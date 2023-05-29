Monday Roundup: Slow scooters, trans ban, safety surge, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…
Finally: Big news in traffic safety as NHTSA has taken a big step toward changing it’s safety ratings so they rate new cars on impacts to people outside the vehicle and not just inside it. (NHTSA)
More e-bike rebates: Boulder is the latest city in America to jump on the e-bike subsidy bandwagon with a new program that offers up to $500 instant money back on the purchase of an e-bike. (Boulder Beat)
Sidewalk scootering: Interesting new study showed that in places where e-scooters were speed-limited, more people would opt to ride them on the sidewalk. Seems like a great argument against speed limiting scooters IMO! (IIHS)
What leadership looks like: Boston’s mayor is behind a “safety surge” aimed to boost traffic safety in neighborhoods via hundreds of new speed bumps and other traffic calming measures citywide. (Streetsblog Mass)
Superguzzlers are key: When it comes to encouraging people to buy electric cars, we’d be smart to take a more strategic approach that targets the folks who currently spend the most on gas. (Grist)
Yay for yielding: Another state has joined the “Idaho Stop” club as Minnesota cyclists can now legally slow-then-go when approaching a stop sign. Yeah for common sense cycling laws! (Bring Me The News)
Paying for it: With eyes on 2025, Oregon insiders should take a close look at the $1.3 billion transportation funding package just passed by the Minnesota legislature — which included a move to index the gas tax to inflation, money for transit safety, an e-bike credit, and more. (Star Tribune)
Trans racers: In a major twist in the ongoing saga about competitive transgender cyclists, British Cycling (that country’s governing body of bike racing) will only allow people whose sex was assigned female at birth to compete in women’s categories. (BBC)
Gap flap: Seattle is stewing over how to deal with a bikeway gap in an eight block section of their new, $750 million waterfront road makeover. (Seattle Times)
Why do I always feel that ANY place (like Boulder in this case) will do a better job with any kind of taxpayer incentive/new tax (for ebikes in this case) than Portland and Oregon? Look at how badly we screwed up with measure 110 (state of Oregon) and the PCEF—Portland Clean Energy Fund (city of Portland). My trust of the both the local and state government is at an all time low.
https://tax.colorado.gov/retail-delivery-fee
This was somewhat of a shit show when it first went into effect. Thankfully, it looks like they’re backing off the separate line item stipulation as of 7/1/23, but most law abiding businesses already paid to adjust their sites’ checkout/receipt/invoicing systems.
PCEF was green washed racial discrimination.
Surely, we’re not still pretending it was ever anything else.
Correction: transwomen who have not yet begun hormone replacement therapy treatment are still eligible to race in the Women’s category.
Ugh, that should say *transmen*, not transwomen… oops
Scooters (or bikes) don’t belong on sidewalks…period.