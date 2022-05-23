New city code would expand electric car charging at multi-unit dwellings

The City of Portland wants to make it easier for apartment and condo-dwellers to charge electric cars.

Thanks to Oregon’s House Bill 2180 that passed last year, it’s currently required statewide for new commercial, multi-dwelling and mixed-use buildings with more than five units to have electric car charging capacity in at least 20% of parking spaces.

The Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) wants to kick that requirement up a notch with their Electric Vehicle (EV) Ready Code Project (EVRCP), a draft of which is now available for comment. The EVRCP would amend Portland city code to require new multi-unit dwellings to include electric car charging capacity for at least 50% of onsite parking spaces. If a multi-dwelling building has six or less parking spots, all of them will need to accommodate electric car charging.

State and local governments have honed in on expanding electric car use as a key way to reduce transportation-induced greenhouse gas emissions, which make up 43% of Oregon’s total.

E-car charging in northwest Portland.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

This code amendment clarifies the requirement will only apply to buildings with onsite parking, complementing a parking and land use reform rule currently being considered by the Oregon Land Development and Conservation Commission that would cut parking mandates in urban and suburban areas across the state as part of Oregon’s Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities Rulemaking.

The proposed BPS amendment wouldn’t negate that parking reform bill. If newly constructed multi-dwelling and mixed use developments don’t want to include on-site parking at all, they don’t have to. But the parking spaces they do have need to support electric cars.

The new rules are also an attempt to balance the playing field between people who live in single-family, detached homes versus those who live in apartments, condos, and so on.

“Access to charging that is reliable, convenient, and affordable is critical to enabling EV ownership. Some sources estimate that more than 80% of charging occurs at home,” the Discussion Draft for the EVRCP states. “However, rental housing tenants often lack the ability to access or install a charger where they park at home due to a lack of dedicated off-street parking, an inability to afford the expense of charger installation, or a property owner’s unwillingness to install a charger.”

These rules are likely to heighten concerns by some active transportation activists that better electric car charging infrastructure should not leave out other EVs such as bicycles.

While statewide attention has mostly gone to electric car charging, the Oregon Department of Transportation has acknowledged the need to for micromobility charging as well – though it’s unclear how those needs will be met.

BPS’s draft document identifies the need to encourage using other modes of transportation, but it doesn’t mention anything about improving charging facilities for bicycle users:

Fundamentally, the number of private vehicles must decrease, the distance travelled must shrink, and alternative forms of electric transport (including electric buses, electric- scooters and electric bikes) must substitute for car trips. Making the city more attractive for walking and cycling is also an important strategy to reduce carbon from the transportation sector and to develop a low-carbon, resilient infrastructure system for Portland.

If you’d like to share feedback, use this online form until June 17. After comments are received, the city plans to release a proposal draft with a more specific implementation outline in August.

Sigma
Guest
Sigma

“These rules are likely to heighten concerns by some active transportation activists that better electric car charging infrastructure should not leave out other EVs such as bicycles.”

Are there e-bikes that require something other than a standard 110-volt outlet? Can e-bikes even use faster/higher voltage chargers?

17 hours ago
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)
Author
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)

It does seem like there should be a way to create something that powers both.

Cargo e-bike rider Shawn Martinez was able to hack it charging his bike at a station meant for cars, which you can read here: https://bikeportland.org/2022/03/16/a-local-e-bike-rider-has-found-a-way-to-charge-at-ev-charging-stations-built-for-cars-350386

16 hours ago
Will
Guest
Will

I’m not an electrical engineer, but I imagine it would be difficult to add a standard 110V to an EV charging station. I similarly wonder if it would be possible to retrofit street lamps to provide the same functionality.

16 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Just to share my take on this: We shouldn’t have to figure it out! We pay taxes so city/state staff can provide us w services. My bottom line on this is I think people who ride e-bikes should expect and receive the same level of accommodation as people who drive e-cars.

I also think it’s suspect for us to further enhance driving options when many people cannot afford cars and cars have so many negative externalities. This just furthers the gap between biking and driving that every one of our adopted policy goals says we have to close. What’s up w/ that BPS?

15 hours ago
Rain Waters
Guest
Rain Waters

so the gubmint built all those petro service stations ?

OMG, this is so far over the top it escapes orbit !

14 hours ago
oliver
Guest
oliver

No, your tax dollars paid them to do it.

Coal, oil, and natural gas received $5.9 trillion in subsidies in 2020 — or roughly $11 million every minute —

14 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Citation needed.

10 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

It’s literally the first Google search result. That’s some lazy trolling, dude.

8 hours ago
James Calhoon
Guest
James Calhoon

No most gas stations are not owned by the oil companies. Think franchises like McDonalds.

6 hours ago
James Calhoon
Guest
James Calhoon

The city is mandating that the building owners put in chargers. But the city is not paying for the chargers or the electricity used to charge an EV. Most likely the building owners will partner with someone like Electrify America to provide the chargers and charge the EV owner the cost of charging. Most non-home chargers require a phone app to ensure payment. There is also communications between the EV and the charger. I cannot see A complex owner just providing receptacles to plug a home charger into. The best solution would be for the building to provide secure bike storage with electrical outlets that could be used to charge your electric bike.

6 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Not difficult at all. A “level 2” charger is wired like a clothes dryer plug: 2 hot wires, a neutral, and a ground. Standard outlet is one hot, a neutral, and a ground. No need for any advanced circuitry or anything. They would just need to be sure that all lines are rated for total draw from all available outlets. Go to any State Park and you will see a 30 or 50-amp outlet next to standard 15-amp outlets, all in the same basic box.

https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcampingsage.com%2Fwhy-i-need-an-electrical-hook-up-for-camping-in-my-tent%2F&psig=AOvVaw0uO_Kgim8ZDWSzyDbz2Qac&ust=1653428862032000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CAwQjRxqFwoTCJDHndrM9vcCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAE

15 hours ago
Sigma
Guest
Sigma

Let me re-state the question: do EV bikes need special infrastructure? Can’t essentially all of them plug into a standard outlet which is pretty much ubiquitous and can easily be added to any building? Are there bikes on the market that can even plug into a Level 2 or higher “fast charger?”

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
soren
Guest
soren

EVs can be charged on standard 120/110 V outlets and virtually all EVs come with a level 1 EVSE. 120V outlets (NEMA 5-15/20) can add 1-2 kWh* or ~4-8 miles of range per hr (depending on driving style and EV). Unless someone is driving >50 miles each day there is no reason to install expensive level 2 chargers.

*Some level 1 EVSEs or adapters to level 2+ EVSEs can charge at ~16A.

16 hours ago
Gary B
Guest
Gary B

To my knowledge, only 110v. I wonder if it’s only a matter of time before e-bikes use 220v chargers, though. In any case, just access to a 110v plug where you store your bike is the point, I think. Easy in a house, but not so much at work or in multi-family housing.

15 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

They don’t need anything other than a 110 volt outlet, but they do need at least that! Most apartment and condo buildings are only going to have 1 or 2 outlets in a small bike parking garage or shed. That’s fine, until you have more than 2 or 4 e-bikes in the buiding.
If they have outdoor covered parking there might be 0 outlets provided currently.
The building / bike parking code could easily be updated to require a 4-plug outlet for every 4 long-term bike spaces. This would add less than $100 per bike parking space to the total cost of development, which is a minor cost compared to the $1000s that high voltage car chargers cost.
I imagine that e-bike users would also like to have the option of recharging at schools, shops and workplaces, or even other public spaces like parks and squares, so that there is less worry about running out of charge.

15 hours ago
Andrew
Guest
Andrew

I don’t think that E-Bikes really need dedicated charging stations – especially at home. That’s part of their appeal. You can just charge the battery in a regular outlet. I’ve been thinking about getting an e-bike once I actually sell my car (to a buddy who needs it for longer work commutes) and I would definitely be storing it indoors so it’s not like an outdoor charging station in my apartments parking lot would be moving the needle. I think for longer-range trips on an e-bike, the general lack of public facilities for charging is quite annoying but more tied to the general lack of public facilities for everything. And I would rather spend political and real capital on more pressing things like public restrooms and water fountains than outlets personally.

Anyways, to my eye the most likely outcome of this is to reduce parking supply in apartment developments by making it more expensive to build parking – which is good news as far as I’m concerned.

15 hours ago
pigs
Subscriber
pigs

I agree, I see better bike infrastructure and bike storage safety as a bigger hurdle for e-bike adoption. Can I ride my bike downtown, lock it up somewhere, walk around for a few hours while I walk around on foot, and not be worried an expensive ebike will get stolen? Why won’t the city make more safe bike lockers like they have at some transit centers and include a 110v outlet?

15 hours ago
Rain Waters
Guest
Rain Waters

One miserable winter evening with a dead battery in a sketchy hood might give perspective.

14 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Beware of the potential for unintended consequences.

If all multi-family dwellings with six or fewer spaces requires charging stations for ALL units, won’t developers simply not provide any off-street parking? How would this impact the demand for on-street parking? How would it impact the desire to provide more affordable housing? If developers elect to avoid providing any on-site parking due to the charger requirement, will renters decide it’s not worth buying an EV and simply keep their ICE vehicle since they may have to park blocks away?

Will we see more extension cords draped across sidewalks as shown in the photo above? Is that a trip hazard or violate the Americans with Disabilities Act?

If developers choose not to build in Portland due to these new regulations, will they simply build in Gresham and Vancouver, thus increasing people’s commute distances? Will developers simply build McMansions instead of multi-family dwellings in Portland?

I’m not saying EV charging in multi-family developments is a bad idea, but we must think of what could go wrong as well as what benefits it may achieve.

15 hours ago
quicklywilliam
Subscriber
quicklywilliam

I don’t understand why the requirements should be higher for developments with fewer parking spaces. Don’t we want to encourage these kinds of developments?

14 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

I think the general idea is that parking spaces are not being viewed as necessary. If you are going to provide parking, it should accommodate electric vehicles. But you can just not build any parking at all.

8 hours ago
