With space taken from driving lanes, PBOT weighs three options for 122nd Ave redesign

Posted by on May 24th, 2022 at 9:16 am

Wide arterial street with parked cars in one lane.

Looking south on 122nd Avenue at SE Holgate (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Right now, 122nd Ave is a scary street for many people to use. It has nine lanes: two general lanes in each direction, a center turn lane, two lanes for parking and two bike lanes. The cycling space is unprotected and between parked cars and other travel lanes buffered only by thin lines of paint. The wide cross-section makes it difficult to cross safely and encourages bad decisions.

122nd is currently suboptimal. Scroll down for redesign options!

These are issues PBOT seeks to improve with its 122nd Ave Plan, and they want your feedback on what they should prioritize in the redesign of a key section.

While changes will ultimately be made to all of 122nd Ave (which stretches 6.4 miles from SE Foster Road up to NE Marine Drive) as part of this plan, PBOT is currently considering how best to use initial funding from the Fixing Our Streets program to redesign just the 1.4 mile segment from Foster to SE Powell Blvd.

Earlier this year, PBOT released community feedback they received about the 122nd Plan, noting some people were torn between maintaining car traffic space and adding more protection for people walking and biking. Another high priority item seemed to be adding green space to the street, as it lacks canopy coverage that’s not only visually appealing, but also helps cool streets when large expanses of pavement drive up temperatures on hot days.

Based on that feedback, PBOT has created three options with renderings for the redesign between Foster and Powell. All three options increase protection for people riding in the bike lanes, add a center median and trees to varying degrees of priority. What’s not up for debate is that the space currently devoted to two lanes used for driving will be reallocated to more important uses — a move PBOT says won’t cause increased congestion.

Here’s the lowdown on the options:

The first option focuses on buffered bike lanes, which beefs up the paint buffer between the bike lanes and car parking/car traffic. This option maintains most of the current parking space, and of all the choices, it provides the least space for adding trees

The ‘buffered bike lane’ option for the redesign. (Source: PBOT)

The second option is to create parking protected bike lanes, which would move car parking space to be directly adjacent to car traffic space so the bike lanes are adjacent to the sidewalk. In this case, parking space would get about a 50% reduction and there would be more space for trees along some corners.

What a design centered around parking protected bike lanes would look like. (Source: PBOT)

The third option is the most dramatic redesign. This option provides ample space for trees and landscaping in very wide center medians, cutting back on the buffer between bike lanes and car traffic but significantly shortening the amount of time people crossing the street have to be in the line of car traffic. People driving wouldn’t be able to access driveways directly due to the center median and would need to make U-turns. This design would require additional funding to implement.

A rendering of 122nd Ave with a ‘wide median.’ (Source: PBOT)

PBOT plans to begin construction on this section of 122nd in 2024. You can find out more about the redesign at the project website and give feedback through the survey, which will be open through June 16th.

Brandon
Guest
Brandon

Wide median looks best to me

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

I agree. It’s time to reconfigure our streets to prioritize walking because a truly pedestrian-friendly city will also encourage cycling (even if the dedicated cycling infrastructure is not “world class”).

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Will
Guest
Will

If they go with the median they should copy what Chicago did on South Drexel (pedestrian path and water fountains within the planted median), and not what they did on South Garfield (just grass).

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

Are any of these concepts going to get buy off from the Water Bureau / Bureau of Environmental Services? The concept imagery for Outer Division always showed trees in the median, but the final designs only included trees for one block at 84th. Like Division, 122nd also has a sewer line going the middle of the street.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Zach R
Guest
Zach R

I wonder if the trees would be able to fit between the utility lines/pipes and the proposed roadway? Could the center be kept grassy and therefore access to the pipes open (in other words, what is the minimum planting distance between trees and sewer lines)? I’m sure that BES would be concerned about roots finding their way in.. but I would rather pay for improved pipe design/more regular maintenance if it meant more tree canopy.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

The offset for water pipes is 10′ from the outside of the pipe diameter to the outside of the trunk at maturity. Most other utilities will accept a 5′ offset.

I love the large green space, but would not be green in the summer without irrigation. The plants would need to be kept low to maintain sightlines (limited shrubs), and utilitiy conflicts would limit tree planting locations. That said, this could be an amazing linear garden planted with climate-adapted species. It would be cool to include a center path, and benches. The question of maintenance arises: PBOT has explicitly cut all landscape maintenance from its budget. They may restore that, but that restoration should be considered temporary (see the landscape at NE 102nd/Weidler). If PBOT is prepared to convert this much space to greenspace, I think it would much more valuable and useful to put it all on one side of the road, or split i t and put half on each side of the road. This would create enormous urban design opportunities that might spur a lot of creative redevelopment and make a unique and vibrant pedestrian green space connected to businesses. Having the greenspace adjacent to businesses would open the potential for a business to add an improvement: plaza for restaurant seating, garden, space for sidewalk sale or temp market, etc.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

I know at one point a few years ago the city revised their standards and it meant a couple thousand properties now couldn’t plant street trees in their strip between the sidewalk and street due to buried water mains in the street. There are a lot of stipulations on where street trees can’t go, see page 4:
https://www.portland.gov/sites/default/files/2020/street-tree-planting-standards-2-26-20.pdf

With that said, a project like this needs special permission or something so that we can get MORE TREES installed in these areas of vast heat islands.

I’m a big fan of streets split with one-way traffic on each side of a large parklike median/verge. 122 would be perfect for this.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Outer Division has a major Bull Run aqueduct down the center of the roadway, as does the north side of outer Powell and along outer Caruthers (a local street). Division and Powell also have much smaller storm sewers, water mains, and sewerage lines near the gutter lines, as does 122nd and most other major arterial roadways (and many minor ones too.) Unlike Division, PBOT engineers and planners are not particularly worried about adding treelined medians to 122nd other than the added cost of moving earth, sewer lines, and other utilities when the curbs are moved.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

There’s a major aqueduct running down Division, but it’s the sewer line that is typically at the center of the ROW. That sewer line jogs between 84th and 85th, which is why they were able to install trees at that location only. 122nd also has a sewer line going down the center of the ROW, so I don’t see why we should expect a different outcome.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

how about this cross section: move the curb intothe road 2′ to widen the planting strip to 5′-6′- plant that with low-growing, drought-tolerant shrubs and perennials. Put a nice 6′-7′ parking-protected bike lane adjacent to the new curb BUT include 6’widex8′ long tree planters in the parking lane on 50′ centers; so cars park between them. This offers premanent protection for the bike lane, the bike lane gets an allee of trees, and the road gets much better shading than typical street trees or median trees.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I like the option with trees best. Given Portland’s current anti-tree planning, we need all the trees we can get, especially if it breaks up large stretches of pavement. Bonus if the medians can be designed as swales to collect stormwater and deter camping.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
idlebytes
Guest
idlebytes

PBOT is going to get a lot of push back on option three. People complaining about the changes to Division have been very loud about it. They like the safer streets for schools but not if it means they can’t make a left where they’re used to. They also want less cut through traffic but don’t want diversion. No one has any ideas how to do that but the current design is unacceptable to them. The end result of that campaign if it’s successful is going to be the continuation of unsafe streets in East Portland.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

Seriously every complainer thread on Division is basically “THIS IS THE WORST BECAUSE I CAN’T SPEED AND DRIVE ALL OVER THE ROAD AND WHEREVER I PLEASE ANYMORE, BLAAAAAHHHRRRGGGHHHH…”

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Mr.M
Guest
Mr.M

I hope this document helps somehow. A MURP Workshop project about the 122nd Ave. Corridor from 2008 with land use and transportation recommendations.

https://pdxscholar.library.pdx.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1023&context=usp_murp

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I’m surprised the roundabout at Harold didn’t come up for discussion yet…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Karin
Guest
Karin

I am thrilled this is finally happening! Oh, so necessary. I’m pretty sure the lanes are currently narrower than my bike’s handlebars.
I think the parking protected lanes are the best option. It isn’t just paint, and will do the best job of getting drivers to slow down. It would be lovely to not hear people drag racing down 122nd at 1am!
The buffered lane option is what we have on Holgate, and while it is decent, even if it is just paint, I don’t like playing dodge ’em with the bus. Plus, one of my pet peeves is drivers using the bike lane to turn right, which feels like the norm out here.
As for the median option, no way. Drivers will just park in the bike lane. And no, they won’t get towed for it. (Plus, let’s face it, those medians would be the perfect place to camp.)

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

I agree. The furthest people on bikes are from cars the better. With protected bike lanes you are 11 feet from cars, with a buffer it is just 3. The city is going to attract a lot more interested but concerned with a protected bike lane.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Ryan
Guest
Ryan

I’d generally agree and favor separated lanes. The condition of the nice new separated lanes along Powell east of 122nd though doesn’t give me much to get excited about. I’d rather have painted lanes. They aren’t as cluttered with glass and debris, and you can at least get out into the lane to steer clear if needed. I’d like to live in a world where I thought separated lanes could be built and maintained in a rideable condition, but…(see numerous BP stories regarding general pessimism and dissatisfaction about the city)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Will
Guest
Will

What I told PBOT is I’d like to see design three, but with the planters in the parking lane extended all the way along the parking lane. It would more nicely separate peds and bikes from the transit lane

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

I’m confused why this is even a debate. We have decades of data from other countries about road design. We know what is safe and what works based off of this convergence of evidence. It’s depressing to see PBOT decide road design in this manner. If we want to make cycling a viable option, a physically protected network of bike lanes is how we do it. Public input should be centered around HOW the street looks given physically protected bike lanes in the design. This can include where bus stations should go, or what kind of trees people prefer… NOT what basic design the road should have.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
PTB
Guest
PTB

This always sorta blows my mind too. Do what others have done, what data shows works, etc., make our streets safe for cyclists and pedestrians. Doesn’t seem like it should be so hard! I’m not the pro here, they are, so behave like it and don’t ask me what road design is “best”.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Luke
Guest
Luke

That’s always my thought with this kind of thing. No parking-protected lanes or physical separation, and the right turn still cuts into the bike lane. We know, at this point, what to do and not do; doing anything but the right thing feels like an indication of priorities. PBOT continues to disappoint.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Doing anything but the right thing

Why should your view of what is “right” supersede everyone else’s view? PBOT has to balance a variety of factors, and the way you weight them may be different from the way others do.

This blog is full of people with strong opinions about road design, who have moral certainty that their views are simply better than everyone else’s.

If it were up to me, I would give the views of locals much heavier weight than those of infrequent users of the street. That means my opinion (and maybe yours) should count very little.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
BreadBoi
Guest
BreadBoi

All three options are bad? Why are they even considering mixing zones? And surely there’s no good reason they can’t have a continous tree planter between the bike lane and car traffic.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
