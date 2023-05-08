Monday Roundup: Equity wars, BBC’s bike bureau, Austin Killips, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…

But wait, we want to give a special thanks to our new sponsor, Cyclepath PDX, a great local bike shop that is ready to welcome the entire community to their location on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Brazee.

And now, your roundup…

The Austin Killips debate: Killips is a bicycle racer who recently became the first transgender person to win a major UCI race, an accomplishment that she relishes, but that also re-fueled a heated debate over competitive cycling and gender. (Cycling News)

How to save lives: If cities are serious about reducing vehicle speeds they should start with their own fleets and use readily available Intelligent Speed Assist technology. (Streetsblog)

The case for place: This one is from 2021 but it jibes so well with the recent opinion I shared about how transforming our streets and public spaces could help revitalize our city, that I think it’s worth sharing. (Brookings)

Not everyone drives: Big news for our friends at the Disability Mobility Initiative, who’ve partnered with America Walks to take their Week Without Driving program national. (America Walks)

About equity: Portlanders could benefit from a more open conversation about how best to make sure our projects and policies reach equitable outcomes because right now it’s often a war of words where neither side is making progress. (Vox)

News by bike: Here’s one that’s very close to my heart: Two BBC journalists have created a mobile news station on a cargo bike and dubbed it the “Bike Bureau”. (BBC)

Covered bike path: It’s truly a win-win-win-win when you provide cover for a bike path and the cover is made of solar panels like this new one in Germany. (Electrek)

Historic bicycles: There is such an interesting history around bicycle designs and inventions that I’m always keen to share a story about a vintage bike collection. (CBC)

Thanks to everyone who shared links this week.