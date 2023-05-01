Monday Roundup: A free truck, riding through grief, signals, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…
E-bike incentives: The Washington legislature has passed a law that will devote $7 million to e-bike rebates and to promote e-bike lending libraries. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)
Reversing course: Very interesting debate playing out in this city near Los Angeles whose city council voted to remove dedicated bus and bike lanes to appease people concerned about auto traffic congestion. (Fox LA)
Secretary Pete on a pod: Don’t miss a solid interview about transportation policy and traffic safety with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. (Vox)
Cycling and grief: An 84-year old woman plans to ride 1,000 miles across Scotland to help cope with the “unbearable” grief of outliving her three children. (BBC)
Sending a signal: You will be more grateful for Portland’s very bike-friendly traffic signals after reading this op-ed about how signals in Los Angeles are (still) tilted toward drivers. (LA Times)
Sleeping with the enemy: Washington’s nonprofit Cascade Bicycle Club has entered into a financial partnership with Honda where the automaker helps sponsors their programs and gives the bike advocacy group a free truck. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)
Auto industry doesn’t care about you or the planet: The fact that a moderately priced, popular, small electric car will be discontinued while massive ones proliferate is just the latest evidence that the auto industry is out of control and needs more regulation. (CNBC)
Race to zero: The stats around who dies and who lives around the most dangerous streets show a troubling and unacceptable connection to America’s legacy of systemic racism. (NY Times Opinion)
Buttons are best: Touchscreens on car displays are a huge safety risk so it’s great to see automakers responding to criticisms and returning to more buttons and dials. (Slate)
Thanks to everyone who shared links this week.
If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
This web site incessantly editorialized that “electric vehicles won’t save us” but now has the gall to mourn the impending loss of the Bolt EV (and the Leaf EV). Perhaps lighter-weight EV automobiles should have been supported as a better option than the stupid utilty vehicles that the blog owner and many activists/advocates drive.
As the article pointed out, the vehicles did not sell well. Blame consumers. Or blame new government rebates that do not incentivize smaller vehicles. GM will build the cars it can sell, just like any other business.
I’m sure the battery recall on the Bolt had an effect on sales. Nobody wants to buy a car that could explode in their driveway.
https://insideevs.com/news/629487/us-chevrolet-bolt-ev-euv-sales-2022q4/
Electric vehicles won’t save us, and it’s unfortunate that these two small EVs won’t be available. There’s nothing unusual or contradictory about believing both statements. “More traffic enforcement won’t save us, but it’s too bad there’s not more of it”, “Better bus service won’t save us, but it’s too bad TriMet ended those routes”…there are so many similar examples.
Sending a signal:
Every time I visit California for work I’m reminded of how much better it is here being outside of a car. If I can make it work I’ll forgo renting one and even when I do I still try to walk to my destinations outside of work.There’s not a lot of people walking to a Walmart (the closest grocery store) crossing 12 lanes at intersections in Tustin. In fact I’m pretty sure it was just me.
That being said PBOT can still improve. In fact, lately I’ve found my commute home from work to be less smooth because of changes PBOT has been making to the light timing. The most specific example is the timing along Hawthorne. Before you used to be able to catch all the lights from the bridge to Ladds but now the changes make it so your approach to 7th is really slow like 8 mph max or you have to stop. 11th and 12th are also weird and inconsistent. Occasionally I can book it down Hawthorne and make the light at 12th but more often than not the 11th light doesn’t turn green in time to make it the one block to 12th before it changes red. I’ve noticed a lot more cyclists running the red now because of it. I take 11th to Clay when the timing is off.
PBOT has also been messing with the timing at other lights along their greenways. They seem to have abandoned their goal of pedestrians getting to cross every minute along greenways in favor of cars. Now it’s more like 50-70 seconds after the light turns red before it becomes green again. Before the whole cycle would take 60 seconds with 15 of that for greenway traffic to cross. Of course all of that goes out the window at ODOTs highways like 82nd or Powell.
PBOT really screwed up Hawthorne with its signal timing changes. I’ve basically given up riding the street because it is so much slower than it used to be.