Podcast: Go inside TriMet board meeting taken over by protestors

You’ve read the recap. You’ve browsed the photo gallery. You’ve watched the TikTok video. Now, in our latest podcast episode, you can hear a blow-by-blow account of that unruly TriMet board meeting last week.

I captured audio and interviewed protestors as they rallied against the fare hike and then made their presence felt at the meeting. Their chants, yells, and sign-holding was so threatening and frustrating to board members that they took the meeting into a private room — only to have the protestors mass outside and bang on the walls.

In this episode, you’ll hear how it all went down. Thanks for listening!

Full episode transcript here.