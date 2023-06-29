Weekend Event Guide: Puppers, perreo, prom, and more

This dude snuck into the Cat Ride; but probably meant to show up to Pupperpalooza on Sunday instead. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our weekly selection of rides and events worth your time. Please note, it’s Pedalpalooza time! That means there are tons of rides every day. See them all here. (Also note that rides usually leave 30 minutes after the posted meet-up time.)

Friday, June 30th

KMHD Ride – 4:30 pm at Ladd’s Circle (SE)

Jazz lovers, this one is for you! Roll out and get ready to bask in the sounds of Portland’s 89.1 radio station. Expect park stops and impromptu picnics, so be prepared with goodies! More info here.

Roses & Rosé – 6:00 pm at Peninsula Park (N)

If you missed the Rose Ride earlier this month, this is a great second chance to admire the garden at Peninsula Park and surround yourself with rose-inspired fashion and friends. Add some bubbly beverages and it’s a match made in heaven. More info here.

PDX Unity Ride – Bad Fashion Edition – 7:00 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

Calling all rule-breakers and fashion faux pas makers. On this ride, anything goes when it comes to your clothes. More info here.

Dead Baby Bike Club Bike Prom – 9:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

This annual event is for love-birds, so grab a date and head on out! Expect loud tunes, some loud (but sweet) people, lube wrestling and lots of shenanigans at this queer-friendly event. More info here.

Saturday, July 1st

Endless Summer Saturday – 8:30 am at Deadstock Coffee (NW)

Monthly group road ride that offers multiple route options and a friendly vibe. Race teams and faster riders welcome. Or just come for a coffee! More info here.

Kidical Mass PDX – 10:00 am at Westmoreland Park (SE)

It’s back! Critical Mass, but for kiddos. This ride will include fun playgrounds and parks and the route will be on safe, quiet neighborhood streets. Slow pace so the little ones can ride too! More info here.

SW Capitol Hwy Project Ribbon Cutting – 11:00 at intersection of SW Cap Hwy & Garden Home Road

Help PBOT and their partners celebrate the completion of an amazing project (we highlighted it in April). Commissioner Mingus Mapps and other dignitaries will be on-hand. More info here.

Keller Block Party (and Tim’s sendoff!) – 12:00 pm at Keller Auditorium plaza (SW)

The one and only Tim Davis is leaving Portland and he’s throwing a perfectly Tim party in the street. One of his dreams is a carfree Keller block, and Commissioner Mapps granted it. Join local urbanists to toast Tim and carfree streets. More info here.

BikePOC Perreo Ride – 6:00 pm at location TBA

It’s a party on wheels that will honor the history and culture of reggaeton/perreo music. There will be live music at the end spot with snacks and drinks for sale from local BIPOC businesses. More info here.

Sunday, July 2nd

Ride Westside – Banks Vernonia – 9:00 am at Banks Trailhead

I know you’ve heard of the B-V Trail, and this is a perfect chance to finally see what all the fuss is about. These nice folks will guarantee a fun time on the 22-mile paved path to Vernonia for some mural-viewing and other explorations. Then it’s 22 miles back to the start. More info here.

Mt. Tabor Maze – 1:00 pm at Mt. Tabor Park (SE Lincoln/64th St entrance)

It’s a beautiful park, but it’s ugly when you get lost and/or don’t know the best routes up and around. Ride leader Mark (with BikeLoud PDX) will show you the ways! More info here.

Pupper-palooza Ride – 2:00 pm at The Field Park Off Leash Area (NW)

We just had a Cat Ride, now it’s time for the dogs to take the spotlight. Strap in your best friend, a ball for fetch, and a few treats and enjoy the dog days of summer. More info here.

Inflatable Costume Ride – 6:30 pm at Joe Bicycles (SE)

Just what it sounds like. Dust off that inflatable T-rex (or otherwise) costume in your closet and roll around Portland making a big scene. More info here.



