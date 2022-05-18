Election recap: Hardesty holds onto 41% of vote as some progressives breath sigh of relief

Posted by on May 18th, 2022 at 7:56 am

Jo Ann Hardesty wearing a blue jacket speaking at a lectern during a PBOT event.

Hardesty at an event on May 6th. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Despite a tsunami of outside funding to candidates running to the right of Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, her popularity broke through and she took home 41% of the vote for her City Council seat.

That’s just one of the big headlines from last night’s primary election.

Many observers thought the combination of voter outrage at the state of Portland’s problems and an influx of money from a political action committee backing Hardesty’s opponent would do more damage to her chances. But Hardesty was all smiles at her election night gathering at Redwood Cafe on SE Stark and 79th where sources say the good vibes lasted well into the night.

With about 32% of ballots counted, Hardesty has 41% of the votes. She’ll be in a runoff with either Rene Gonzalez or Vadim Mozyrsky, who are currently separated by only 879 votes. Gonzalez is currently at 24.2% and is barely edging out Mozrysky at 23.4%. There will be many opinions as to which challenger has a better chance of overtaking Hardesty in November. Gonzalez has been much more direct in his campaign against Hardesty and many of his views on key issues like policing (he’s endorsed by the Portland Police Association) and housing are further to the right than Mozyrsky’s; but he’s not nearly as well-funded.

In the other contested Portland city council race, incumbent Dan Ryan did what most people expected him to do. He handily overcame challenger AJ McCreary by a split of 58% to 25% and avoided a runoff.

Here are a few more thoughts and results from other races we’ve been watching closely:

  • Tina Kotek has won the Democratic nod for Governor with 56% of the vote. She’ll likely face Republican Christine Drazan who’s received 23% of the vote so far.

  • In Metro Council District 6 interim incumbent Duncan Hwang has nabbed 68% of the votes, more than double his challenger Terri Preeg Riggsby who managed 32%.
  • Hwang will serve on what is arguably the most progressive Metro Council we’ve seen in decades. He’ll join Oregon Walks Executive Director Ashton Simpson (who ran uncontested) and incumbents Juan Carlos Gonzalez and Christine Lewis, who easily beat out challengers last night.
  • Metro Council President Lynn Peterson will avoid a runoff with 58%. Her challenger Alisa Pyszka has 32%.
  • The race for Multnomah County Commissioner will go to a runoff with current Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson earning 40% of the vote so far. She will likely face Sharon Meieran who currently has about 19%.
  • Oregon’s new representative in the U.S. House District 4 will be (former The Street Trust board member) Val Hoyle who has 54% of the vote. Her closest rival, Doyle Canning, has just 15%.
  • Progressive candidates also did well in Beaverton where Kevin Teater, a regular at bike advocacy rides, won his race for a seat on city council with 55% of the vote so far. “Beaverton’s Council is taking a huge progressive step forward. This is really exciting,” Teater shared on Twitter this morning.
  • Michael Trimble, the Portland resident and daily bike rider who has no arms and who we profiled last year finished fifth (out of 15) in the governor’s Democratic primary race.

There’s a lot more analysis and results still to come in, so stay tuned! The next update in the counts is scheduled for 6:00 pm today.

One last note about the results, counts in Clackamas County are going very slowly so we don’t have a good picture of how that part of the region voted.

What struck you about last night? Are you happy? Hopeful? Sad? Despondent? Meh?

Chris I
Guest
Chris I

As expected, Gonzalez and Mozrysky split the centrist votes (having run on nearly identical platforms). I will be shocked if very many Mozrysky voters go for Hardesty in the fall. This is going to be a close race, and I would say that she’s already behind. No one ran to the left of her, so 41% might be her ceiling.

McCreary was destroyed in the position 2 race.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I disagree with you Chris,

I think there was some difference in their platforms and I think Hardesty will get some Mozyrsky votes… it will be very close though! But she has a lot going for her: Momentum after doing better than anyone thought she’d do, she has the bully pulpit of an incumbent, and she has proven to be a very skilled campaigner. I think Gonzalez is further to the right than most folks realize and if he makes it into the runoff, he’ll have a lot more explaining to do. Will enough Portlanders like what they learn about him? Remains to be seen, but this is a very very left-leaning town at its core. Yes a LOT of folks are sick-and-tired and some of them might have flirted with one of these guys, but I think some of them will “come home” in the general…. Just how many could decide if she wins or loses.

Will also be fascinating to see if Hardesty leans into her progressive stances or if she tries to appeal more to the center from here on out.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Fred
Guest
Fred

The big story of this election for me is this:

1. PBOT commissioner attended meeting with PBOT’s cycling advocacy apparatus and admitted she had never even heard of the Big Plan to improve cycling in Portland.

2. JM, publisher of the biggest cycling blog in Portland, supported her.

No surprise that a lot of cyclists are walking away – or riding away, fast – from this blog.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
cc_rider
Guest
cc_rider

I ultimately see that as yet another failure of PBOT and our form of government.

It’s just absurd that we vote for Bureau heads but don’t get to vote for what Bureau they head. I don’t remember her campaign being all that passionate about roads the first time. Rene and Vadim haven’t said anything about roads. Nobody in city council really cares about roads. Ted put her in charge of PBOT hoping she’d flounder and she’s done pretty okay, and I sincerely hate PBOT.

Of course, why would she bother to read a dusty plan that PBOT never had any intention to follow? All the Bureau heads are brought up to speed by the Bureau when they take over, or should be, and PBOT didn’t even bother to mention the 2030 plan because its a complete joke. It probably didn’t even cross their minds.

PBOT, and the city bureaucracy generally, is completely broken. The bureaucrats are more interested in having their 500th community outreach event than actually doing work and it shows. No Bureau head is going to change that. If Rene or Vadim got in, they would just be another version of Mapps and Wheeler, doing nothing but not saying anything controversial and then next election there would be some other reason all these men aren’t to blame. I guess it’d be all Rubios fault.

No one on the city council is competent, but Hardesty has obviously achieved the most which is why I ended up voting for her over Vadim. It’s hard to kick out the only one who has achieved literally anything useful in the last four years.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

A list of accomplishments would be nice if you have any?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

She is the incumbent and could not get 50% of the vote…
Please….this cheerleading for the status quo is so depressing… Do you seriously argue she has done anything in 4 years?
PBOT works so well doesn’t it, so responsive….,
I don’t consider her progressive at all.. Give me a list of her “Progressive” accomplishments.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
damiene
Subscriber
damiene

As expected, Gonzalez and Mozrysky split the centrist votes (having run on nearly identical platforms).

I find it very ironic that Mozrysky is the lone supporter of plurality voting on the Charter Commission (every other member prefers ranked choice or STAR), and he’s about to be bumped out of the primary due to narrow vote splitting that only occurs with plurality.

I hope it will be informative, for Mozrysky and for anybody who voted for what Chris calls the centrist position – vote splitting sucks regardless of your position. Vote out plurality voting in November when you get the chance (though it’s likely the Charter Commission will be pushing ranked choice over STAR, which doesn’t actually eliminate vote splitting – it does mitigate it somewhat, though).

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago
bbcc
Guest
bbcc

I will definitely be donating to Hardesty’s campaign and will probably will do some canvassing. I see Gonzalez as the worst viable candidate in any of this year’s primary campaigns. And I continue to feel deep shame for how much blame for issues like homelessness Portlanders place on the shoulders of commissioner Hardesty alone, given that she is the first black woman elected citywide in our city’s history, and has no more power than any other council member (although she is the only effective one imo, the only other person who’s effected change is Mingus Mapps and his have proved very bad).

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Provide a list of her accomplishments in 4 years…
I will wait..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago
pigs
Subscriber
pigs

https://www.joannforportland.com/achievements

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

When voters are not looking at a page full of names in November the voting dynamic will be quite different. Also, who knows what climate catastrophes await us this summer and fall; could massive wildfires, deadly heatwaves, some other severe natural (human-accelerated) event change a candidate’s fate…I think yes!

We do need to push those still in the race to make significant policy statements about their intent to push efforts that mitigate climate chaos.

Overall, I see an exciting November ahead.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I didn’t vote for Gonzalez, but I have to admit, he hits the Parks/MUPs/Sidewalks point again and again in this interview:
https://www.opb.org/article/2022/05/09/portland-city-council-candidate-rene-gonzalez-answers-opbs-questions/

Hopefully he wins and he gets PBOT. It seems like our best chance to reclaim our bike infrastructure in this city.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago
Frank Perillo
Guest
Frank Perillo

Yeah not the most inspiring news.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
49 minutes ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

I’m a progressive and I’m not relieved. I am however hopeful she will lose the the runoff.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

yes sorry Bryan. Should have said “some” progressives. I’ve changed the headline.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

A tsunami of outside funding??
Do you do any research?

“Hardesty, Gonzalez and Mozyrsky are all participating in the city’s Small Donor Program that matches small contributions with public funds. Gonzalez has reported raising the most money, $335,207. Hardesty was in second place with $291,128 and Mozyrsky was third with $232,404.”

Money was a wash at best. Hardesty had plenty.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago
