it’s impossible to really know what people think without doing an extensive survey, which would be costly and time-consuming, and may still not return a complete picture. I live and work near Division, so my barometer here is what my neighbors, coworkers, and clients are sharing about the project.
I get that bike lanes will have driveways – but 82nd has so many conflict points that I am arguing that a protected bike lane would not be “protected” from the conflicts that actually exist. The city would blow a bunch of money to build an unsafe piece of infrastructure.
Greenways can be pretty direct if they are designed right.
Yeah dude, I watch Not Just Bikes too. Nice roundabout way of calling me ignorant there. While we’re doing ad hominem attacks, aren’t you the guy that pissed off to Amsterdam after the city didn’t put bike lanes on Hawthorne? Why do you even care what happens on 82nd? How often did you/do you use 82nd? No matter how many times you post a streetmix picture or mansplain why bike lanes are good to people, the political climate is not right for a road diet on 82nd right now.
To increase cycling mode share, “pretty direct” simply won’t cut it. Cycling routes need to be the most direct or else it will not attract users. A View From The Cycle Path is the most readable resource to learn about why this is true: http://www.aviewfromthecyclepath.com/2015/05/the-grid-most-important-enabler-of-mass.html (Greenways are what he refers to as a “Fake grid”)
Sorry, I didn’t mean that as a personal attack; it’s just that a lot of activists, politicians, and even planners are uninformed about this stuff, and that frustrates me. For example, I met someone who works for the bike division of NYCDOT the other day (and was previously a safe streets activist!) who had never heard of a protected intersection. Like, come on.
Yes, I moved to Amsterdam after living in Portland. I care about 82nd Ave because I care about making the world a better place by making cities safer and more enjoyable, and Portland is still a very special place in my heart. I think East Portland has a lot of potential to be more walkable and bikeable, and I’d hate to see an amazing opportunity squandered.
I also hope that maybe, just maybe, one person at PBOT, or maybe even Mingus Mapps, will be reading these comments and might be interested to learn just a little bit more about Dutch planning practices, because their success holds SO many lessons for us.
First, DW makes some good points. I’m all for wider sidewalks on 82nd. Personally I think PBOT should focus on building out a completely connected bike network in the close-in neighborhoods BEFORE building out the east side.
However, since motorists currently have 5 lanes on 82 and cyclists have zero, I am not sure what we are supposed to compromise on, we have literally zero they have everything.
Do we actually know these projects are unpopular, or are we confusing public opinion with the most vocal anti-transit and anti-bike activists, including irate business owners (who nearly all drive)?
I’m very much in favor of parallel bikeways on 79th/80th and 84th/85th, as long as that results in wider sidewalks on 82nd.
But is PBOT willing to put the $$$ into it to make them work, including building viaducts over the Banfield and acquiring easements over selected parcels of land?
PBOT’s default treatment for bike lanes on roads like this should just be to widen the sidewalk so that it can fit bike lanes on the sidewalk itself.
Numtots/urbanists hate cycletracks because they VIOLATE Dutch world class bike lane standards (CROW) and are not “protected” (whatever this means). Cycling activism these days is akin to a circular firing squad.
yes! as a fellow 82nd-er, I agree with everything DW said! kuddos to common sense.
Also, I am “losing my mind” on the division upgrades that on 82nd and division very few car drivers abides by the “no turn on red” signs, someone is going to get killed. I saw it almost happen twice in one light cycle just a few weeks ago while I was waiting for the bus