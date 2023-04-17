Monday Roundup: Disabled riders, bus stop protests, National Cycle League, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…

Move over NFL, the NCL is here: I was already very excited about the new National Cycle League, but after learning how many investors in the league are pro football players, I think it might be the most important story in cycling right now. (USA Today)

Inaccessible bus stops are a crime: When a safe streets advocate was hit by a car while bicycling and paralyzed, he became radicalized around the issue of ADA accessibility and his work to make bus stops better even got him thrown in jail. (Streetsblog USA)

Bikeways for whom? In order to make bike networks work for disabled cyclists, planners need to talk with riders and get creative. (Bike Radar)

Haters in Hollywood: For many years advocates have grumbled about how bicycle riders are represented in the movies and now a popular podcast has broken down the issue. (The War on Cars Podcast)

Dealing with deadbeat drivers: If we want to ride our system of inequities when it comes to traffic safety, we must work even harder to use technology and other forms on non-police enforcement or the outcome will just be more deaths and injuries. (Bloomberg)

Adult trike guide: Three-wheeled bikes are all the rage because of how they expand cycling to a wider audience. Learn more about them in this handy introduction. (Momentum Mag)

Kotek and street racing: Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has said “yes” to most of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s request for help on street safety issues like illegal speed racing and drunk driving. (The Oregonian)

Induced demand is real: A $600 million expansion of Highway 101 in California’s Bay Area area has done nothing but add more cars and more congestion to the system. (Streetsblog SF)

Nah: Governor Kotek has thrown a wet blanket on ODOT’s wet dream of $1 billion in bond revenue to pay for Oregon’s portion of the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program project. (Oregon Capitol Chronicle)

Heavy parking: Will cities pay millions to beef up parking garages to withstand the weight of EV cars? I sure hope not. (The Drive)

