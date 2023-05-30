Podcast: Go inside TriMet board meeting taken over by protestors

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
5

You’ve read the recap. You’ve browsed the photo gallery. You’ve watched the TikTok video. Now, in our latest podcast episode, you can hear a blow-by-blow account of that unruly TriMet board meeting last week.

I captured audio and interviewed protestors as they rallied against the fare hike and then made their presence felt at the meeting. Their chants, yells, and sign-holding was so threatening and frustrating to board members that they took the meeting into a private room — only to have the protestors mass outside and bang on the walls.

In this episode, you’ll hear how it all went down. Thanks for listening!

Full episode transcript here.

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Randi J
Randi J
6 hours ago

I find it disturbing that a taxpayer funded group (OPAL) uses such tactics. I’m of the opinion we need to stop public finding of these groups. If they can raise private money that’s fine but taxpayers shouldn’t be supporting these tactics.

8
Reply
Randi J
Randi J
5 hours ago
Reply to  Randi J

Sorry meant public funding not finding.

3
Reply
Jolyn J.
Jolyn J.
5 hours ago
Reply to  Randi J

I concur. The public financing in Portland and Multnomah County of so many questionable non profit groups (without end goals, performance metrics, financial disclosure and most alamringly no limitation on the lobbying of government officials) has led to the nonprofits having outsized influence on our civic life here in Portland and Multnomah County.
If it’s a vital service then the goverment should supply it and not attempt to “outsource” it with limited oversight and control. Taxpayers deserve better than the current situation,

9
Reply
Serenity
Serenity
27 minutes ago
Reply to  Jolyn J.

I am trying to follow your line of thought here. What non-profits do you feel have undue influence? I want to know what kind of how are you imagine they have, and why do you think they’re publicly funded?

0
Reply
Serenity
Serenity
45 minutes ago
Reply to  Randi J

What tactics do you feel Protesters should use? Just raise money, and keep quiet?

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

21st annual Pedalpalooza kicks off Thursday at Alberta Park

Drivers wreak havoc across Portland over holiday weekend

Clean Energy Fund sets 6,000 bike goal for e-bike rebate program

Cycle Oregon’s famous weeklong ride will end after this year

Featured Story

Portland’s coffee bike arms race (and other cargo bike news)

Take a step back in time to 2012 when Portland's coffee cargo bike scene was at it peak.