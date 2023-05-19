Oregon just made its passing law much safer for cyclists

12 years ago, things got very tense in the relationships between users of Skyline Boulevard. The road is popular with bicycle and car users alike due to its sweeping curves, natural context, and proximity to downtown Portland. But joy turned to terror as we began to hear reports of serious road rage and harassment against bicycle riders. It was a big enough deal that over 100 people showed up to a forum on a Thursday night to talk about it. And among the crowd was the Multnomah County District Attorney, the road rager himself, a bicycle lawyer (or three), representatives from Oregon Bicycle Racing Association, and so on.
Clearly, this issue had struck a nerve. And besides just the classic driver-vs-biker energy, much of the anxiety in the room was sparked by confusion over whether or not drivers are allowed to cross over a double-yellow line to safely pass a bicycle rider. It’s a common misconception among drivers that they can’t cross the centerline on two-lane rural roads, so they get extra peeved when they come up on a slower-moving bicycle rider. And then, instead of waiting for a wider section of the roadway or just crossing the centerline (which is legal, keep reading), they pass too closely.
Whether they do it on purpose or not, the result is frayed nerves and a terrifying experience for the bicycle rider.
Fast forward to 2023 and I’m happy to report that Oregon is about to pass a new law that should help fix this issue. Senate Bill 895 has passed both chambers of the Oregon Legislature without much fanfare and is headed to the House Floor and then the Governor’s desk to be signed any day now. The bill (which we first covered back in April) does several important things to amend Oregon Revised Statute 811.420 (the law that governs passing in a “no passing” zone).
Currently, when driving in a no passing zone, there are some exceptions when you are legally able to pass another vehicle. The law says you can pass someone on the left in a no passing zone if they just turned onto another road, driveway or alley; or if you need to move further to the left — even across the centerline — you are allowed to do so in order to avoid an “obstruction” in front of you.
SB 895 adds two key sections to ORS 811.420. The first is that drivers must drive at a speed that is at least five miles per hour under the speed limit when they pass another vehicle or any type of “obstruction” on the road. And second, the bill amends the definition of “obstruction” to explicitly include “a person who is riding a bicycle or operating another type of vehicle and who is traveling at a speed of less than one-half of the speed limit.”
That’s it! Hopefully the DMV and other educational outlets will help everyone (including police officers!) learn about the new law so that it begins to change behaviors and leads to more sane passing on roads like Skyline. (And hopefully the current Republican boycott of the legislature doesn’t create a procedural snafu that prevents this bill from being pushed across the finish line.)
We owe a debt of gratitude to the bill’s chief sponsor, Eugene-area Democrat Senator Floyd Prozanski. But it would not have happened without the advocacy and insights of Doug Parrow and Richard Hughes, two retired Oregonians who took it upon themselves to identify this problem and do the legwork to create the bill and get it through the system. Thanks Richard and Doug!
If I were to bet, I’d predict that it won’t pass due to the republican boycott. There will be lots of critical legislation that won’t pass due to their intransigence.
You are right to point out the need for education. I really hope it passes and that motorists learn how to share the road.
Doug Parrow deserves the large chainring credit for this measure!
I’m not so sure about the “less than one-half of the speed limit” provision in the new law. For example the speed limit on Skyline is 35mph in places, and many cyclists are capable of exceeding half that. Do we really expect car drivers to quickly do some math, accurately estimate the speed of the cyclist, and then decide not to pass if the rider happens to be going above 17.5 mph?
No math required for bicyclists. It’s written as an either/or statement. I think the half speed thing is more for tractors or slow farm equipment cases.
I hope you’re right, but it seems ambiguous. The section states:
As used in this section, “obstruction” includes a person who is riding a bicycle or operating another type of vehicle and who is traveling at a speed of less than one-half of the speed limit established in ORS 811.111 or a designated speed posted under ORS 810.180.
I think your interpretation is reasonable–that the “….and who is traveling at a speed of less than one-half….” doesn’t apply to the bicycle, only to the “another type of vehicle”.
But since there are no commas, you can also logically interpret the “…and who is traveling…” as applying to both bicycles and other vehicles (as Thomas did).
It really should be written/punctuated in a way that’s unambiguous (and matches your interpretation).
Do we know how they intend to actually convey this to the driving public?
I still get the occasional rude comments when I don’t stop at stop signs (and yes, I slow, cover the brakes and make sure that there is no one else with the ROW).
Just slowing at a stop sign then going thru is called a California stop which is a ticketable offense followed by up to a $1,000 fine
https://www.opb.org/news/article/oregon-cyclists-2020-stop-signs-yield-idaho-stop-transportation/
Not in this state
Not if you’re riding a bicycle (or a trike, I assume).
It’s the first time I am happy to be called a roadway “obstruction”.
Though I am very surprised they did not use the “T” word [tractor] explicitly in the text, as the roadside safety of rural farm folk is politically important in the legislature and one of the remaining few points that we can easily build bridges with.
Most of the time when there is a double yellow it is unsafe to pass under most circumstances. Especially in curves or corners. When I want cars to pass I want it to be safe. Crossing a double yellow even to pass an obstruction going half the speed limit it takes quite a bit of visibility further down the road that isn’t there in a corner. I feel like the example of one road in Portland doesn’t serve the cause well. This is a law where the bike lobby showed it has power and the politicians showed their hipness, but this is a safety law, not a political virtue signal. Oncoming traffic now gets to round a bend and chose between bikes or 2 ton vehicle. Think fast! I don’t want to be in this situation as a cyclist and I don’t think this is anything but an empty win to show we cyclists have the ear of politicians and cars can just go crash. Skyline isn’t representative of Oregon roads or highways nor is it where the people who I know to have died had an issue. Good job flexing and getting the rules changed but good luck educating people on the law and good luck getting people to slow down enough where this is viable. Now we get to hog the road guilt free? This is really dumb when looked at objectively. Empty win but I’m glad the Skyline riders get to flex on common sense and have state laws changed so they can hog the roads.