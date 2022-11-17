Breadwinner celebrates 10 years in business with limited edition model

Ain’t it a beaut?! Full gallery below. (Photos: Breadwinner Cycles)

Turns out Breadwinner Cycles is as tough as the bikes they make. The plucky company founded by former bike messenger-turned framebuilder Ira Ryan and former Utah resident and mountain bike rider Tony Pereira, is celebrating a decade in business.

Both Ryan and Pereira started making bikes in 2006 and established their brands in Portland before joining forces in 2013 under the Breadwinner moniker. It didn’t take long before their combined talents and vision for building great bikes garnered national attention. Breadwinner won an “Editor’s Choice” award from Bicycling Magazine in 2016 and has been rolling ever since.

Tony (left) and Ira in their first space – Ira’s garage! — in 2013. Ira and Tony at their launch party at Velo Cult in 2013. Tony (left) and Ira in 2014. Ira, Jude Gerace (former owner of Sugar Wheel Works), and Tony after acquiring Sugar Wheel Works. Breadwinner through the years. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

In 2017, they opened Breadwinner Cafe adjacent to their shop on North Williams Avenue. It became a hub for local riders and was a great spot for drinks and snacks, but after pedaling against revenue headwinds, Pereira and Ryan opted to close the doors in 2020. Today the shop is still buzzing, even without as much caffeine, in large part because of the addition of the Sugar Wheel Works business they acquired in 2019.

With over 1,000 steel bikes being ridden worldwide, Breadwinner wants to get a solid start to their next decade. And to do that, they’ve just announced a custom-for-all version of their favorite bike, the “B-Road.” Named after the type of roads Ryan was famous for riding back when he had time to win major endurance races, the 10th anniversary B-Road epitomizes the Breadwinner ethos that both he and Pereira embody: It’s blue-collar tough and capable, yet refined; It has just enough high-tech touches to make riding effortless, yet it retains a classic feel that creates a connection between rider and steed.

Breadwinner has gone out and spec’d this special, limited edition B-Road with the best parts in the business. It comes with a cool new graphics package they say is, “a nod to classic bike races,” and can be yours for $6,995. And while you’ll get a custom fit, you’ll still get your bike by this spring because of an expedited production promise.

Make yourself or someone you love very happy this holiday — and support this foundational piece of our bike community — by grabbing one of these beautiful bikes! Learn more about it on their website.

And congrats to Tony, Ira, and the entire Breadwinner crew. Your longevity is a testament to the quality of your bikes and your character! Thanks for doing things the right way.

Full gallery of the 10th Anniversary B-Road (Photos: Breadwinner Cycles):