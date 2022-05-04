Here are the candidates The Street Trust wants you to vote for

(Just some of the selections. Graphics: The Street Trust)

Portland transportation advocacy non-profit The Street Trust’s Action Fund has made its endorsements for the 2022 Oregon primaries. The organization’s ‘action fund’ was formed in 2018 as The Street Trust’s 501c4 arm, allowing the non-profit to endorse and fund “champions for multimodal options who prioritize transportation safety, accessibility, equity, and climate justice in the Portland Metro Region and beyond.”

In order to be considered for an endorsement, candidates needed to attend The Street Trust’s ‘Candidate Transportation School’ and respond to a questionnaire. The questionnaire asks about the candidates’ personal transportation habits and beliefs as well as their transportation policy plans in detail, including about how they plan to go about transportation planning from climate, safety and racial justice perspectives.

As such, the organization didn’t endorse a candidate for every race – but those who were selected went through an intense process to earn the endorsement.

So, who made the cut this time around?

The Street Trust made the following endorsements:

For Oregon Metro Council: Lynn Peterson, President

Ashton Simpson, D1

Juan Carlos Gonzalez, D4

Duncan Hwang, D6 For Multnomah County: Jessica Vega Pederson, Chair

Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell, Sheriff For Clackamas County: Libra Forde, Commissioner For the City of Portland: Jo Ann Hardesty, Commissioner For Oregon Legislature Travis Nelson, HD 44

Hoa Nguyen, HD 48

Mark Gamba, HD 41

You can find out more about these candidates on their websites, which are linked to at The Street Trust endorsement page. Check out more of our election coverage here.

