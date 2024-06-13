ODOT latest PSA explains new bike passing law

When it comes to safety for bicycle riders, there’s perhaps no more harrowing interaction than when you are passed on a rural road that has little or no shoulder.



That’s why advocates pushed to change Oregon’s bicycle passing law in 2023. They felt the previous version of ORS 811.420 lacked clarity and caused some drivers to get impatient and/or pass bicycle users too closely. The law now makes it clear that drivers can cross the centerline to pass a bicycle rider and that they must slow down while doing it.



But a law is meaningless unless people know it exists and alter their behaviors to comply with it. That’s where education comes in. On that note, I was pleased to see ODOT upload a new video to their YouTube channel a few days ago about the new law. It’s a relaxing animation with a “Be Patient & Hold Back” logo that features someone in a meditative pose on the thumbnail image.



Here’s the text of the video:

“When you’re driving in Oregon, it’s now legal to pass people on bicycles in a no passing zone, as long as they’re riding at less than half the speed limit.



First, be patient and hold back for a good moment to pass. Once it’s clear, move fully into the next lane and pass at five miles below the speed limit. This avoids crowding riders, keeping them safe from the force of passing vehicles. Lastly, wait until you see the riders in your rear view mirror before you move back over.



Share the Road, so we can all get there safely.”

I hope this is played at DMV offices and that there are social media ads, and a radio and TV commercial version. I’m not aware of any media buys yet and I’m skeptical it will have the broad reach it takes to inform a majority of drivers in our state. But nonetheless, it’s nice to know ODOT is thinking about bike safety and the message and video is very well done.