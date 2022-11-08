It’s election day. What’s on your mind?

The big day is here. You have until 8:00 pm tonight to get your ballot into an official drop site. After that, all you can do is hope and pray that your candidates and issues come out on top.

I’ll admit we haven’t done as much political coverage as I wanted to do this time around. One reason is that transportation isn’t even on the radar of candidates this time around, which is unfortunate given its vast role in many parts of our lives. I hope you were able to find the information you needed to make informed choices from other sources.

I’m curious… what are you feeling and thinking as we head into what is likely to be a very wild news cycle?