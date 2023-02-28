Irving and Colonel Summers among parks losing their lights and lampposts

Last week, the Portland Parks & Recreation bureau announced a plan to remove 243 lampposts from 12 parks around the city due to “structurally unsound anchoring systems that may pose a life and safety hazard to the public.” The news concerned many Portlanders who use these parks and don’t want them to go dark after sunset. And given the list of parks where the lights are set to be dimmed, Parks’ decision could hit Portland’s bike community especially hard — because some of the parks on the list are popular gathering spots for evening group rides throughout the year.
The parks affected by the lamppost removal include Irving and Colonel Summers, both of which are frequently used as the meeting/after-party spot for group bike events that sometimes go on late into the night. Those days are over, it seems — even if you can light your own way with headlights, all of the parks in question will now be closed at 10 pm — hours before post-bike ride dance parties could even get started. PP&R will be sending Park Rangers to affected parks to make sure the rules are being followed at night.
What’s the impetus for this? According to a Friday story in the Willamette Week, PP&R may be shutting off the lights because of litigation fears. WW acquired documents revealing that the city began investigating park lampposts after receiving a tort claim by a person who was injured last summer when a light pole fell on her after she tied a hammock to it. Some public responses indicate frustration that the bureau’s reaction to this lawsuit is to limit a public resource for everyone.
“Am I the only one frustrated about PP&R’s reaction to remove light posts over load-bearing that poles weren’t designed to do and because we live in a litigious society?” one person asked on Twitter.
“So endanger everyone’s nighttime safety because of one person’s accident. Yep, makes perfect sense…in Portland,” a commenter on the WW story said.
This incident has also brought to light (sorry) some of the budget woes facing Portland parks. Evidently, similar to the Portland Bureau of Transportation, PP&R has a substantial maintenance backlog ($600 million). This means they can’t afford to replace all the lampposts they’re removing, at least not anytime soon.
“PP&R redirected $5 million from already budgeted major maintenance funding to remove the light poles and begin the partial replacement process. Currently, the project is estimated to cost $15 million.” a Portland parks statement says. (That means $60,000 for each lamppost.) “PP&R does not currently have sufficient funding to replace all light poles in the park system.”
The parks bureau has provided a timeline for replacing only the lamps at Irving and Mt. Scott, where they plan to install replacements within 16 months. That’s a pretty long time, but it’s a better prognosis than what we have for the other parks, which are to remain without lamps indefinitely.
According to PP&R director Adena Long, one in five park assets could be removed or closed within the next 15 years if the bureau doesn’t find a new, sustainable funding source.
One of the ways the city might find the funding for PP&R’s maintenance backlog is by creating a new taxing district for parks funding, allowing the bureau to access its own pot of money just for local parks and recreation needs. For now, though, Portlanders are going to have to deal with the cuts.
So, how will this impact bike meetups? The full reality of the situation might not hit until Pedalpalooza goes into full swing this summer, but I asked Moorland Moss, who leads rides for Naked Hearts: PDX all year-round (many of which are based at Irving Park), and he’s not too worried about it.
“I am prepared to host rides and parties even if the world literally ends,” Moss told me. “We can definitely survive the city taking down some lampposts. I am prepared for the apocalypse.”
Those who aren’t as prepared as Moss might have a more difficult time adjusting to the dark. But it’s good to know that Portland’s bike rides will carry on.
You can find more information, including a list of all the planned lamppost removals, at PP&R’s website.
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
It’s pretty ridiculous that they’re doing this. Surely if they are afraid of litigation, they could post warnings to not hang hammocks/other things on the posts and that would be fine to avoid lawsuits. And parks closing at 10 PM is frankly ridiculous – for the entire summer, 10 PM is twilight. On the longest days of the year, it’s like 10 minutes after sunset – when the sky is usually still kind of bright.
Portland is a city with an incredibly broken city government, with a very high tax burden. We literally just levied a new park-specific tax, and they can’t even afford to replace lamp posts – or post a warning on “structurally decifient ones”? Give me a break.
This is something I feel like voters don’t really understand. Changing the city government is great, but the real reason our city is so broken is that the professional leadership that runs the city is beyond incompetent. The horror stories I’ve heard from CoP staff are impressive.
Until their metrics for successes and consequences for failure, the city will never get better. You can’t convince me that any Bureau leader should keep their job at this point.
I chose to move to this city 10 years ago. I chose to move here for many reasons, but one was the parks (ok the other was to ditch a car). It’s challenging to put a finger on *one* thing when everything feels so broken, but this is yet another example of such disfunction within the city. On one hand we have exploding gun violence and failing housing infrastructure and a steady uptick in VMT & traffic violence and on the other hand we’re removing infrastructure than can make a tiny dent in those trends. Or a tiny hold on the livability of our neighborhoods. Sellwood Park is going to only have FIVE light posts. FIVE. People recreate there all year round before and after sunrise, as well as commute through the park to the Springwater, etc. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if summer pool hours are cut short in the evenings because it’s too dark to safely move around the park when the pool closes. Or how many of us joggers are going to trip on something during our 6:30am runs? Where’s the liability in that?
These decisions make no sense in light of the greater public good these spaces serve. And their overlapping role in other issues in our City.
Agreed! It is so insulting for PP&R to spend money removing these valuable light poles AND paying rangers to enforce park closure hours. There are so many thing I would rather Parks spend some money on: removing invasive species, removing squatters, improving accessibility (especially around closed gates), cleaning up the beaches, the list could go for a long time before I would ever add “pay Rangers to kick people out at 10:00”
I wholeheartedly agree that the city is broken, but I am willing to crawl out on a limb and suggest the city attorney’s may have discussed this issue with PPR staff and it was determined, given what they now know about the fault in the light posts, signage was not the panacea you’re proposing. What is more sad is that this is just an admission that not only is the city broken, they are also broke, and the leadership that couldn’t govern during the best of times is certainly going to struggle with the purse strings getting pulled taut.
This is just another check on a long list of boxes that will encourage the residents the city can afford to lose the least to begin looking at options outside the city.
Portland Oregon has relatively low city taxes, since property taxes are more or less limited to 1% (most big cities charge 2-3%) and the city gas tax is modest, while there is no sales tax. Portland Maine on the other hand…
If Portland Parks & Rec needs a new “sustainable” funding source they can start by ticketing hammock and slack-line users. Two birds with one stone. Three if you consider the damage these folks do to trees (look up “girdling” if you don’t believe me).
I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve seen these being used in our parks over the past few years and it’s gotten worse since the pandemic. I’ve even seen them strung across trails on Mt. Tabor. It’s time for Portland to stop pretending that rules and laws don’t exist for very good reasons.
$61,728 per pole. What a bargain!
No wonder they’re running out of money (again).
The lampposts aren’t falling from their own weight, or from weather. It’s crazy that we would have to post signs on every one but that’s cheaper than taking them out, never to be seen again.
The city shouldn’t roll over on this litigation. A countersuit for damage of city property seems in order. Also, somehow dangerous streets are still in use. Would the proper response for one motor vehicle traffic injury be to close all similar streets?
Parks have already lost pools, bathrooms, and other facilities. Now it’s the lights and many hours of access? What would have to happen for the lights to be replaced?
I use Mount Tabor on a regular basis all year long and yes, the lamp removal is a real bummer.
But I love Moorland Moss’s response and hope the Portland bike community embraces it. More Loud, and definitely More Lit for Pedalpalooza and Bike Summer.
We did save the reservoirs years ago. Have neighbors tries save the lampposts. Have neighborhood groups organized volunteers to take over responsibility for doing public affairs work by showing up and ensuring public safety each night at dusk?
Seems big developers are able to hack away at all the good things through their friends in the city now a days.
Will the park be closed to homeless campers after 10pm as well?
Hell yeah, I’m glad people like Moss are prepared to straight up ignore this nonsense. Or find a workaround.
I absolutely cannot believe the idiocy of PP&R for doing this. It’s pure spite. How about, now hear me out, instead of paying park rangers to go around and enforce people staying out after dark after spending millions ripping out perfectly good infrastructure, you instead pay those rangers to go around and make sure people aren’t vandalizing lamp posts with their hammocks. There can’t be that many that are even in range of another post or tree to attach both sides of a hammock to.
This is just ridiculous. There are always going to be ways to pull a lamp post down on yourself. No matter what they do. Someone can climb a tree and fall out, should they cut down all the trees? No. Someone at PP&R should be facing serious consequences for even suggesting this.
When I lived in East portland, we regularly heard complaints about how nice and well-lit inner west side parks were, that they got all the maintenance funding. It’s ironic that the inner part of portland is gradually becoming part of East portland now rather than the other way around.
We JUST passed a $68 million dollar parks bond. Where is this money going?
https://www.portland.gov/parks/parks-replacement-bond