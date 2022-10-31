The Monday Roundup: Gas prices, a no-passing city, cheap bike share and more

Welcome to the week.

Use code bikeportland22 and save 20% off at ShowersPass.com!

Today’s Monday Roundup is made possible by Showers Pass, makers of quality waterproof rainwear and gear that’s proudly designed and tested right here in Portland!

Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Bike share riddle solved? The City of Portland should study Stockholm’s new bike share system, which has managed to sustain its fleet of modern e-bikes with a “ludicrously” low rental price by selling ads on the bikes and eschewing expensive docking stations. (Vice)

Petrol state: Americans are politically and emotionally tied to gas prices and it’s largely because most of us are tied to our cars. (NY Times)

Urban cargo: The adoption of electric cargo bikes to make last-mile deliveries is growing in the U.S. and around the world and it could save lives and fight climate change. (Transport Policy Matters)

Don’t believe the hype: Very happy to see USDOT Sec. Pete Buttigieg talking sense about “self-driving” cars, which have never worked well and are not likely to work well for a long time. (Jalopnik)

Elon’s folly: If Mr. Musk wasn’t so eager to dupe his acolytes into buying Teslas, he might have avoid killing and injuring some of them who used the “autopilot” feature, only to find out it doesn’t work. (Reuters)

Too good: Denver’s much-ballyhooed e-bike rebate program has been so successful officials have been forced to pull the plug due to a lack of funding. (PBS)

Check out a bike: There are over 30 municipalities in the U.S. where people can borrow a bike with their library card and it’s a growing method of getting more butts on bikes. (Next City)

Don’t pass me bro: In the Belgium city of Bruges, there are over 8 miles of streets in the central city where it is now illegal for a car driver to pass someone riding a bike. Makes perfect sense to me. (Road.cc)

Republican shenanigans: Amazing story in Philadelphia where blatant politicking by petty Republican lawmakers has killed a previously non-controversial bike lane bill that advocates were close to passing. (Huff Post)

Thanks to everyone who shared links this week.