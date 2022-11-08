It’s election day. What’s on your mind?

by

The big day is here. You have until 8:00 pm tonight to get your ballot into an official drop site. After that, all you can do is hope and pray that your candidates and issues come out on top.

I’ll admit we haven’t done as much political coverage as I wanted to do this time around. One reason is that transportation isn’t even on the radar of candidates this time around, which is unfortunate given its vast role in many parts of our lives. I hope you were able to find the information you needed to make informed choices from other sources.

I’m curious… what are you feeling and thinking as we head into what is likely to be a very wild news cycle?

David Hampsten
David Hampsten
9 hours ago

I live in the “swing state” of North Carolina. Our state allows for both early voting and mail-in absentee ballots, but a majority still do like I did this morning and head to the nearest precinct to vote in person. No line to get my ballot, but there were about 5 others ahead of me filling in their ballots. After we fill out a ballot, we each put it into a scanner which then tells us if our ballots have been counted or not. We had races for US senate, US house (of course), state house & senate, numerous partisan judgeships, school board seats, and county commissioners. The only thing non-partisan was the soil commission. City government was last spring and our next governors race is in 2024. NC doesn’t allow referendums, alas, one of 12 states that ban them – one of the few things I miss about Oregon elections, even when many of the measures were kinda silly. Voter registration in my county is over 80%, but local turnout can vary a lot – as low as 4% for a primary and 14% for city council, to over 60% for a presidential election. NC and Maryland are probably the most infamously gerrymandered states in the USA – our redistricting is regularly reviewed by the US Supreme Court several times per year – and my apartment has changed US House districts 4 times since I moved here 7 years ago.

8 hours ago

The only thing on my mind is voting for people who don’t throw temper tantrums when elections don’t go their way, and don’t manufacture fake concerns about voter fraud. Anything else is secondary to me right now.

And I’d like to give a big shout-out to Oregon’s and other western states’ voting systems. Makes it so much easier to vote out here than in most of the US.

dwk
dwk
8 hours ago
As of this morning it is the lowest turnout (45%) for early voting in Oregon since at least 2010.
Election denying and bad faith and big money is having the results they want.

Lisa Caballero (Asst. Editor / SW Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Asst. Editor / SW Correspondent)
6 hours ago
Multnomah County was at 32.5% last night (about half of the turnout of 2018). My God folks, they even mail the ballot to where you live.

squareman
squareman
6 hours ago
Our household didn’t get our ballots to the dropbox until yesterday and today. I think some people might have been studying some of the more crazy referendums more deeply – particularly the charter reform. I kept going back and forth right up until the end as to whether it would be more damaging for it to pass (because it’s got problems!), or to keep doing the same thing and expecting a different result.

Watts
Watts
5 hours ago
Because of the whole postmarked by today thing, I imagine a lot more folks are waiting until today to mail their ballot. We’ll see.

I much preferred requiring ballots be at the county by today, but that’s just me.

Adam
Adam
5 hours ago

The governor’s race between, Kotek, Drazan, and Johnson, would have been more compelling with ranked-choice voting. It also would have eliminated the spoiler-effect of Johnson and other minor-party candidates in the race.

Watts
Watts
2 hours ago
I agree, and would support a well-designed ranked choice system for statewide races. As for Johnson, maybe Kotek or Drazan were the spoilers. Without either of them, Johnson would almost certainly win.

mh
mh
11 minutes ago

The last time I remember feeling anything but dread, disgust and dismay on election night was when Obama was elected for a second term. Is there a democracy out there where I would feel better? Maybe even not feel nauseated?

I did not go to the party/vigil of the candidate for whom I volunteered, even though I planned to. I just couldn’t make myself.

