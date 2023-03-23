Sign up for our new Weekly Reader email!

We’ve launched a new, free email newsletter designed to make your news diet a bit more digestible and fun. It comes out every Monday morning and it’s called the Weekly Reader (nostalgically named for the old weekly children’s newsletter Jonathan read as a kid). We’d love to have you on the list.

In the Weekly Reader, you’ll find a recap of the previous week’s stories — and it’s totally fine with us if you want to skim the list and click to find more about the ones that are most interesting to you. Even if you’re a regular visitor of the front page, it’s easy to overlook things sometimes, so this is just another way to make sure you stay in-the-know.

The Weekly Reader also includes a list of upcoming transportation advocacy events and public meetings you might want to put on your calendar for the week ahead. Each week we’ll also share a fun fact, a nugget of local bicycling/transportation history, some fun visuals… you get the idea.

From last week’s email.

Last week we shared some wonky wildlife — three budget charts that have been given silly animal names by ODOT or PBOT staffers (above). Yes, there are grown-ups who lead these august agencies who’ve named sober budget charts things like, “Jaws of Death” and the “Alligator Chart.”

Give last week’s edition a test ride, and if you want to get it Monday morning, just sign up below:

This is just one of several emails we offer. Check them all out and sign up here.