Committee that will draw new council districts announced (and new tool lets you try it yourself)

Today the city released the names of thirteen Portlanders who will be considered for appointment to the Independent District Commission (IDC), a body tasked with establishing the geographic boundaries for future City Council districts.
The IDC was part of the city charter reform overwhelmingly approved by voters last November. As stipulated by the reform, the candidates have been selected by the Mayor and will be formally appointed by the City Council on January 25th. Here’s the list:
- Amanda Manjarrez
- Arlene Kimura
- David Michael Siegel
- DaWayne Judd
- Edie Van Ness
- Joshua Laurente
- Kari Chisholm
- Lamar Wise
- Melody Valdini
- Neisha Saxena
- Paul Lumley
- Sharon VanSickle-Robbins
- Steve Fleischman
Of the nearly 300 applications for the positions, Mayor Wheeler stated that, “We received phenomenal applications from so many wanting to engage fellow Portlanders and create districts in which all residents feel represented in their city government. We see and are counting on the continued momentum to change our City’s future.”
The IDC faces a September 1, 2023 deadline for adoption of a districting plan.
The charter reform has strong guard rails to protect the IDC from the temptation to gerrymander:
The Independent Districting Commission would ensure that each district, as nearly as practicable, would be contiguous (one connected piece), utilize existing geographic or political boundaries, not divide communities of common interest, be connected by transportation links, and be of equal population.
The equal population requirement presents an obvious challenge because of the Willamette River— a geographic barrier which throws a curve at contiguity. The problem is that less than a quarter of the city’s population lives west of the river. This means that a small portion of the east side must be included in a majority west side district to arrive at the required “equal population” of 25%.
This is not a surprise, and possible boundaries accommodating this were floated last year. They all involve taking a neighborhood along the east side of the river and connecting it to the western district.
If you think you can do better, consider playing along with the Districtr tool, from the Metric Geometry and Gerrymandering Group (MGGG). It lets you compose districts by selecting Portland neighborhoods from a map and helpfully keeps a running tally of the population count so you don’t go overboard.
As we move closer to implementing a four-district city council, I’m expecting to see more maps like the one Roger Geller presented to the Bicycle Advisory Committee, the Percentage of Planned Bikeways Built. City councilors will want to know what assets are coming to the district they have been elected to represent. That means more data presented geographically, by district.
Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for over 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.
Prediction: There’re going to make it harder than it needs to be.
https://districtr.org/plan/165535
Ah yes, just what the working class neighborhood of St. Johns wants, to be lumped into a district with the west hills, downtown, and affluent southwest Portland. Certainly wouldn’t want to be in a district with our neighbors on the peninsula. Representatives chosen by the majority of affluent west side Portlanders would definitely care about us, totally.
It’s harder to actually do stuff like this when you care about making sure people have representation.
St Johns and Linnton have a fair bit in common. But generally I agree, and I would prefer to put St John’s in with N Portland and have the populations unbalanced, but I know people would decry that.
4 is such an awkward number.
Exciting to see this moving ahead. I don’t recognize many of the names, but I know Arlene Kimura and she is fantastic. My hope is that they get away from using the river as a boundary, this is my first pass:
https://districtr.org/plan/165543
I’m not getting your map when I click on your link, Watts’s map also. I’d love to seen them, maybe repost as screenshot?
Hopefully this works:
Both links work for me…
Changed devices, works nicely, thank you. I’m lovin all the maps!
This map splits up communities that have a long history of working together, such as Laurelhurst, HAND, Creston Kenilworth, and Richmond. I would want to see a map follow the neighborhood coalition boundaries to the extent possible.
I also suspect that there will be a push for E Portland to be its own thing, and their population is just about perfect for that. The river is a natural boundary, both geographically and politically.
I think the river boundary is a negative thing. IMO, the river is and should be the center of our city. I think part of the reason the river is so poorly treated is that it is always on the edge of the map. I also think think the continued segregation of East Portland as its own separate land is not necessarily the best for representation. I can see some value in the existing communities, but there are also drawbacks that include amassed power and wealth. This seems like an opportunity to reconceive how our City perceives itself, and I think districts could be more economically diverse than the way we have been perceiving/depicting the City. Obviously, the map is far from perfect and I think this will be pretty fraught challenge, but I personally hope they do not feel constrained by the river or by existing neighborhood coalitions.
Awesome, I love maps! My pass:
https://districtr.org/plan/165547
Logic: A westside district makes geographic sense, and bunches a community of common interest (rich people) together, keeping them from dominating the other three districts. On the east side, I think it makes sense to have the remaining three districts extend from inner neighborhoods out to the peripheral neighborhoods. That will dilute the haves vs. have-nots dynamics that would result from having a purely outer eastside district pitted against a westside district.
Who are these 13 people and what are their qualifications/expertise?
It’s a political process, not a technical one.
Jay, The city did not release bios in their press release, but maybe I missed something. The top link in article is to the PR, that’s the official info.
If all Oregonians vote by mail, why use precinct boundaries at all? Why not use existing neighborhood association and district coalition boundaries instead?
The precinct boundaries along I-205 are clearly gerrymandered in a very obvious way. Nice start. Not.
https://districtr.org/plan/165556
No more than a 2.5% population difference between the largest and smallest district. Two districts that are at least 34% non-white in population, in East Portland and a very gerrymandered north central Portland. West Portland is even more gerrymandered.
Has anyone been able to create a contiguous set of 4 Portland districts whereby one of them is over 50% non-white?
I would challenge the assumption that non-white people have anything more in common with each other than they do with white people if that’s the assumption you’re making.
It’s not an assumption I’m making, it’s a federal requirement from the 60s that electoral districts or wards be constructed so that at least one and preferably several will make it easier for visible minorities to elect someone they prefer – a minority or otherwise. The Districtr website does a good job explaining this concept. My own community in NC recently went through the process of modifying existing city districts (we have 5) and we had to have at least 2 with majority-minority populations yet the largest and smallest districts had to be within 5% of each other’s populations to qualify (and avoid an ACLU/federal lawsuit.) Whites are only 40% of the population here, so it’s quite a bit easier to do that than in Portland where whites are over 70%. And the feds have a long history of scrutinizing city districts as much as they do state congressional redistricting – they’ve successfully sued many cities for not following the intent of the law enough.
To answer your question David, no, it’s not mathematically possible in Portland to create majority minority districts. I’ve covered that in previous posts. That is the rational for multi-member districts. Mont Chris Hubbard’s video does a delightful job of explaining the problem, under title “proportional representation.”
https://www.youtube/user/montchrishubbard/videos
The best I could get from using precincts on the website was about 40%, but ultimately they’ll be using block group level data to refine the district boundaries. The result I got looked like those very weird snake-shaped gerrymanders you see in Texas or Maryland, particularly for the SE district.
Weirdly, I-84 is treated as a boundary, but the much more intrusive I-205 is not.
Anyway, I tried to keep neighborhood coalitions together as much as I could. I had to lump Overlook (Swan Island industrial area) and a chunk of NECN (including Lloyd District) in with the west side, and put part of SE Uplift in with East Portland, in order to balance population. But I kept the population variation under 2%, at least according on the 2010 census numbers Districtr uses.
https://districtr.org/plan/165561
I know one of these people and they were vehemently and publicly against city charter reform. Guess that doesn’t disqualify you from the charter reform committees…
Why should it? You can think something is a terrible idea, and still try to make the best of it once the decision has been made. I rather have some sceptics at the table than only true believers.
Skepticism and and vehement opposition aren’t the same thing. I do think there’s a legitimate concern that someone who was vehemently opposed to Charter Reform won’t act in good faith to carry out the work of the committee.