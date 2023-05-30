Podcast: Go inside TriMet board meeting taken over by protestors

You’ve read the recap. You’ve browsed the photo gallery. You’ve watched the TikTok video. Now, in our latest podcast episode, you can hear a blow-by-blow account of that unruly TriMet board meeting last week.
I captured audio and interviewed protestors as they rallied against the fare hike and then made their presence felt at the meeting. Their chants, yells, and sign-holding was so threatening and frustrating to board members that they took the meeting into a private room — only to have the protestors mass outside and bang on the walls.
In this episode, you’ll hear how it all went down. Thanks for listening!
I find it disturbing that a taxpayer funded group (OPAL) uses such tactics. I’m of the opinion we need to stop public finding of these groups. If they can raise private money that’s fine but taxpayers shouldn’t be supporting these tactics.
Sorry meant public funding not finding.
I concur. The public financing in Portland and Multnomah County of so many questionable non profit groups (without end goals, performance metrics, financial disclosure and most alamringly no limitation on the lobbying of government officials) has led to the nonprofits having outsized influence on our civic life here in Portland and Multnomah County
.
If it’s a vital service then the goverment should supply it and not attempt to “outsource” it with limited oversight and control. Taxpayers deserve better than the current situation,
I am trying to follow your line of thought here. What non-profits do you feel have undue influence? I want to know what kind of how are you imagine they have, and why do you think they’re publicly funded?
What tactics do you feel Protesters should use? Just raise money, and keep quiet?