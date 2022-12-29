Taking stock of BikePortland

In this last week of 2022, I’m taking time to reflect and figure out where things stand with BikePortland (and to finally clear my inbox, so if you get a months-old message from me, that’s why). I’ll start with reflections and an update on the business, and then share a more newsy, year-in-review-type post separately.
Here goes…
It’s hard for me to comprehend that we are about to embark on our 18th year in business. I was 30 years old when I started doing this work and now I’m close to 50. My oldest daughter was just two when BikePortland launched, and now she’s in her second year of college! I think about these timeframes a lot. They fill me with ambivalence and a sense of urgency.
Like every year, 2022 was a roller coaster as we pedaled the ups-and-downs that come with running a local news business that’s closely hitched to the community it covers. Taylor Griggs, Lisa Caballero, and I learned invaluable lessons about how best to host a productive daily conversation among friends and strangers in an ideologically divided community while covering sensitive topics. It takes a tremendous amount of care to balance our roles as objective reporters, community moderators, passionate activists, and personal acquaintances/friends to many of the sources we regularly call on — and that work seems to get more fraught with each passing year.
Personally, I feel like I’ve slowed down in some areas, and sped up in others. After a chronic knee issue flared up just over two years ago, I’ve all but abandoned the extremely time-consuming riding and racing habit I had for many years. That tectonic lifestyle shift gave me more time to focus on other things (it’s freeing to not care about being in top shape and riding every day). And while I don’t cover the community with the same amount of energy I had in our first decade, I bring a different type of energy to the job these days. When it comes to creating stories and content, I feel like I’m using a scalpel now, instead of a machete — if that makes any sense. My bullshit filter is finely honed and my hunches and nose for news have more years of experience behind them. While that gives me confidence, my challenge is to stay creative, keep a fresh perspective, and stay connected to our evolving and always-younger community so BikePortland can produce information people want and need.
While I like to say, “We focus on what’s vital, not viral,” we also can’t be boring or no one will pay attention.
Speaking of paying attention, BikePortland is as strong as ever reach and impact-wise. We had roughly 1.7 million visitors to our site in the past year and we reached an estimated 14.4 million on social media. We currently have around 60,000 followers across five social media platforms including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Not bad for a little “bike blog” (laughing emoji).
Here’s how our production ended up (keep in mind I’m a firm believer in quality over quantity — especially when it comes to content):
- 937 Front Page posts
- 30,500 site comments (estimated, doesn’t include social media comments)
- 15 podcast episodes
- 83 social media videos
- 47 YouTube videos
I’m still in the process of testing out different platforms and types of content and I suspect that will continue into the coming year. While I believe we must meet people where they are, we have a limited capacity to create content that meets my expectations, so we might pull back from some platforms and invest more in others. (I’m also increasingly wary of supporting platforms run by governments or people who don’t share basic democratic values.)
And as our recent server attack illustrated, we are still working to update our backend code and processes to handle this beastly site. WordPress-powered sites are known to be hogs on server resources, and one with 26,000 posts and 520,000 comments even more so. In 2023 you’ll see more big changes to our home page design, but the changes you won’t see (like database and server upgrades) will likely make the largest impact to your reading.
All this is to say that 2023 will be the most important year in BikePortland’s history. We will need to adapt and change more than ever before in order to meet our revenue and creative goals. It won’t be easy and we will need your financial support to do it. But it will be so worth it! With your help, we’ve created something very special: Our very own bike-centric news source that often gets the same respect as other, larger and less niche-oriented, local news outlets.
BikePortland is of, by, and for the community. It’s “citizen journalism” in its purest form. We are accountable only to you, we are here to amplify your voices, and you are the ones who can decide what our future holds.
Thanks to every one of our 417 paid subscribers, our dedicated advertisers, and generous financial supporters for another year. We can’t wait to get started on the next one.
If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
I think the biggest shift BikePortland has undergone recently is from a pro-bicycling blog to an advocacy platform for extreme social justice politics.
You’ve advocated for destruction of personal property, harassment of other road users and the near total surrender of public property to abusers.
I don’t know how else to put this but: you’ve lost your way and the feedback should make that obvious. You say your “bullshit filter” is “finely honed”– no, it’s more blunt than ever.
Just my two cents.
Thanks for the feedback Tom G.
I think we’ve moved into new coverage areas intentionally in order to reflect what is happening in the world and to reflect the growing sense that to promote bicycling today means a lot more than just promoting bicycling in a vacuum. What you see as “extreme social justice”, other people see just as policies that seek to make the world a more fair and just place. Your allegations against me personally I also disagree with; but I respect your right and opportunity to share them.
“Extreme social justice”. Hard not to chuckle. Keep up the good work, Jonathan, it sounds like you’re getting under the skin of just the right people.
I frequently disagree with Maus, but the idea that this website has advocated for ‘extreme’ anything is cutely absurd.
Not everything you disagree with is a ‘extreme’ viewpoint. BikePortland is, if anything, to engaged with the status quo of PBOT/ODOT committees and a lack of direct action.
Great post, and I am excited to see what updates you have in mind for 2023. I’m glad to be a subscriber. This is the news website I read over breakfast every morning, because the cycling community (both online and in-person) is my favorite lens to view where I live. I’ve been reading Jonathan’s coverage of the Portland bike community since he was Just Riding Along, and what he has built with Bike Portland is admirable and unique.
A question and suggestion. What’s the plan for the forum? In the last year, it has been taken over by tfcandiit and their echo chamber of cowardly negativity. I say cowardly, because they hide behind anonymous usernames and empty nihilistic talking points. Hiding behind avatars (and, likely, having more than one account to boost their own contributions) seems like it fosters the opposite of what the forum could be – a tool for community building.
Can we either shut down the forum or, if the goal is to build community, require people to use their real names?
Requiring real names would further distinguish the forum from the comments section of the front page. Not only would it make calls for transparency and fair leadership of Bike Portland more sincere (it’s hard to take you seriously when I don’t know whether you actually have any skin in the game), such a change would also encourage the forum to build community. You’d be able to go from an online discussion to a Pedalpalooza ride and know who you’re meeting up with.
I wonder how much of the petty drama would continue if all users were required to use their real names. Bike Portland (including the forum) is a different sort of social media. While the online disinhibition effect still applies to social media where people must use their real names, it’s worse when users think that they can hide behind anonymity.
Further, I imagine that that cloak of anonymity is at least part of the reason for the suspicion that has sometimes been cast on users of the forum. As long as our politics (national and local) is in a protracted panic phase, I am in favor of shining more sunlight in forums where anonymous users stir up trouble. If you can’t say what you think and stand behind your name, then there’s always Twitter.
Thanks again Jonathan and Team Bike Portland. You’re doing an amazing job.
Jane Doe agrees. As does Bonhomme Richard and Mother Teresa.
As one of the few people who always use their real full name, I should agree that comments should only come from users who use their real full name, but in fact I don’t. I firmly think we should be discussing or attacking ideas and opinions, not the people making them. Even when I entirely disagree with them, I thoroughly enjoy reading the ideas and discussions of soren, watts, and others – including “pbarron”.