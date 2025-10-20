Monday Roundup: Riding the Rhine, Seattle’s big decision, American revolution, and more

Welcome to Monday.

Below are the most notable stories I came across in the past seven days.

How to get better bike storage: Covered and secure bike racks called “cyclehangars” are an excellent solution to residential bike parking, but for some reason we are yet to embrace them. If you’re a believer (or just curious), this article from the UK is a must-read! (Move People/Substack)

How to get slower streets: This is a really good, concise article that explains how to effectively communicate with city traffic engineers when advocating for slower streets. (Fast Company)

Seattle’s big decision: One of the favorites to become Seattle’s next mayor is a former transit activist and everyday bus rider. Here’s how Katie Wilson compares to incumbent Bruce Harrell on transportation issues. (Seattle Times)

I hope folks in City Hall read this one: “Cardiff Council is set to become the first local authority in the UK to introduce higher parking charges for SUVs and other heavy vehicles, in a move campaigners say will make city streets safer and fairer.” (Nation CYMRU)

A magical invention: “They turn humans into this hyperefficient terrestrial locomotor because they make being on land more like swimming,” says this article that says a human on a bicycle is the most efficient form of movement in the animal kingdom. (Scientific American)

Family vehicle: Feels like this is pretty old story by now, but it’s always good when major national media outlets cover the family cargo bike revolution. (NPR)

Criminals on bikes: An interesting element of this story on mass iPhone theft in London is the fact that police are sounding alarms about the growing number of thieves who use e-bikes to carry out their crime. (NY Times – unlocked)

An American revolution: 2026 is the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution — and who knows, maybe it will also be the year that the cycling revolution that’s sweeping the globe finally takes hold in a major way. This article makes it seem possible. (Vox)

Riding the Rhine: A nearly carfree path across Europe? Yeah sign me up for that! (BBC)

