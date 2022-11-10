TriMet weighs first fare increase in a decade

While the cost of bread or milk seems to change daily these days due to inflation, one thing has stayed constant for the last ten years: TriMet fare. It costs $2.50 for a two and a half hour TriMet pass, which allows you to ride both the bus and MAX.
But Portland metro transit riders are likely to see a fare increase, and it might happen sooner rather than later. TriMet leadership, who say they’re grappling with budget deficits, have floated the idea of a fare hike for some time. At a Board of Directors retreat Wednesday, they made concrete moves toward doing just that.
Stories in the Portland Mercury and Oregonian provide detailed accounts of TriMet’s budget woes and how agency leaders think a raise hike will solve some of the problems they’ve been facing.
Federal pandemic relief funds have been TriMet’s saving grace over the past two and a half years, but that money is dwindling fast. The other way the agency keeps its head above water is through an employer payroll tax.
At yesterday’s board meeting, TriMet’s finance director Nancy Young-Oliver outlined the potential plans for how they’ll proceed. There were a few options on the table: a 20 cent fare increase starting in September 2023, a 30 cent fare increase starting in January 2024, a 40 center fare increase starting in September 2024, or no fare increase. After deliberating and discussing concerns, the board decided to go forward with the 30 cent increase proposal.
“If we ignore the issue right now, it only gets worse as the time goes on,” said TriMet board president Linda Simmons at the board meeting. “What I’ve always believed is that you make change in smaller increments over time as opposed to waiting until you have to make really large changes.”
Here’s how the changes would play out:
- Adult 2 ½ hour ticket—increase 30 cents to $2.80
- Honored Citizen 2 ½ hour ticket—increase 15 cents to $1.40
- Youth 2 ½ hour ticket—increase 15 cents to $1.40
- LIFT paratransit single ride—increase 30 cents to $2.80
High fares, low ridership
In a time when transit ridership has declined significantly due to the pandemic’s effect on commutes, some people see a fare increase as very risky business that could threaten their ability to win back customers. But proponents of the decision say the benefits of more revenue will balance this out.
TriMet plans to use the new income to improve ridership numbers by doing things like tackling cleanliness on the bus and light rail to make the “on-system customer experience” better, increasing marketing to attract new customers and hiring more people to increase fare compliance and avoid financial hits from fare evasion.
If the agency raised regular fare prices, reduced fares would also see a price hike. TriMet’s Honored Citizen reduced fare program is robust and gives a discount of up to 72% to people over the age of 65, people with disabilities and people who earn low-incomes and qualify for other government assistance programs like SNAP and the Oregon Health Plan. According to TriMet’s website, this program has had 46,000 people enroll since 2018.
Even with a price increase, TriMet officials have a plan to keep people actively enrolled in the Honored Citizen program by getting more people who qualify signed up, renewing current subsidy programs like the youth pass that allows Portland high school students to use TriMet for free during the school year (they also have a summer pass pilot program underway). The agency would also look into other funding opportunities through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund and overlapping grants they can apply for with outside agencies like the Department of Human Services, medicare providers and public housing operators.
If TriMet doesn’t raise fares, leaders say they’ll have to start cutting costs, threatening employee layoffs and more transit service reductions. These would both be detrimental to the agency, which has already been experiencing a severe operator shortage that has already forced them to reduce service and cut some routes.
Earlier this fall, TriMet made waves among transit enthusiasts when they released their Forward Together draft service concept, which outlines potential new bus routes across the Portland metro area. Many transit advocates are excited about this proposal; but some of these same people have spoken out against the potential price increase. It will be interesting to see how advocates weigh the possibility of service cuts to the potential ramifications of a fare increase – because according to TriMet, it’s one or the other.
A different solution?
Are there really no other ways for the agency to stay in the black? TriMet surveys have shown they lose millions of dollars a year due to fare evasion, so one option could be to increase compliance. But more security has its own pitfalls if it’s modeled after traditional police or other armed personnel. An approach like that is likely to lead to unfair enforcement and possibly discrimination against some riders.
A new report, Alternatives to Policing on Transit, released by Portland non-profit OPAL Environmental Justice, imagines a different scenario. What if, instead of raising fares or beefing up enforcement, TriMet abandoned fare compliance measures altogether?
The report points out that TriMet’s budget for fair collection is substantial – up to a quarter of the passenger revenue TriMet collected between 2012 and 2019.
“TriMet’s argument that passenger revenue is one of their biggest sources of operation costs seems a little bleak considering the costs that go into fare revenue collection and fare inspection,” the OPAL report states. “The burden of fare inspection lies not only on riders and their engagement with fare inspectors, but also on TriMet’s budget.”
The report also posits that TriMet could save money by decreasing their security presence and hiring more community-centered, unarmed crisis workers. This could look like the Streetcar Rider Ambassador Program, which won an Alice Award this year for its equitable approach to safety on public transit.
Ultimately, this report echoes the claims made by many public transit and equity advocates, who think an equitable transportation system that truly aims to get people out of their cars and onto the bus or light rail will be fare-free. The report states:
“We see a world where transit is a center of community building, where people don’t have to live in fear of police violence — or any violence — in public spaces, and a world in which transportation is a free, public good that is understood to be a human right.”
Given the recent vote by TriMet’s board, a fare-free future seems unlikely.
What’s next
In a statement Wednesday, TriMet said they’ll launch a public outreach campaign that will include events and an online survey starting in December 2022. They plan to take feedback through this spring and the ordinance will be read at the April 26th, 2023 board meeting. There will then be a public forum and vote on the increase at the May 24th meeting. If you want to share feedback, you can sign up to testify at the start of any Board of Director meeting. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks and months.
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
The point of any fare increase by any public transit agency in the USA (and only in the USA by the way) is not to raise more revenue, which it won’t or only marginally, but to decrease paratransit ridership for those particular people with disabilities who aren’t able to ride the bus or light rail (some are able to use the bus but many cannot), which will save TriMet millions annually in operating (driver) and vehicle (van) capital costs. As our population ages, those who need to use paratransit services keep increasing far more rapidly than those who use regular public transportation even before the pandemic.
Paratransit services (also called lift or dial-a-ride) are typically door-to-door taxi services that TriMet is required to subsidize in return for federal and state subsidies, per the 1992 ADA laws, for people with certain qualified disabilities. The cost of the service is typically 10 times that of “fixed route” transit, but they are only able to charge up to twice the regular fare for each ride. So if the regular fare is $2.50, then they can charge up to $5 per ride, but the rides typically cost TriMet $40-$50 in terms of personnel, vehicles, overhead, and so on. (Although Trimet charges the same for paratransit as regular bus, the concept that a single ticket could be for a round trip is impossible to schedule for paratransit – the cost for a round-trip on paratransit/lift is always 2 tickets or $5 per round trip.)
The price elasticity of paratransit is normally very steep – even a small fare increase will have a huge impact on paratransit useage – and a $0.30 fare increase in paratransit fares could have a devastating impact on the mobility of the disabled.
This is a perfect juxtaposition to the article about the climate activists who are letting the air out of tires. People will drive as long as there are no alternatives. And Trimet is a poor alternative to driving from a scheduling point. Real transportation needs to be frequent and consistent. On the west side most buses are scheduled every 30 minutes. I ride the bus and am often delayed and frustrated. You cannot live your life with busses that run so infrequently. Instead of vandalizing and inconveniencing individuals, the immature activists should turn their energies to making transportation better and toward encouraging development that allows for easier walking and biking. As long as our cities are laid out the way they are, people will drive out of necessity and shouldn’t be punished for living within the parameters our society has created over 80 years. The climate crisis will not be solved by individuals changing their behavior, it will be solved by societies making different choices and priorities. If we want people to drive less then make mass transit better and make cities more walkable.
Continued: raising prices has the potential to lower ridership which
then leads to cuts in service. A proverbial death spiral. Michelle Wu, the new Boston Mayor made a few lines free and ridership increased. If we want more cars off street, make bus service frequent but don’t keep raising fares, which as Dave Hampsten pointed out, don’t really contribute much to operating costs.
Hate to say it but the Max trains are basically already free with no enforcement.
As for buses, even with the bus driver at the front door, I’ve seen many passengers allowed onboard without paying a fare or having a pass.
Why don’t they just get rid of the pretense and go completely free for everyone?
One could do both of these things and also do little to address the climate crisis. I’m not sure you understand the math of our CO2e budget.
Where are these societies that have no individuals???
Last week in the late afternoon, I was on the Max in downtown, in a subway car barely a third full, heading east, when a fare inspector, in an all-black outfit, began their ponderous inspection. It made me melancholy to realize that the fare inspection was being undertaken in what used to be Fareless Square.
I haven’t ridden Trimet in several years and don’t expect to ride anytime soon.
A few years ago I got a flat tire on my bike and decided to take Max to a stop nearer my home since it was wet, cold and dark. Surprise: none of the fare machines was dispensing tickets. I subsequently learned from Trimet’s website that fare machines are often down, but that is not a valid excuse for not paying. I guess that’s why they have gone to electronic payment only using your smart phone. I’m too old to learn that. It’s preferable to just ride my bike regardless of the conditions.