Bill would replace ‘accident’ with ‘crash’ in Oregon laws

by
Not an “accident.” (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

If you’ve read BikePortland for a while, you know that we are serious about language and word choice. Way back in 2006 we were one of the first outlets to cover the idea that the way we talk about traffic crashes in America is deeply problematic. Since then, the “crash not accident” movement has grown considerably.

The latest step forward on the march toward making “crash” mainstream is a bill in the Oregon Legislature that seeks to rewrite over 100 existing laws. House Bill 3374 would replace all references to “vehicle accident” and “vehicle collision” in the Oregon Revised Statutes and two sections of Oregon Administrative Rules with “vehicle crash.”

Related: Crashes are still ‘accidents’ at the Oregon DMV

The bill is sponsored by House Representative Jeff Helfrich, a Republican who represents the district (52) that covers Hood River, east Multnomah County, Sandy, and Government Camp. Rep. Helfrich lives in Hood River and is a 25-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau.

Helfrich’s Chief of Staff Natalie Newgard said the bill was introduced on behalf of former House Rep. Ron Noble. Noble is a member of the Governor’s Advisory Committee on DUII and this bill is one of their priorities.

The bill hasn’t been assigned to a committee yet and is still awaiting a public hearing. It should have broad support among transportation safety advocates, many of whom believe that using the term “accident” implies a collision was unavoidable.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program wrote in an email newsletter today that using the term “accident” does not align with their goal of making streets safe. “When we use the word ‘accident’ rather than ‘crash,’ we’re implying that a collision was somehow inevitable. We’re not only absolving the person driving from responsibility but also the local transportation agency,” they wrote in the newsletter. “PBOT has strategic commitments to realize Vision Zero … part of [that] strategy is reminding ourselves and our communities that crashes are preventable and predictable.”

We’ll monitor the bill and keep you posted on any developments.

Watts
Watts
6 hours ago

Talk about a legislative non-event. This is a way of looking busy and signaling that supporters are brimming with virtue while changing exactly nothing.

Accident doesn’t mean “unavoidable” in any relevant context I can think of (air travel, industrial safety, construction, etc.); this is purely a shibboleth, a way of distinguishing believers (“crash”) from non-believers (“accident”).

As for collision… why is that word on the naughty list? Does that also mean “unavoidable”?

8
Reply
one
one
4 hours ago
Reply to  Watts

I think of “Accident” as unavoidable or unpredictable. If road users are speeding/ texting/ drunk, the collision might have been predictable (Or at least reasonably more likely than if speed/ alcohol/ phones were not issues.)

1
Reply
Richard
Richard
4 hours ago

For an in-depth look at this issue, I recommend the book “There are no Accidents” by Jessie Singer.

1
Reply
Dave Fronk
Dave Fronk
4 hours ago

Sounds about as effective as changing “homeless” to “houseless”.

3
Reply
Gregg Dal Ponte
Gregg Dal Ponte
1 hour ago

Sorry. This one is silly. Elected officials have real business to conduct.

0
Reply

