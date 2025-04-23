4/21: Hello readers and friends. I'm still recovering from a surgery I had on 4/11, so I'm unable to attend events and do typical coverage. I'll post as I can and should improve day-by-day. Thanks for all your support 🙏. - Jonathan Maus, BikePortland Publisher and Editor

Person on foot dies after being hit by car driver on Swan Island

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
5
View looking west on N Channel Ave. The car came to rest in this right turn only lane. The driveway in lower left leads into a fast-food outlet parking lot (that was closed at the time of the collision).

On Monday night someone was hit and killed by the driver of a car while walking in Swan Island. Portland Police say it happened around 10:20 and the driver remained on the scene.

According to video from local news outlets, the vehicle was a four-door Subaru Forester. It showed severe damage to the center front hood and windshield. The car was facing east on North Channel Street just west of N Port Center Way, in a right-turn only lane that led to a driveway into a fast-food outlet.

This section of N Channel/N Going is 105-feet wide and has eight general traffic lanes with no shoulder. The posted speed limit is 40 mph. Swan Island is an industrial hub and N Channel/N Going is a high volume freight truck corridor. There is no residential zoning in the area and no local businesses would have been open at the time of the collision.

Star marks location where police found car.

This is the eighth fatal traffic crash so far this year, and fifth that killed someone on foot. This is the lowest year-to-date death total since 2018. At this same date last year Portland had 19 fatal crashes.

Last night a group of safe street advocates rode bikes to the location of the crash. They laid flowers and hung a memorial sign created by the local chapter of Families for Safe Streets.

If anyone has further details about what happened, please let me know. You should also contact the PPB at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 25-103320.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804.

Champs
Champs
1 day ago

Every death is a tragedy, but I am relieved to hear that the trend is reversing.

Having lived over that way, making N Going less of a glorified off-ramp to I5 would be nice, but I see it making little difference. People need alternatives to driving, but the bus doesn’t stop at every door. What reasonable thing, if any, could be done to make Swan Island less hostile, especially if human scaling is why industrial parks exist?

Fred
Fred
5 hours ago
Reply to  Champs

Not sure what you meant by “human scaling,” but I ride my bike on Swan Island regularly and it is TERRIBLE. I take the right lane and it is SCARY. I would take the sidewalk but the sidewalks aren’t continuous: they disappear and you are stranded, with huge curbs to climb over. The Waud Bluff trail has helped a lot but it dumps you at the far end so you still have to ride the length of the island to get anywhere.

The Original Sin was to design Swan Island for cars and trucks ONLY. Humans outside of cars are entirely dependent on the whim of drivers. It’s really sad and pretty much impossible to rectify.

david hampsten
david hampsten
2 hours ago
Reply to  Fred

Somewhere in there Swan Island was an airport and naval port. Don’t ships still dock there? Bike and ped-friendly seaports are rare but not unheard of.

Angus Peters
Angus Peters
1 day ago

I have to wonder if this is yet another tragic death of a homeless person in Portland….

https://www.opb.org/article/2024/12/20/multnomah-county-portland-homelessness-deaths-increase/

dancinmikeb
dancinmikeb
2 hours ago

Slight correction. There is an open 7-11 nearby. Not sure if that was a factor.

