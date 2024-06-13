ODOT latest PSA explains new bike passing law

When it comes to safety for bicycle riders, there’s perhaps no more harrowing interaction than when you are passed on a rural road that has little or no shoulder.
That’s why advocates pushed to change Oregon’s bicycle passing law in 2023. They felt the previous version of ORS 811.420 lacked clarity and caused some drivers to get impatient and/or pass bicycle users too closely. The law now makes it clear that drivers can cross the centerline to pass a bicycle rider and that they must slow down while doing it.
But a law is meaningless unless people know it exists and alter their behaviors to comply with it. That’s where education comes in. On that note, I was pleased to see ODOT upload a new video to their YouTube channel a few days ago about the new law. It’s a relaxing animation with a “Be Patient & Hold Back” logo that features someone in a meditative pose on the thumbnail image.
Here’s the text of the video:
“When you’re driving in Oregon, it’s now legal to pass people on bicycles in a no passing zone, as long as they’re riding at less than half the speed limit.
First, be patient and hold back for a good moment to pass. Once it’s clear, move fully into the next lane and pass at five miles below the speed limit. This avoids crowding riders, keeping them safe from the force of passing vehicles. Lastly, wait until you see the riders in your rear view mirror before you move back over.
Share the Road, so we can all get there safely.”
I hope this is played at DMV offices and that there are social media ads, and a radio and TV commercial version. I’m not aware of any media buys yet and I’m skeptical it will have the broad reach it takes to inform a majority of drivers in our state. But nonetheless, it’s nice to know ODOT is thinking about bike safety and the message and video is very well done.
It would be great if all drivers were required to watch this, but I’d be pleased if we could require cops, DAs and judges to watch.
My snarky response: Why not just build the actual separated infrastructure bikes need on these roads?
Cyclists have the right to be on the road
Why not reduce the number of cars on the road so biking is safer?
What drivers have been doing for years is now legal. Now since I have lived in the Scappoose/ St Helens area most my life (I am 64) and ride the backroads in the area. Most of these roads are narrow two lanes with no shoulder. The majority of drivers have been great about waiting until it is safe to pass.
The problem with new or revised laws in most drivers don’t get the memo. For example the green bike boxes. If I wasn’t a bike rider would I know what they were. If I have business at the DMV I will pick up the latest drivers manual and look through it. When i checked a few years ago I was happy to see the information for the green boxes was indeed included in the manual. The problem is the only drivers (other than me) looking at the manual are the ones trying to get their license for the first time. After they get their license they will never look at the manual again. I believe drivers should take the test on a regular basis. Currently license renewal in Oregon is 8 years, sounds the like the perfect time to re-test. This could all be done online.
Bike riders need to realize they are not above the law. Just yesterday, as I was letting students off my school bus with my stop sign out and red lights flashing a bicycle passed me on the right, exactly where the students were exiting. There are rules of the road for them as well.
What does your comment have to do with the content of this story?
Have you had car drivers ignore your bus stop sign?
Studies have shown that car drivers break the law at a far greater rate than bike riders
As soon as SB 895 passed, I requested ODOT to produce a video reflecting this change. Recently requested a press release with the new video. Hopefully, together we can change the current behavior.
Thank you Richard! Your work on this is really appreciated. If you see that press release, please LMK.
I wish they had not chosen to make the motor vehicle featured in the spot an RV, the largest (read deadliest) possible. Indeed, every motor vehicle in this spot has ONE PERSON in it, normalizing the most wasteful use of resources. What if ODOT was also reminding us that driving smaller vehicles make our roads safer? I know, I know, everyone will jump on me as being overly critical, but what we normalize matters. So why normalize oversized vehicles and single-users in motor vehicles?
Let’s not confuse the narrative. I’m glad they picked a large vehicle, because those are the ones that are the most dangerous if not operated safely.
Single-user use is already normalized in our society. Show this video to normal drivers and I guarantee the 99% won’t even notice if there are passengers in the vehicle or not.