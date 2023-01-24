The Portland Engagement Project and you

I read a lot of BikePortland comments. Actually, I read all the comments, even the ones that Jonathan approves before I get to them. About 30,000 comments last year. (Yes, it probably does do something to your brain.)
The caliber of your comments is impressive. Sometimes a news post seems merely like a cue for the knowledgeable discussion that follows it.
Every so often, though, I push a comment through that I’m pretty sure is incorrect. We don’t have time to fact check comments, but sometimes curiosity gets the better of me and I might quickly try to find out, say, which neighborhood is really the most dense in the city (the Pearl), or to verify which neighborhood coalition represents the largest percentage of the city’s population (a tie between Southeast Uplift Neighborhood Program and East Portland Community Office at around 26% each).
Some of that simple factual information, “which is the fastest growing neighborhood in Portland?” can be surprisingly difficult to find.
That’s why I was excited to hear Michael Montoya, the interim director of Portland’s Office of Community and Civic Life, speak to my neighborhood association last week. His topic was Civic Life’s Portland Engagement Project (PEP).
This year the PEP will release an information-rich, interactive map of neighborhood profiles made in collaboration with the Portland State University (PSU) Population Research Center.
Data from a number of sources will be aggregated: the 2020 census; the American Community Survey; Feeding America food insecurity data; CDC Social Vulnerability Index; the book Portlandness: A Cultural Atlas; and National Center for Health Statistics Life Expectancy Estimates.
This will be an invaluable resource for city employees, advocates, the public—anyone who values accuracy, even BikePortland commenters. The great thing is that all this information will be in one place—demographics for every neighborhood will be a click away. (And technocrats will appreciate the work that went into adjusting the data to neighborhood boundaries. For example, the federal government reports census data in census blocks, which don’t align with the neighborhoods. It’s a headache which the profiles make go away.)
Here is the preliminary profile of Cully. You can see that Cully is one of the most racially and ethnically diverse areas in town, and that 13% of it’s residents are “severely rent burdened.” A quick glance at the Grant Park neighborhood shows that it is one of the wealthiest in the city. What does your neighborhood look like? Check it out in the preliminary profiles of all 94 neighborhoods.
Montoya pointed out that the work on the Portland Engagement Project is being done in the context of “the herculean task” of charter reform, and that there is a “debate happening in the city right now around who should usher in these transitions?” Currently, city engagement with the public is not good, his office is grappling with what future engagement should look like.
Listening to him, it occurred to me that the public-facing charter reform transition is essentially a map reconciliation project.
For example, the charter transition will need to reconcile the neighborhood association (NA) structure with the new district structure. Portland groups its neighborhoods into seven coalitions. How will those seven neighborhood coalitions map onto charter reform’s four council districts? Will neighborhood coalitions be retired, with district offices absorbing the support work they provide for NAs?
This might not sound like anything but paper shuffling to those unfamiliar with the central role of NAs in the city’s engagement process, but it really is transformational. In a city without district representation, where each commissioner has been elected “at large” by the entire city for over 100 years, the neighborhood association structure was created to provide “channels of communication” between City officials and “the people of Portland.” At large voting and the neighborhood association structure have worked symbiotically for almost 50 years, they go hand and hand.
Montoya talked about the history of Portland’s NA framework. It came about at the end of the Vietnam War, and just after Watergate:
. . . the distrust was maybe even higher than it is now. Forming neighborhood-based associations was a way to influence and provide some check and balances on governments that were completely non-responsive.
But over the past few years NA primacy has been challenged—by former Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, by the director she appointed to the Office of Civic Life, Suk Rhee, and by culturally-specific organizations which would like a comparable seat at the table.
It has even been questioned by BikePortland readers, remember the Fremont and Alameda diverter controversy? There sure was a lot of confusion about what power a neighborhood association holds.
The reality is, today’s neighborhood association are mainly able to influence projects through their role as information conduit between neighborhoods and bureaus. They can pass on concerns and suggestions which PBOT will take into consideration. And that’s it. Fremont at Alameda now has its bike-friendly greenway protecting diverter, despite the initial neighborhood vote.
Portland and the country once again find themselves in an era characterized by mistrust of government and complaints about lack of representation. Our solution this time around has been to change how we vote and the way we are represented. What is still to be seen is what the working relationship between district city council offices, neighborhood associations and city bureaus will look like.
The Portland Engagement Project wants to hear from you and will be begin community listening sessions early this year. In the spring the City and PSU will host a summit to discuss public engagement practices, and in mid-2023 the City will host informational meetings to share the neighborhood profiles. Stay tuned. We need to make sure our voices are heard in the next era of civic engagement in Portland.
Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for over 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.
It’s always worth reminding that neighborhood associates are private entities afforded a couple special mentions in city code, but otherwise serve in no official governmental capacity. It’s never made sense to me, in that light, to use them in a population-based official district capacity (I stress this only because it seems many are trying to do just that, as much as possible).
I think the districts being as large as they are, the hyper-local focus of NAs may still have value. And yes, their boundaries will inevitably cross district boundaries in many spots, as they already do for other districts (state/county/federal).
Hi Damien,
The Coalition offices which provide support (web page, accounting, newsletter) for the area’s neighborhood associations receive funding from the city (my guess is that there are between 2 and 3 FTE per office, plus rent). In exchange, the coalition and each NA must follow open reporting, sunshine laws, have bylaws, keep minutes, follow Robert’s Rules for public meetings and report compliance back to the city every month. It’s pretty arduous.
In some ways it’s similar to the relation between a charter school and the entity which grants the charter.
A lot of rules and regulations come with accepting government money.
Also, my impression is that there are more than a couple mentions in city code. NAs receive special treatment, with fees waived, for presenting land use cases to city council (providing the reporting is correct), for example.
This is all true, but not in conflict with my statement. NAs do have many requirements (that are voluntarily accepted by NAs in exchange for those special treatments), but one of them is not to be equal in terms of population or representation, which I think is key to a legally empowered democratic legislative body. Thus, I don’t think NA boundaries should have an effect on the city districts beyond what might otherwise be “immediately convenient”.
The city-imposed requirements for openness, transparency, inclusion, and democratic norms are what differentiate NAs from “culturally specific organizations” that are essentially conventional non-profits that are connected politically and financially. NAs are volunteer run, and do not have paid staff.
Because I’m a big fan of participatory democracy, I’m a big supporter of the NA system, and would welcome other organizations that follow the same rules to participate on an equal footing.
So that those that have the means and free time have a voice? I’m the only one on my NA board that is less than 50 years old, and despite 30% of the neighbors being renter, everyone on the board are home owners.
I think NAs are great for community building, resilience and is an important voice to have, but they are far from a democratically representative body and shouldn’t be thought of as the voice of the neighborhood.
I agree, which is why I would welcome other organizations to participate in community decision making, so long as those organizations were run in a democratic and transparent fashion, and were open to all.
By the way, one big reason why renters, especially young renters, are underrepresented on neighborhood association boards is that many may not see their current situation as permanent or long-term enough to invest in building the community in which they live. This is a perfectly rational decision on their part, and I too have been much less engaged in neighborhood politics when I was a renter (which I was for almost half of my adult life).
Your NA board might not reflect the diversity of your neighborhood, but it’s democratic. FWIW, my NA has had renters on its board for I’d guess the past decade. One was even President.
Some NAs are democratic (majority voting only with modified Robert’s Rules), but many are consensus-driven which isn’t the same thing. I’ve been a renter my whole adult life and when I lived in Portland I served for many years on neighborhood boards – it was never difficult to get elected – in Sullivan’s Gulch and in Hazelwood. Yes, most board members are elderly homeowners – they have lots of free time – but there were always some younger members and renters too (but not as many young renters). NAs are a concentrated group of active volunteers who really believe they can and will improve their community – their optimism can be infectious – and they really can make a difference, put on fun events, influence city hall, and actually get shit done.
It’s not democratic when the number of people voting is less than 15 in a neighborhood of ~6,000 people. NAs are a flawed way of local representation in today’s time.
There are ways to have better representation and community engagement. I look forward to the charter reform hopefully fullfilling a role that NAs are simply unequipped to handle.
It’s democratic when it’s open to all and everyone can participate. Many people may not have the interest or feel the need to participate in an election — that doesn’t mean it’s undemocratic. Many NAs have vacant seats, so anyone who wants can have a seat on the board. That makes things inclusive, but makes elections pretty dull.
NA’s can appeal a land use decision to the state agency and have the city pay for the appeal. It’s rare but it does happen. East Portland NAs get a financial allotment partly based on population.
It is naive to think that NAs, or indeed Coalitions follow all the rules you list. You might have heard of the scandal at one coaltion, Southwest Neighborhoods, Inc. (SWNI), with mishandling of funds so bad that the city ended their contract and is using city staff instead. Across the city, the fees waived for appealling in land use cases have helped neighborhoods delay and increase costs (if not entirely killing) of needed housing projects, including ones that would be majority or entirely affordable.
SWNI is not a neighborhood association.
Do you know of any recent cases where a neighborhood association killed a much-needed housing project? I’m not saying it has never happened, but it is rare — neighborhood associations have no special power to stop anything, and I know of several recent cases where the neighborhood has helped move projects forward and make them better for their future residents.
Coalition boundaries have been the same for over 20 years. The 4 city ward boundaries will change every 10 years after the census, as required by law.
I was born and raised in Portland where I have lived since 1971. My consistent experience over the last 25 years is that neighborhood associations attracts dedicated people that for the most part have great intentions. But over the decades I have watched neighborhood association participants increasingly become those people with the time, resources, and experience to participate. Participation eludes most Portlanders especially those who live in cost-burdened households. Ironically these are the lower or negative net wealth residents who actually have the most at stake in government decision-making. They understandably lack the time and resources to participate in open ended, advisory civic engagement where no one knows exactly if and how their participation will change outcomes. There are lots of needs changes that could and should be made address this uneven access to power. But I believe without solving the systemic and societal problem of run-away inequality, we need to at least make a transition from civic engagement for a few to participatory democracy for all. We need mechanisms of participatory democracy that actually delegate power within parameters to ordinary residents while appropriately resourcing their time and expertise to equitably participate. Until we start making these kind of transformation to democracy beyond elections, it is going to be the same usual suspects showing up and influencing outcomes for those who can’t.
An opportunity to begin establishing mechanisms of participatory democracy actually came before the City Council last week when the Charter Commission presented a charter amendment to establish a participatory budgeting program in Portland open to all residents. It is now up to the City Council to either refer the amendment to the voters, modify it and refer it to the voters, or do nothing.
Portlanders have been asking the City Council to launch PB in Portland for over 5 years. Portland remains the only major City on the West Coast from LA to Vancouver BC that has NOT launched a municipal PB program. East Portland youth are already implementing a pilot with State ARPA funds.
It is not too late to urge the City Council to not miss this chance to finally bring participatory budgeting (PB) to Portland.
PB is not a panacea to the problems above but it is start that would improve the status quo, a status quo that provides extremely uneven access to a primary way governments exercises power: public budgeting. And as a late adopter Portland is in a prime position to learn from other municipalities in applying demonstrated strategies to maximize equitable participation and outcomes through PB open and accessible to all.
I’d definitely be interested in PB, but it seems to suffer from many of the issues you raised above regarding NAs, including being more available to people with the time and inclination to participate (something true of almost everything in this world).
How do you overcome those hurdles to make PB “truly democratic”?
Really, they’re using “residential stability” as a metric?
In my experience in SE, most neighborhood associations are not representative, being disproportionately older homeowners. E.G. the Richmond neighborhood is about half renters according to census, but the NA has, for the last 20 years, been almost exclusively homeowners. Out of the 11,000+ residents, about 15 show up at elections for the neighborhood board (1/10th of a percent?). Opposing new rental housing projects.is norm for many neighborhoods. The reasons given out loud may be different: blocked views, increased traffic, and “residential stability”, but underlying it is opposition to renters and/or those with less income. Yes there are some neighborhoods, such as Cully, which work hard at representing all of their residents. But in my long experience, the “neighborhood system” is a mechanism for those with the time, money and connections to have an outsized voice in the governance of the city.
Doug, when you were on Richmond board, what did you do to attract renters, and were your efforts successful? It is very unclear to me how to make low level civic activity inherently interesting to young people who are in a phase of life where these issues are generally not interesting. I would like to learn from any successful strategies that you deployed.
Maybe we should all just agree that getting young renters involved in neighborhood politics is very difficult and stop using it as a cudgel to bash those who are doing their best to make their communities a better place for everyone.
In the Municipality of Saanich, a suburban area of 100,000 residents near Victoria BC, apparently all land use cases must go before a local “ratepayers association” of homeowners and also a “Renters Association” before getting formal approval – they basically institutionalize local participatory governance.