Here are the candidates The Street Trust wants you to vote for

Posted by on May 4th, 2022 at 1:36 pm

(Just some of the selections. Graphics: The Street Trust)

Portland transportation advocacy non-profit The Street Trust’s Action Fund has made its endorsements for the 2022 Oregon primaries. The organization’s ‘action fund’ was formed in 2018 as The Street Trust’s 501c4 arm, allowing the non-profit to endorse and fund “champions for multimodal options who prioritize transportation safety, accessibility, equity, and climate justice in the Portland Metro Region and beyond.”

In order to be considered for an endorsement, candidates needed to attend The Street Trust’s ‘Candidate Transportation School’ and respond to a questionnaire. The questionnaire asks about the candidates’ personal transportation habits and beliefs as well as their transportation policy plans in detail, including about how they plan to go about transportation planning from climate, safety and racial justice perspectives.

As such, the organization didn’t endorse a candidate for every race – but those who were selected went through an intense process to earn the endorsement.

So, who made the cut this time around?

The Street Trust made the following endorsements:

For Oregon Metro Council:

Lynn Peterson, President
Ashton Simpson, D1
Juan Carlos Gonzalez, D4
Duncan Hwang, D6

For Multnomah County:

Jessica Vega Pederson, Chair
Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell, Sheriff

For Clackamas County:

Libra Forde, Commissioner

For the City of Portland:

Jo Ann Hardesty, Commissioner

For Oregon Legislature

Travis Nelson, HD 44
Hoa Nguyen, HD 48
Mark Gamba, HD 41

You can find out more about these candidates on their websites, which are linked to at The Street Trust endorsement page. Check out more of our election coverage here.

Front Page, Politics
,

Dwk
Guest
Dwk

Why is what they important?
Seriously.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

What they why, that’s serious. Is!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Good point, Why are they Important or even matter since they do nothing would be more accurate, good grammar without my error and more succinct.
I suspect most people got it, you got enough to snark about it.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Let's Active
Guest
Let's Active

Just some noise to sift through.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Maybe I am inept and simply couldn’t find it, but The Street Trust website does not provide any commentary or analysis to support its endorsements. It provides links to the candidates’ websites. It’s no help at all. Did I miss something?

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

I wish the Street Trust would share the questionnaire responses that each candidate turned in. The little blurbs they provide and their endorsement is not enough to convince me, but I would really like to read how these folks answered the questions

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

There is something unsavory about endorsing candidates (especially incumbents) for the governments that provide you the bulk of your funding. Not that I think these endorsements carry much (any?) weight, but still.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
