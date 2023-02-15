Beaumont-Wilshire residents profess love for car parking near Wilshire Park

Since it was just Valentine’s Day, we need to have at least one love story on the front page. So here goes…
At a meeting of the Beaumont-Wilshire Neighborhood Association (yes, that one) Monday night, the Portland Bureau of Transportation presented their latest plans for a new bike path along the south side of NE Skidmore Street adjacent to Wilshire Park. The project is part of their effort to establish a safe and convenient east-west neighborhood greenway on Mason-Skidmore and connect to a new crossing of NE 33rd Avenue.
The idea is to make a two-way bike lane next to the park that is protected from the rest of traffic by parked cars. The bike lanes would be five-feet wide and there would be an additional two-foot buffer to the parking spaces. To make room for this, PBOT would narrow the driving space to a 14-foot lane for both directions of car travel.
Monday night’s meeting was the first public showing of PBOT’s plans. I mention that because PBOT already reached out to neighborhood association leaders to ask what they felt about a traffic diverter at NE 36th or 37th to help make the street safer and reduce driving volumes. They rejected the idea and PBOT shelved that element of the plan before it was ever made public (really bugs me when the do that, but I understand they want to get a project done and not have it devolve into another controversy).
So last night, PBOT Project Manager Scott Cohen gave folks the rundown of the current design proposal. After reminding them that PBOT already pulled the diverter off the table, Cohen also sought to reassure them about parking: “What we’ve done is tried to preserve all of the parking possible.”
To build the bike lane and improve visibility at crossings into the park, PBOT says they’ll eliminate about 20-25 parking spaces. That would still leave 40 spaces on this one side of Skidmore. The north side of the street would not have any parking removal at all (not to mention that people can park on every other street in the neighborhood).
Despite what to me seems like a reasonable compromise from PBOT (trust me, I’d personally prefer no parking on the south side and a very wide, protected space for bikers and walkers), I was surprised to hear people still complaining about a loss of parking and casting other aspersions on the city’s attempt to make the street safer.
Here’s a sampling of what Cohen heard from members of the neighborhood association:
First, the naysayers…
“So this is supposed to be a neighborhood park yet you’re talking about reducing parking spaces? That doesn’t sound very neighborhood friendly. And my other question is, when the kids are getting out of the car, they’re going to be opening the car door into the bike path. Now you really expect the kids to look behind them when there’s no rear-view mirror on that side of most cars. This seems dangerous to me.”
“We’ve narrowed it so basically one car can fit through… I don’t know why don’t we take advantage of the path that’s in the park? And do a bike-slash-walking path where there’s already a walking path just to make that [driving lane have] a little bit more space for everybody to be able to squeeze by each other because it feels really tight given the car volume.”
“I’m also concerned about the narrowing of lanes room for cars. Scott was saying they’ll have to negotiate to get by each other. And you know that that will slow them down, but it also increases the danger to people parking and opening doors… You know you open a door one way and you might hit a car, then open the door the other way, you might hit a bicycle.”
“If you looked at the comments on BikePortland, Jonathan’s website, there were a lot of people there that had problems with design.”
[In response to someone asking about better ADA access across Skidmore]: “Can we close off the crossings on [35th and 36th]? Right now there I know it’s a legal crossing, but there is no landing on the other side. And so I’m wondering if you could put up those little bars to keep people from crossing and direct them down to the one crossing and maybe put the money into more parking [and] we can have an improved pedestrian crossing, ADA access and have a better entry to the park.”
Thankfully, Cohen firmly rejected this suggestion of closing crosswalks into the park. He said from PBOT’s view parking is the “lowest [priority] use [of space] in this area.”
“On Saturdays and Sundays, they [Little League] have hundreds of people that come from all over for games and so, I know that [parking] may not be a priority for the program, but I think it is something from a neighborhood perspective that is important that we accommodate parking for park users.”
Don’t despair, there was actually solid support for the project from the neighborhood. Here’s what some folks said:
“I’m a little concerned about the priority for parking. And trust me I like parking when I have my car, but I don’t not care about Little League folks coming and needing parking during the summer, but the worst case scenario is they can park on side streets. So I just don’t know that we have to be concerned that everybody gets a parking spot right across the street from the park. And because those people aren’t necessarily in our neighborhood, it seems like as a neighborhood association, our priority is with those of us who live right around the park.”
“This could be a project that increase walkability and increase more sense of community. And from all the study and research that I’ve seen, we don’t do that by prioritizing people driving. And I feel like we’re missing an opportunity to create more space for people to move by creating a wider multi-use path. So instead of, you know, pedestrians having to navigate the same space, as people cycling on Skidmore, why not make a wider? I’d also like to see the diverter option back on the table. But otherwise, this is a nice compromise and I look forward to the improvement.”
“I believe street narrowing is going to help. I’m not really worried about someone having to park a block away to go to the park.”
[From a very young boy, maybe 7 years old!] “I would like to have this because I usually bike to school. When I bike to school I usually bike on like, where the bike lane is. So I am in favor because I like having a clear bike lane. I don’t want to be rushed when I’m biking.”
“I’m in favor of the proposal… When are we going to stop making cars a priority and make bikes the priority?”
Overall I didn’t hear anything at the meeting that would stop or delay the project. Kudos to PBOT’s Cohen for his deft handling of everyone’s comments. PBOT’s goal is to finish up the design and build the new bikeway this summer. Learn more at the project page.
The first naysayer is spot on. I won’t be taking that track when its swarming with cars during youth sport times. Only now I’ll probably get ticketed for taking the lane. Similar problem exists on Multnomah EB at 7th and by the Regal theater.
I like how this is cast as somehow a great compromise by PBOT when PBOT probably doesn’t want any diverters or speed bumps anyway. Much easier to hoist the blame on the NA and sweep it under as “They rejected the idea and PBOT shelved that element of the plan before it was ever made public.”
Well, no one is forcing you to use it during sports times, but the rest of us will appreciate having this. It’s a bit like saying you won’t ride the bike lanes through the Rose Quarter during Blazers games. Yes, it’s annoying to ride through during those times, and you can avoid it if you want, but I for one prefer to have a more direct route even if it’s annoying during sporting events.
Glad to have PBOT staff who are able to handle these often tense meetings and reiterate priorities for how they allocate street space and stick to it. I just hope after all of this is installed, those folks in the BWNA who ‘represent the neighborhood’ gain a sense of understanding when they realize how much better, safer, and slower Skidmore will be in a time where traffic crashes are at an all time high.
Also a point that isn’t often made in these meetings: These lanes will encourage park users to leave the car parked at home and maybe bike to the park instead! 25% bike mode share by 2030 is only possible with safe, protected spaces for all ages and abilities to bike to their destinations, especially if that destination is a summer little league game!
nic.cota,
I am all for a narrower road, but I I strongly dislike the 2-way bike path on one side of the road. This will create a conflict with park users and cyclists. My daughter had soccer games at this park during her elementary school years. Most families drove due to hectic schedules and the need to bring cones, nets, etc and busy schedules. I admire and support working toward a 25% bike mode share, but I don’t this project actually does a good job of supporting that. PBOT could and should narrow the and slow the street, but they also should develop a design that better supports people biking. the 2-way path requires unsafe and inconvenient connections. PBOT should be supporting improved access for pedestrians, too. This should be accessible entries to the park at each cross-street and curb extensions to shorten the crossing distance. Speed bumps and diverters are appropriate tools for slowing cars and reducing their numbers. This is an ill-conceived design that uses bike infrastructure to take up space to reduce driving space. That is not how effective bike infrastructure should be designed. Start with the needs of the pedestrian and the cyclist not on road width reduction.
But MaxD, You have to like and accept any stupid bike plan the city puts forward or you are a NIMBY anti bike , pro car person.
That’s how this works.
I put in my usual 15 miles today around NE Portland. rode this street because I had not been there for a couple months.
Nothings changed. There was no car traffic on the street, quiet and mellow.
There are SO many streets that could be improved, this is just lazy cherry picking infrastructure that will do nothing to move the needle in the city.
Pick up the trash and clean up the MUPs would do more to get people on bikes than anything this city does right now.
This bike path is a cheap, expedient copout to avoid doing a an actual design that works for people on bikes AND people walking and visiting the park. The problem is that there are too many cars that drive to fast in part because the street is too wide. The proposed design solution is cheap, but that is the only thing to recommend it. A 2-way path along the park requires dangerous connections at the east and west ends. The bike path also becomes a conflict point between people biking and people entering the park. There are a lot of events at the park: little league, kids soccer, birthday parties, etc. These will bring a lot of park users to the area who are not familiar with the area. The neighborhood might dismiss their parking needs, but these are important constituents and they should be considered in the design. During certain times of the year, there are going to lots and lots of people unloading stuff and crossing this bike path.
Why not address the road width in a way that adds more value? add head-in/angle-in parking along the park. Add large curb extensions at each cross street to facilitate pedestrian crossings- these could be paint and wands to start. The curb extensions would provide a permanent narrowing of the street, add some speed bumps and it should be safe enough for sharrows for bike traffic- if not, add the diverter back and keep adding diverters until safety is achieved.
I have biked past this park many times and also go jogging there. Even in the summer when baseball games are happening and the dog park is being heavily used I have never ever seen even half of the available parking on Skidmore being used, usage is also very low on 37th which provides ample parking adjacent to the park. I wish that the city would actually have done some counts of parking usage to counter these comments that are so far from reality that it make me wonder if the people making them ever actually go to the park.
Also the diverter should be back on the table, there is no reason to allow through traffic on the street when prescott is only one block over. A diverter would help lower motor vehicle counts and increase safety for children accessing the park.
Gotta love the NIMBYs.
How dare taxpayers have a voice in what gets spent in their neighborhood?
What gall…….
I cannot believe the energy spent on this nothing burger of a project. Leave the street as is. In fact quit messing with all our damn streets.
I’m a taxpayer, yet I don’t recall the city asking for my approval when they need to fix a water main. Curious.
exactly how many feet from the park do I have to live in order to have my desire for diverters to reduce car traffic on neighborhood greenways be counted equally? I want to be able to travel safely throughout the city, not just within a few blocks closest to my house.
This is a ridiculous waste of money and an embarrassing bike project.
Criticizing the neighborhood just because they don’t like this assinine waste of money project is so 2023 bikeportland.
None of the people who live by 7th wanted that project either which of course you championed as well. It’s the poster child for not needed bike infrastructure as is this one.
Cycling numbers are in free fall and this kind of project is partly the reason why.
It does zero for cycling on a street that does not need it and bike advocates who push these kind of silly projects are just putting nails in the coffin for worthwhile projects in this city.
The main reason the 7th Avenue project happened the way it did was PBOT’s acquiescence to neighborhood “leaders” who opposed restricting car access.
It’s unclear how devoting more road space to bicyclists is responsible for cycling’s “free fall”, but if you really believe that, what’s your solution to the mode share problem?
They took away road space from cyclists on 7th. They spent a lot of money on little side paths to get cyclists off the street.
They are not used at all, I ride this twice daily.
Your version is not what happened at all and the street has faster traffic now.
The mode shares were a lot greater years ago (don’t know how long you have cycled here, I have for 30 years).
The demographics changed and also the city changed.
Cleaning up the city, getting traffic laws enforced again would help a lot.
The streets are more unsafe and I ride a lot and see it everyday.
Spending significant amounts on tiny little show projects just hurts cycling in the city.
The non cycling public (98%) just resent it because it is Stupid spending.
“It feels really tight given the car volume”. Sigh. I hope Scott Cohen took the opportunity to reference the closure of the roads in Washington Square Park in the 50s and how the traffic apocalypse predicted never materialized. If people who fight for parking spots, wider roads, etc. understood this dynamic, surely they would be advocating for narrower roads and less parking. I mean it’s pretty uncommon for a neighborhood association to advocate for more traffic!
There is hardly any traffic on this street. There is a nice path in the park right next to the street to use in the park which is very pleasant.
Bike groups meet up on this street for rides because it is so mellow.
I would disagree with the “hardly any traffic” comment. Skidmore is a neighborhood street that sees high levels of cut through traffic. Skidmore at 35th sees 1600+ cars a day, 12 hours with over 50 cars going eastbound in a hour. That alone would justify a diverter on a greenway by PBOTs standards. But then you will say “its a destination park, that’s why the traffic count is so high”. At 41st and Skidmore where the park isn’t present it sees over 900 cars a day. 700 people are driving to Wilshire park everyday? Then you could say “900 cars a day on a neighborhood street is hardly any traffic.” I would then point out that the same people defending the parking on Skdimore were against the diverter at Alameda and Fremont because it would impact other neighborhood streets that see 200 cars a day. It was very clearly communicated that 200 cars on a neighborhood street is prefered. So a street that sees 8 times that amount of traffic I would say is considered a high traffic neighborhood street by their standards.
Also, bike groups drive from Washington and meet up on Skidmore because there is tons of parking available. Why do they drive from Washington to bike around? Couldn’t they bike from Washington to Wilshire park if they loved how mellow it was?
Is the path wide enough for dog walkers, families with toddlers, couples out for a Sunday stroll, and elderly pedestrians to share it with e-bike commuters, cargo bike delivery riders, and bike racers out for a training ride, or would it be better to just take some space away from cars?
Looking at the various street views from google it looks like the north side parking is underutilized. Obviously it’s not representative of parking all the time but I really wonder how often both sides of the street parking are full. I’m guessing not often.
Also people can park on 37th as well. I’m not sure why the parking is closed off on the park side but there’s plenty of underutilized parking on the non-park side just like on Skidmore.
It’s odd to me that people who live there would prefer to have free parking they likely never use as opposed to a safer street. These complaints are similar to the ones I saw on social media about the changes to San Rafael.
Why they think drivers having to share one lane is so dangerous is beyond me. Do they not drive anywhere else around Portland? There are plenty of streets like that, mostly because of parking on both sides but it’s not like there’s a massive amount of wrecks on those streets.
So you looked at google maps to get a “feel” for this project….
Obvious the people who actually live there and use the street have no idea what they need…
Google map users should have the final say I guess, not anyone who actually ride bike or walks on the street. I don’t live in the neighborhood but I bike there sometimes for group rides.
This is a solution without a problem which is why it’s being proposed.
This city does hardly anything worthwhile anymore, just cherry picks easy things to spend money on and lets everything else go to crap.
Did you just conveniently ignore that part of my comment so you could leave your snarky comment? What did you add to this conversation?
Here’s what someone else said about it. Seems like you’re way off base.
There’s an insane amount of parking there and it’s underutilized because the houses have driveways and garages. The people living there don’t appear to park on the street unlike other parts of the city. NIMBYs frequently choose to forget reality when it comes to opposing a project like this. Kind of like you did when responding to my comment.
Narrowing the street would make it safer which I’m guessing is PBOTs primary goal with this project.
What I added to the conversation is the view of about 95% of Portland.
These stupid little show projects are doing NOTHING to get people on bicycles.
I am Sorry that the facts are that the cycling share in this city is half of what it was 5 years ago.
These projects are so far down the list of what should be city priorities it’s ridiculous.
The city has run out of money to pick up garbage until July but they find the money for someone’s silly little pet project that no one asks for.
citation needed!
I’m getting confused. Residents want to preserve parking not for themselves (they apparently have plenty of off street parking), but for other Portlanders who don’t live near the park but use it for events and sports.
What makes them NIMBYs? It would be far more selfish if neighbors asked PBOT to remove parking in order to keep the park for locals only. Or is NIMBY just a meaningless slur for people who you disagree with?
It sounds to me like residents are fighting for equitable access for those who aren’t so lucky as to live near such a nice park, even if they don’t present it in those terms.
Nimbyism isn’t about being rational or irrational, selfless or selfish (though it often is); it’s usually a reactionary response to change. Which is understandable, but ultimately unproductive.
I almost never comment on here, but I’ve seen your writing, and you strike me as someone who knows better than this; this comment reads to me as being contrarian just for the lulz.
You omitted the headline quote! I wanted to see the professed love for parking. Instead all I got was “a lot of people drive to the park, and they need to park somewhere.” Less love and more necessary evil.
(I have no opinion about the project itself; I don’t live there or use the park, so it’s not my issue.)
Once again, Beaumont-Wilshire doesn’t seem to want a PBOT project while other neighborhoods beg for them. I know that Scott Cohen has been very explicit about not helping mine.
Maybe it’s time for the bureau to listen?
There is so much parking on that street, these people are being ridiculous. Slowing down traffic will make the street safer for kids and all road users.
let’s see what PBOT does here because they didn’t give a rats @ss when everyone in the neighborhood begged to make 7th streets safer a few months ago
The problem on that stretch of Skidmore is speeding autos on an excessively wide street.! Put in angled parking with curb extensions and its a win-win…narrower street and more parking. Shift PBOT project staff and resources to more pressing bike/walk gaps and call it good. Cohen is one of the best at PBOT!
As a BW resident who lives on NE 37th this neighborhood assoc. doesn’t speak for me. I’ve been expressing concern for years about speeding cut through traffic on this bike blvd. Not only do they not care because its not their street they take part in it as well. One of my “poor unfortunate” neighbors even lamented how she could no longer get to New Seasons if we put diverters up on Fremont and Alameda